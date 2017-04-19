George insists comments were intended to motivate Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers star Paul George is attacking critics of his recent postgame comments.
George calls the notion that he threw teammates under the bus “completely ignorant.” The four-time All-Star insists he was only trying to motivate other players to perform better after losing the first two games in their first-round playoff series against Cleveland.
The questions began after George criticized C.J. Miles for taking the final shot in a one-point loss in Game 1 at Cleveland. George said he should have taken the shot.
George also called out Lance Stephenson and Myles Turner following a Game 2 loss.
Inside the locker room, it appears everything was understood. Stephenson and coach Nate McMillan say there were no hurt feelings.
Game 3 is Thursday at Indiana.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith is questionable for Game 3 against Indiana with a left hamstring injury.
Smith didn’t play in the second half of Game 2 because Cleveland’s medical staff decided it was better for him to rest than risk making his injury worse. Smith was upset with the decision. He says he hasn’t asked yet if he’ll play in Indianapolis on Thursday as the Cavaliers try to take a 3-0 series lead.
Smith did some jogging and sprints following Wednesday’s workout. He says an MRI “came back fine” and he’s hoping the injury doesn’t flare up.
One of Cleveland’s best perimeter defenders, Smith has been assigned to Indiana star Paul George in the series. When Smith was kept out, Iman Shumpert did a decent job guarding George.
Smith was sidelined for nearly three months after breaking his right thumb in December.
Grizzlies coach David Fizdale has become a folk hero for his “Take that for data” rant.
He was frustrated after another Grizzlies loss to the Spurs, one where he felt his team did not get the benefit of the doubt from the referees, while Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs did. Fizdale knew he was going to get fined while he was venting — the league came down Wednesday with a $30,000 fine — but at least he got his money’s worth.
The Grizzlies players loved it so much, they will reimburse Fizdale for the fine, said point guard Mike Conley.
Conley can probably swing a large chunk of that after signing the richest contract in NBA history last summer.
The question is what impact will all this have on the officiating, if any? You can bet the crowd in Memphis will be all over the officials, and maybe all this gets them a couple more calls. The thing is, the Spurs are still going to attack, and as a team still know how to draw and play through contact. They will continue to get calls, too.
Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 for flipping off a fan during the Celtics’ Game 2 loss to the Bulls last night.
Before the league issued that verdict, Boston coach Brad Stevens prepared for the inevitable.
Stevens, via Chris Forsberg of ESPN:
“Obviously, I’ve been told of the gesture,” Stevens said Wednesday during a conference call. “I saw a brief video clip of it but, from my clip, from the angle that I saw, I couldn’t tell. But obviously if he made a gesture, it’s unacceptable and that will be handled by the league.”
If Smart did something Stevens deemed “unacceptable,” maybe the Celtics also ought to handle this? Smart was fined last season for making an obscene gesture, and earlier this year, he feuded with an assistant coach on the bench then punched a hole in the wall in the locker room.
Smart too often crosses the line from passionate to counterproductively angry. I doubt a fine will suddenly change that, which puts pressure on Stevens to find a solution. Smart obviously determines his own behavior, but the team’s mentality ultimately falls on the coach.
The Celtics, Smart included, must maintain their composure to come back from down 2-0 to Chicago.
