NBA fines Grizzlies coach David Fizdale $30,000 for epic rant (video)

Warriors consultant Jerry West was reportedly intrigued by joining the Lakers’ front office, which he ran for 18 years (winning five championships and setting the stage for a couple more) and where his son (Ryan West) works.
These days the Lakers don’t even do no-brainers, like inviting Jerry West back in a consultant’s role like the one he has with the Warriors. A Lakers insider told me it’s not happening … even though the Lakers are aware West would love to be asked back.
The reason cited isn’t much different than what Jim Buss felt: They don’t think they need West.
Not only did West guide the Lakers in multiple championship eras, he later turned around the Grizzlies and provided a valuable voice in Golden State. He’d be an asset, and his time with the Warriors shows he could operate in support of Magic Johnson rather than undermining the new team president.
But if this report is to be believed, the Lakers’ trend of hiring of hiring executives based largely on their playing success with the franchise apparently ends once the former player acquires relevant experience.
Timberwolves’ handling of Flip Saunders’ death caused rift with Kevin Garnett
Garnett believes that promises were broken and he left last summer after a tense buyout negotiation with owner Glen Taylor.
“I love those young guys,” Garnett said, referring to the Wolves’ young core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine that he mentored in his final season. “I told Thibs I want to work with him, but obviously me and Glen don’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of things and that’s how it’s going to be.”
Garnett envisioned having a large role in the decision-making process, particularly when it came to the move to fire GM Milt Newton and coach Sam Mitchell — Garnett’s close friend — after last season.
Garnett also told the AP that he was upset with the way the team handled a memorial service for Saunders, the coach who drafted Garnett as a skinny teenager out of Farragut Academy High School in Chicago in 1995.
Saunders was honored in an emotional service before the team’s home opener against Portland last season. It included a touching video tribute, with players, coaches, media members and others speaking about the impact Saunders had on their lives.
One glaring absence was Garnett, who said he “couldn’t put a lifetime of friendship into three minutes.”
“How do you put a time limit on something like that?” Garnett said. “And then, too, I thought he wasn’t celebrated the proper way. You have high school banners, you have (expletive) hockey banners (hanging in the rafters). You couldn’t put a Flip banner in Target Center, some place that we helped build? … We established that market. I helped grow that with him. You can’t put him in the (rafters)?
“So I just had problems with how they were shoving this down all of our throats. The young guys, they weren’t invested enough to really understand what was going on. I chose to be mute, to be professional and keep all the negative energy down. There was a bigger message I wanted to tell, but I supported it and just kept my mouth shut.”
Taylor told the AP in February that the Wolves reached out to Garnett in hopes of arranging a ceremony to retire his jersey.
“We think that’s the appropriate thing to do,” Taylor said. “At this time he hasn’t commented on a timetable. We just have left it open.”
Every Timberwolves player at the time besides Garnett appeared. The team also wore jersey patches.
Garnett obviously cared deeply about Saunders, and losing a friend can be trying. If Garnett didn’t feel comfortable participating in the tribute video, that’s totally fine.
But why criticize it for existing? What makes that the wrong way to honor Saunders and a banner the right way? Why does the banner have to be raised immediately after his death?
Saunders dying shook the franchise, and everyone – including Garnett – was left to deal with it. That isn’t easy, and everyone tried their best. Just as I’ll excuse Garnett’s unfair criticism as a byproduct of a tragic, difficult-to-handle situation, he should give the team employs charged with memorializing Saunders latitude to do so as they deemed best.
As far as broken promises and Garnett’s number being retired, who knows? This is a he-said, he-said situation.
But I know this, the Timberwolves paid Garnett his full $8 million salary this season, according to Basketball Insiders and Yahoo Sports. They could have demanded he report or forfeit that money. Instead, they gave him a lucrative sendoff into retirement.
Report: Pistons plan to match any Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offer sheet, even a max
The Pistons are prepared to match any offer sheet he receives, even if it produced a maximum contract, according to multiple persons with firsthand knowledge of the franchise’s thinking.
One person told the Free Press: “We can’t lose him.”
This is the right course for Detroit.
If the Pistons let Caldwell-Pope walk, they’d have just the $8,406,000 mid-level exception or so to replace him. That’d yield a far lesser player, which is untenable for Detroit with too many players – Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris and Jon Leuer – under contract and at least theoretically ready to win now.
The 24-year-old Caldwell-Pope should remain productive through his next contract, which makes paying him major money less risky. He’s a strong defender, solid 3-point shooter and fantastic transition threat. Teams can’t get enough two-way wings as small ball gains popularity. His recent DUI arrest is unlikely significantly affect his stock, because his blood-alcohol content registered barely above the legal limit and he has an otherwise solid reputation as a diligent worker.
Caldwell-Pope would likely get max offers if he were an unrestricted free agent. By putting word out now, the Pistons might dissuade other teams from wasting their time pursuing him. More likely, Detroit opens the door to negotiating a five-year deal with Caldwell-Pope rather than matching a shorter offer sheet from another team, which can be for a max of four years.
Interestingly, the next Collective Bargaining Agreement bans teams from declaring an intent to match all offers for a restricted free agent. It’s unclear how the league will enforce anonymously sourced reports like this, because the Pistons have plausible deniability they didn’t provide Ellis the information. More importantly in this case, the next CBA has not yet taken effect. The Pistons have wide latitude for another couple months to publicly negotiate Caldwell-Pope’s next contract – a deal that increasingly appears will return him to Detroit.
Gonzaga PG Nigel Williams-Goss declares for NBA draft
Redshirt junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss has declared for the NBA Draft, he announced Tuesday. He will pursue a professional career with the representation of an agent.
Williams-Goss developed into one of the better players in college basketball. He just did it at age 22 in the West Coast Conference. That’ll probably keep him in the second round, though he’s more likely to go undrafted than in the first round.
A 6-foot-3 point guard, Williams-Goss steadily controlled the action at Gonzaga. He scored comfortably all around the court and found open teammates.
But a lot of his progress after two seasons at Washington and then a redshirt transfer year came in areas where becoming smarter and stronger than younger opponents drives the advantage. Williams-Goss drew a lot fouls last season, and though an improved stroke from the free-throw line (and, to a lesser extent, beyond the arc) also helped, he won’t be smarter and stronger than his competition at the next level.
It’ll be fascinating to see how new two-way contracts and additional roster spots affect players like Goss. Teams could prioritize higher-upside prospects in the draft, knowing its easier to secure their rights long-term. A more NBA-ready player like Goss might have to play contract-to-contract as an undrafted free agent.