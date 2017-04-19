Getty Images

Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas: Days since sister died hardest of my life

Associated PressApr 19, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas says the days since his younger sister was killed in a car crash have been the hardest of his life. He’s also expressing thanks for the support he has received around the NBA.

Thomas’ comments, released in a team statement Wednesday, are his first public ones since 22-year-old Chyna Thomas died in a crash early Saturday outside of Tacoma, Washington. The All-Star guard says the pain he is feeling “is impossible to put into words,” though he expressed gratitude to his fans, the city of Boston, the Celtics organization and the NBA community.

Thomas played in the first two games of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series with the Bulls, then flew to Washington to be with his family on Wednesday. No funeral plans have been announced.

He is expected to rejoin the team Friday for Game 3 in Chicago.

 

Wizards pull away from Hawks in high-fouling Game 2

By Dan FeldmanApr 19, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

The Wizards glared. They talked trash. They flexed. They skipped. They pumped their arms. They high-fived fans. They popped jerseys.

This wasn’t MMA, double or otherwise. The refs wouldn’t let it be.

This was showmanship of professional wrestling – and a very real win.

Washington preened at every opportunity – not many between a seemingly unending cascade of foul calls – in a 109-101 Game 2 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday. John Wall (32 points and nine assists) matched a career playoff scoring high, set in Game 1, and unofficially led his team in swagger outbursts.

The Wizards capitalized on their first home-court advantage since 1979, winning twice in Washington before heading to Atlanta for Game 3 Saturday. Teams up 2-0 with two home wins in a best-of-seven series have won 94% of the time.

The Wizards and Hawks grinded through eight ties, 14 lead changes and 55 fouls – a foul every 52 seconds. For perspective, refs called a foul every 2:26 during the regular season.

Paul Millsap (27 points on 14-of-15 free-throw shooting) needed no adjusting to the style he sought and hunted fouls relentlessly. For a while, it seemed it’d work, with the Hawks turning a 10-point deficit into a seven-point lead in the third quarter.

But Brandon Jennings (10 points on 4-of-5 shooting with four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes) got hot at the right time, and Bradley Beal (31 points) finally warmed up in the fourth quarter.

There will be moments Atlanta wishes it had back. Kent Bazemore committed a two costly turnovers when the Hawks tried to play just a couple minutes without a traditional point guard. Dwight Howard (six points, seven rebounds, three turnovers and four fouls) looked ineffective, and he played fewer than 20 minutes, none in the fourth quarter. Dennis Schroder (23 points) kept attacking the rim, faring better with Ersan Ilyasova and Mike Muscala spacing the floor. Will Atlanta deemphasize the paint-clogging Howard in Game 3?

And will the Hawks stop drawing so many fouls? After taking 39 free throws in Game 1 (to Washington’s 17), they attempted 38 (to Washington’s 33) in Game 2.

No team has taken so many free throws (77) in the first two games of a series and lost both since the 2008 Mavericks, who eventually lost to the New Orleans Hornets in five games in the first round.

If you don’t win like this, when will you?

Kevin Durant sitting out Game 2 for Warriors on Wednesday

By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT

Things seemed to be leaning this way all day, and in the grand scheme of things it appears to be the right play.

Kevin Durant is out Wednesday night for Game 2 of the Warriors’ series against the Trail Blazers.

This is the right move for the Warriors — they can beat Portland without him, and it gives KD five days to rest his injury before Game 3. The Warriors will need Durant later in the postseason, and they don’t want this to linger.

While the loss of Durant is not good for the Warriors, it doesn’t change the main dynamic in this series — Portland can’t stop the Warriors’ offense. Maybe if Jusuf Nurkic returns they can slow it a little, but the simple fact is Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are not great defenders, and they are going to struggle to slow Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, particularly because the Warriors guards have a few inches each on their defenders. Portland has struggled on defense all season, and the Warriors have scored at an insane rate all season with or without Durant.

Maybe this is the game where the red-hot shooting of the Blazers can beat the Warriors, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

Kristaps Porzingis says he still wants to be a Knick, “I love New York”

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Kristaps Porzingis is frustrated with how the Knicks are being run and the dysfunction and drama around the team, so much so that he blew off his exit interview with Phil Jackson. This week Porzingis will head back to his native Latvia for the summer, and he will not likely be taking part in the triangle training sessions the coaching staff wants to run this summer.

Don’t confuse all that with him wanting out of New York.

Porzingis spoke to Marc Berman of the New York Post and assured Knicks fans he wants to be in orange and blue.

“Of course,” Porzingis told The Post at his luxury apartment complex in Manhattan, when asked if he wants to be a Knick next year. “I love New York. I love New York.”

Not that he was going anywhere anyway, he’s on his rookie contract, and the Knicks aren’t about to trade him, no matter what he asks.

Porzingis wouldn’t comment in any more depth on his frustrations with the team, saying it was not the right time. As a refresher, here’s what he said speaking to the media a week ago.

“No one’s comfortable with losing,” Porzingis said that day. “If it means going in the right direction and doing the right thing, let’s do that. But just having no idea the direction, then it’s not going to work out. The direction has to be clear what we want to do.”

The direction seems to be the triangle, although the players don’t appear to like it or Kurt Rambis pushing it. Porzingis wasn’t saying much, but staying away for the summer would speak volumes.

Porzingis is the fan favorite, the best player on the Knicks, and a young player trying to assert some authority. He may not be terribly smooth at doing so, but that doesn’t make him wrong — the shifts in direction with the Knicks, and how Jackson has handled the Carmelo Anthony situation have been a mess. The thing is, the Knicks just picked up the option on Jackson for a couple more years, and Porzingis isn’t going anywhere, so the two sides are going to have to come to some kind of an understanding. That or we will just get more of the Knicks being the Knicks like last season.

J.R. Smith questionable for Cavaliers-Pacers Game 3

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
Associated PressApr 19, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith is questionable for Game 3 against Indiana with a left hamstring injury.

Smith didn’t play in the second half of Game 2 because Cleveland’s medical staff decided it was better for him to rest than risk making his injury worse. Smith was upset with the decision. He says he hasn’t asked yet if he’ll play in Indianapolis on Thursday as the Cavaliers try to take a 3-0 series lead.

Smith did some jogging and sprints following Wednesday’s workout. He says an MRI “came back fine” and he’s hoping the injury doesn’t flare up.

One of Cleveland’s best perimeter defenders, Smith has been assigned to Indiana star Paul George in the series. When Smith was kept out, Iman Shumpert did a decent job guarding George.

Smith was sidelined for nearly three months after breaking his right thumb in December.