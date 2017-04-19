Report: Kevin Durant unlikely to play in Warriors-Trail Blazers Game 2

Nylon Calculus posted its annual Anti-Awards, a fun feature that gives statistical dishonors like “The Matt Bullard Award” for “the player 6-foot-10 or taller with the lowest total rebound percentage. (Minimum 500 minutes).”
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted at Bullard, who played for Houston and now provides color commentary on the team’s local telecasts, about Hakeem Olajuwon’s role in Bullard’s poor rebounding numbers:
Warriors consultant Jerry West was reportedly intrigued by joining the Lakers’ front office, which he ran for 18 years (winning five championships and setting the stage for a couple more) and where his son (Ryan West) works.
These days the Lakers don’t even do no-brainers, like inviting Jerry West back in a consultant’s role like the one he has with the Warriors. A Lakers insider told me it’s not happening … even though the Lakers are aware West would love to be asked back.
The reason cited isn’t much different than what Jim Buss felt: They don’t think they need West.
Not only did West guide the Lakers in multiple championship eras, he later turned around the Grizzlies and provided a valuable voice in Golden State. He’d be an asset, and his time with the Warriors shows he could operate in support of Magic Johnson rather than undermining the new team president.
But if this report is to be believed, the Lakers’ trend of hiring of hiring executives based largely on their playing success with the franchise apparently ends once the former player acquires relevant experience.
Timberwolves’ handling of Flip Saunders’ death caused rift with Kevin Garnett
Garnett believes that promises were broken and he left last summer after a tense buyout negotiation with owner Glen Taylor.
“I love those young guys,” Garnett said, referring to the Wolves’ young core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine that he mentored in his final season. “I told Thibs I want to work with him, but obviously me and Glen don’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of things and that’s how it’s going to be.”
Garnett envisioned having a large role in the decision-making process, particularly when it came to the move to fire GM Milt Newton and coach Sam Mitchell — Garnett’s close friend — after last season.
Garnett also told the AP that he was upset with the way the team handled a memorial service for Saunders, the coach who drafted Garnett as a skinny teenager out of Farragut Academy High School in Chicago in 1995.
Saunders was honored in an emotional service before the team’s home opener against Portland last season. It included a touching video tribute, with players, coaches, media members and others speaking about the impact Saunders had on their lives.
One glaring absence was Garnett, who said he “couldn’t put a lifetime of friendship into three minutes.”
“How do you put a time limit on something like that?” Garnett said. “And then, too, I thought he wasn’t celebrated the proper way. You have high school banners, you have (expletive) hockey banners (hanging in the rafters). You couldn’t put a Flip banner in Target Center, some place that we helped build? … We established that market. I helped grow that with him. You can’t put him in the (rafters)?
“So I just had problems with how they were shoving this down all of our throats. The young guys, they weren’t invested enough to really understand what was going on. I chose to be mute, to be professional and keep all the negative energy down. There was a bigger message I wanted to tell, but I supported it and just kept my mouth shut.”
Taylor told the AP in February that the Wolves reached out to Garnett in hopes of arranging a ceremony to retire his jersey.
“We think that’s the appropriate thing to do,” Taylor said. “At this time he hasn’t commented on a timetable. We just have left it open.”
Every Timberwolves player at the time besides Garnett appeared. The team also wore jersey patches.
Garnett obviously cared deeply about Saunders, and losing a friend can be trying. If Garnett didn’t feel comfortable participating in the tribute video, that’s totally fine.
But why criticize it for existing? What makes that the wrong way to honor Saunders and a banner the right way? Why does the banner have to be raised immediately after his death?
Saunders dying shook the franchise, and everyone – including Garnett – was left to deal with it. That isn’t easy, and everyone tried their best. Just as I’ll excuse Garnett’s unfair criticism as a byproduct of a tragic, difficult-to-handle situation, he should give the team employs charged with memorializing Saunders latitude to do so as they deemed best.
As far as broken promises and Garnett’s number being retired, who knows? This is a he-said, he-said situation.
But I know this, the Timberwolves paid Garnett his full $8 million salary this season, according to Basketball Insiders and Yahoo Sports. They could have demanded he report or forfeit that money. Instead, they gave him a lucrative sendoff into retirement.
