Markieff Morris: Wizards might do ‘double-MMA’ next against Hawks

After his Hawks lost Game 1, Paul Millsap accused the Wizards of, “playing MMA.”
Washington forward Markieff Morris: Yup.
Morris, via Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic:
“If that’s MMA, then what we do next might be double-MMA from what I heard,” he said.
He brought up the MMA three more times during his media scrum:
1) “I’m a big MMA fan.”
2) “We’re going to stay physical and stay playing MMA basketball.”
3) “I guess if we’re playing MMA, they’re giving them all the fouls.”
Millsap has insisted he won’t get caught in Washington’s trash-talking or in a personal feud with Morris. Morris is doing everything he can to provoke Millsap.
The Wizards are better than Atlanta, and they looked tougher than Atlanta in Game 1. The Hawks can’t change the former. Will they change the latter? Washington appears committed to making that a tall task in Game 2 tonight.
Marcus Smart flipped off a fan during the Celtics’ Game 2 loss to the Bulls last night.
NBA release:
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
Smart giving a fan the finger, especially in Boston, isn’t a great look.
But the Celtics have a bigger problem: They trail the Bulls 2-0 and appear on the verge of losing their composure against a more physical team. Smart and his Boston teammates need to get over their frustration — and hope it’s not too late after digging a big hole.
Nylon Calculus posted its annual Anti-Awards, a fun feature that gives statistical dishonors like “The Matt Bullard Award” for “the player 6-foot-10 or taller with the lowest total rebound percentage. (Minimum 500 minutes).”
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted at Bullard, who played for Houston and now provides color commentary on the team’s local telecasts, about Hakeem Olajuwon’s role in Bullard’s poor rebounding numbers:
He’s clearly talking about Russell Westbrook, who could beat Morey’s guy – James Harden – for Most Valuable Player.
Does Westbrook sometimes chase stats? Yes. Does he take rebounds from his teammates who box out for him? Yes.
But let’s not pretend he’s the only one who chases his own numbers. So does Harden at times.
Westbrook still averaged more contested rebounds per game than Harden despite playing fewer minutes per game and in a slower system.
The Warriors list Kevin Durant as questionable with a strained calf.
Sam Amick of USA Today:
Doubtful does not mean out. Durant could still play, and the team has time to make a determination.
But calf injuries can linger if not fully healed. Golden State should err on the side of caution.
Already up 1-0, the Warriors can always press Durant into action later in the series if Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson can’t put away Portland themselves.