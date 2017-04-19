Associated Press

Celtics’ Avery Bradley overheard Rajon Rondo say “Yeah, they gave up”

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2017, 2:44 AM EDT

Maybe Game 1 could be explained as a fluke, but in Game 2 Tuesday night the Chicago Bulls took it to the Boston Celtics and dominated them. Chicago’s defense was physical and aggressive, they attacked on offense, while the Celtics were predictable on offense and their defense lackluster.

How bad was it? Check out what Celtics’ guard Avery Bradley heard Rajon Rondo say during the fourth quarter, via ESPN.

“I could even hear Rondo, like, ‘Yeah, they gave up. They gave up.’ But you never can let a team see that. You have to continue to be positive and go out there and play hard, no matter what the outcome is.”

Damn. Saying a team quit — that you beat the competitiveness out of them — is about the most damning thing one pro player can say about his opposition.

The thing is, Rondo’s right. This has been about as embarrassing a two games as the Celtics could have had.

There is a lot of frustration around Boston — the Celtics were booed in the Garden during the fourth quarter, and Celtics fans on social media were vicious. This is a good Boston team, but it’s built more for the regular season, and it’s playoff flaws have been laid bare the last two games. The fixes don’t seem as quick now — if you’re Gordon Hayward, you want to leave Utah for this?

Last summer, it seemed Danny Ainge was willing to be patient with this roster and building this team. If they Celtics are unceremoniously bounced in the first round as a No. 1 seed, can he afford to do that again?

 

With Rudy Gobert out, Clippers throw party in paint, win Game 2 99-91 to even series

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2017, 2:07 AM EDT

This was what the Clippers had expected this series.

With Rudy Gobert sidelined with a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise, Los Angeles threw a party in the lane — 60 points in the paint, eight offensive rebounds, and just two shots were blocked. They played downhill, to use Doc Rivers’ postgame phrasing. DeAndre Jordan thrived most of all, the Clippers’ center had 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter, he was getting dunks at the rim and dominating the glass. Clipper guards were driving the lane with impunity — heck, even Paul Pierce had a driving layup at one point.

“We just wanted to be aggressive,” Chris Paul said after the game. “DJ (Jordan) was great, Blake (Griffin) was great, but our guards were just getting in the paint.”

The Jazz scrapped and stayed within striking distance, but the Clippers held on for a 99-91 win. That evens the series at 1-1 heading back to Utah for Game 3 Friday night.

This game was what the Clippers wanted in that their three stars had big outings. Jordan was a force early and finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds, Blake Griffin led the way with 24 points including the dagger three, and Chris Paul had 21 points and 10 assists, and he owned the game in the fourth quarter.

But the key was Los Angeles attacking the vacuum left by Gobert’s absence — Los Angeles shot 27-of-33 in the restricted area Tuesday. Defensively, other Jazz players did not step up and help enough.

Utah also could not generate consistent offense. They struggled mightily early, shooting just 29.4 percent in the first quarter, and while that improved the Jazz were rarely efficient for longer than a short stretch. Gordon Hayward led Utah with 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting, while Joe Johnson became the guy the team leaned on to create shots and he finished with 13 points on 15 shots.

Derrick Favors, who was so crucial for the Jazz in Game 1, had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting but didn’t have the same impact.

The Clippers came out of this game both even in the series and with something to build upon. They were the aggressors and will look to carry that over, plus they didn’t have a great shooting game from the outside (6-of-20 from three), and that should change with time. Los Angeles would like to get J.J. Redick going next game, he hasn’t had a lot of space to work in the first two (it’s not like the Jazz are worried about Luc Mbah a Moute, so they have stuck tight with Redick and helped).

For the Jazz, they fought and kept the game close, and going home they have to think some role players will step up (such as Rodney Hood or Joe Ingles, both of whom were okay but not great in Game 2).

Utah got the split on the road to start the series. Now they need to protect their home court.

Gobert would help with that, but it’s not known when he will return. Coach Quin Snyder said recently Gobert would be out “a week or two,” which would seem to make at least Friday unlikely. But nobody really knows.

Bulls beat top-seeded Celtics 111-97 to take 2-0 series lead

3 Comments
Associated PressApr 19, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

BOSTON (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Rajon Rondo finished one rebound shy of a triple-double and the Chicago Bulls beat the Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their series against the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler added eight rebounds and eight assists. Rondo’s night ended with 11 points and 14 assists on a night when all five Bulls starters reached double figures.

Dwyane Wade had 22 points, including 16 in the second half, and Robin Lopez added 18 points and eight points.

The Bulls host Game 3 on Friday.

After a better start by the Celtics, a familiar theme started to take hold as the Bulls took control by again dominating on the offensive glass. Chicago held a 43-38 rebounding edge for the game.

Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points for Boston.

Boston got within 91-82 early in the fourth before Chicago went on a 14-4 run to push its lead up to 19.

The Celtics did a much better job containing Bobby Portis in Game 2 after he hurt them with 19 points off the bench in Game 1. But Paul Zipser picked up the slack in Game 2, scoring 16 points in 29 minutes.

After getting thoroughly pushed around underneath in Game 1, the Celtics grabbed the first four rebounds of the night while scoring the game’s first seven points.

That changed quickly, though, as the Bulls responded with a 20-4 run. Boston’s early rebounding edge evaporated just as fast, with all five Bulls starters grabbing an offensive rebound in the first six minutes of action.

Chicago again used its big men to push the Celtics out of the paint and was quicker to the ball in a lot of 50-50 situations. The Bulls outscored the Celtics in the paint 32-20 for the half.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Nikola Mirotic finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. … Boston held a 14-9 edge in fast-break points and 14-12 advantage on second-chance points.

Celtics: Finished with 16 turnovers, leading to 23 Chicago points. …Thomas shot 7 of 13 from the free throw line. …. Scored 46 points in the first half of both Games 1 and 2.

UP NEXT

The series shifts to Chicago Friday night for Game 3.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Watch Kyle Lowry’s game-sealing clutch step-back jumper over Bucks (VIDEO)

lowry derozan
AP
1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughApr 19, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

Kyle Lowry sealed the game for the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. After a drive by DeMar DeRozan was unsuccessful, the Raptors guard passed the ball out to Serge Ibaka with 14 seconds left. With the Raptors up on the Milwaukee Bucks by just two points, the responsibility of ending any chance of a Milwaukee win fell to Lowry.

Ibaka quickly passed the ball off to Lowry, who drove on rookie Malcolm Brogdon.

Thanks to a crafty step back move, Lowry sunk the midrange jumper to give the Raptors a 4-point lead with just nine seconds to go.

Via Twitter:

Toronto would go on to beat the Bucks, 106-100.

The series now heads to Milwaukee with the teams tied, 1-1.

Kyle Lowry bounces back, Raptors edge Bucks to even series at 1-1

1 Comment
Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

TORONTO (AP) Kyle Lowry scored 22 points, including the clinching basket with less than 10 seconds to play, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 106-100 on Tuesday night, evening their first-round playoff series at 1-1.

DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, Serge Ibaka added 13 of his 16 in the second half and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who improved to 5-1 when playing Game 2 of a playoff series on their home court.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton scored 20 points and Greg Monroe had 18.

Lowry scored just four points in Saturday’s Game 1 loss, missing all six of his 3-point attempts.

He was much better in Game 2, going 6 for 12, including 2 of 5 from long range. His step back jumper with 8.9 seconds remaining gave Toronto a 104-100 lead.

Toronto went 5 for 23 from behind the 3-point line in Game 1, but nearly tripled its output in Game 2, finishing 14 for 29.

Leading 84-83 through three quarters, Toronto opened the fourth with an 11-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Ibaka, and a third from P.J. Tucker.

Milwaukee battled back, and a layup by Antetokounmpo cut it to 98-97 with 2:46 remaining, leading to a Raptors timeout.

Ibaka made a jumper to put Toronto up three but Antetokounmpo answered with a 3-pointer, tying it at 100-all with 2:03 left.

DeRozan broke the tie with a jumper and, after missed 3-pointers by Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova, Tucker missed a pair of free throws.

DeRozan grabbed the rebound on a missed jumper by Middleton, setting the stage for Lowry’s decisive basket.

DeRozan scored 12 points in the first and Antetokounmpo made just one of six field goal attempts in the opening quarter as Toronto led 28-25.

Lowry scored 12 points in the second but Milwaukee scored the final five points of the half to keep it close. Toronto led 55-52 at the break.

DeMarre Carroll scored seven points in a 13-0 Toronto run that gave the Raptors a 73-60 lead midway through the third but the Bucks answered with a 15-4 run over the next three minutes. Toronto led 84-83 heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo missed six of his first eight field goal attempts. His only made basket in the first quarter was a dunk. … Antetokounmpo finished with seven assists.

Raptors: Ibaka started despite a sore left ankle sustained when he stepped on Antetokounmpo’s foot in the third quarter of Game 1. … Lowry had four rebounds and five assists. … Former Toronto C Bismack Biyombo attended the game.