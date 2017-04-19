Markieff Morris: Wizards might do ‘double-MMA’ next against Hawks

After his Hawks lost Game 1, Paul Millsap accused the Wizards of, “playing MMA.”

Washington forward Markieff Morris: Yup.

Morris, via Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

“If that’s MMA, then what we do next might be double-MMA from what I heard,” he said.

He brought up the MMA three more times during his media scrum:

1) “I’m a big MMA fan.”

2) “We’re going to stay physical and stay playing MMA basketball.”

3) “I guess if we’re playing MMA, they’re giving them all the fouls.”