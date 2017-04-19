Gonzaga PG Nigel Williams-Goss declares for NBA draft

Gonzaga’s best NBA prospect, Zach Collins, declared for the draft.

What about the best player from Gonzaga’s Final Four team?

Gonzaga release:

Redshirt junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss has declared for the NBA Draft, he announced Tuesday. He will pursue a professional career with the representation of an agent.

Williams-Goss developed into one of the better players in college basketball. He just did it at age 22 in the West Coast Conference. That’ll probably keep him in the second round, though he’s more likely to go undrafted than in the first round.

A 6-foot-3 point guard, Williams-Goss steadily controlled the action at Gonzaga. He scored comfortably all around the court and found open teammates.

But a lot of his progress after two seasons at Washington and then a redshirt transfer year came in areas where becoming smarter and stronger than younger opponents drives the advantage. Williams-Goss drew a lot fouls last season, and though an improved stroke from the free-throw line (and, to a lesser extent, beyond the arc) also helped, he won’t be smarter and stronger than his competition at the next level.

It’ll be fascinating to see how new two-way contracts and additional roster spots affect players like Goss. Teams could prioritize higher-upside prospects in the draft, knowing its easier to secure their rights long-term. A more NBA-ready player like Goss might have to play contract-to-contract as an undrafted free agent.