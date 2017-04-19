George insists comments were intended to motivate Pacers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers star Paul George is attacking critics of his recent postgame comments.

George calls the notion that he threw teammates under the bus “completely ignorant.” The four-time All-Star insists he was only trying to motivate other players to perform better after losing the first two games in their first-round playoff series against Cleveland.

The questions began after George criticized C.J. Miles for taking the final shot in a one-point loss in Game 1 at Cleveland. George said he should have taken the shot.

George also called out Lance Stephenson and Myles Turner following a Game 2 loss.

Inside the locker room, it appears everything was understood. Stephenson and coach Nate McMillan say there were no hurt feelings.

Game 3 is Thursday at Indiana.