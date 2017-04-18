Vince Carter barks at Kyle Anderson, who wants no part of scuffle (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 18, 2017, 9:13 AM EDT

Vince Carter tried to bring some life to the Grizzlies, who were down big to the Spurs in the first half of Game 2, by engaging Kyle Anderson in a dustup.

But Anderson walked away — either a sign of maturity or weakness, depending on your perspective. It probably wasn’t hard to sell Memphis on the idea, valid or otherwise, than Anderson and San Antonio feared the Grizzlies’ toughness.

Memphis eventually got back into the game after that, though the Spurs still won to take a 2-0 series lead.

At least the Grizzlies’ competitive spirit showed up, and David Fizdale kept it going after the game.

Report: Another woman claims Carmelo Anthony impregnated her

By Dan FeldmanApr 18, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT

Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and his wife La La have reportedly separated.

TMZ:

Carmelo Anthony was messing around with a woman who now claims she’s pregnant with his baby — and as you can imagine, his wife, La La, is pissed … TMZ Sports has learned.

Multiple sources tell us … the other woman often works at a gentlemen’s club in NYC, and we’re told she’s claiming to be 6 and a half months pregnant with Melo’s child.

Sources close to both Melo and La La are telling us the marriage has been rocky for a while — and while the pregnancy wasn’t the tipping point, it certainly didn’t help.

So far, neither side has filed divorce papers but we’re told there’s virtually zero chance of a reconciliation.

Anthony was long-rumored to prefer New York, in part, because La La wanted to be there. There was even speculation their separation was impacted by his desire to leave the Knicks.

Now, it seems there’s something else at play.

Anthony can still waive his no-trade clause and escape the Knicks, but it’s not necessarily the straight line out of New York it appeared it could be.

Cavaliers' big three dropped 89 points on Pacers (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT

The team with the most talent usually wins any basketball game. Sure, team play and intangibles can change that outcome, but at the end of the day, the team with the most talent usually wins.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot of talent.

And while we can debate their defensive focus or how well they are playing, when the combo of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love drop 89 points in a game — as they did on the Pacers Monday — Cleveland will generally win.

The Cavs are now up 2-0 in their first-round series heading to Indiana for Game 3.

Report: Suns to keep GM Ryan McDonough on one more year (at least)

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

After going 134-190 with zero playoff appearances in the past four years since he came to town, and a record that seems to get worse annually, there was a sense around the league that Phoenix general manager Ryan McDonough was in trouble heading into this off-season.

Nope, he will be back.

Marc Stein and Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the news.

Sources ‎told ESPN.com that the Suns intend to keep McDonough in charge of basketball operations for at least one more season, despite the ongoing wait for the first playoff berth of his tenure.

It was reported when McDonough joined the Suns’ front office entering the 2013-14 campaign that he signed a four-year deal, but one team source told ESPN.com that McDonough is indeed under contract through the 2017-18 season.

‎The Suns have missed the playoffs for a franchise-record seven consecutive seasons — including the past two fully under McDonough’s watch since he was elevated to head of basketball operations — and sank to the league’s second-worst record in 2016-17 somewhat by design in the second half of the campaign.

Whether this is a move because the Suns trust McDonough or because owner Robert Sarver doesn’t want to pay for two GMs at once — even just for one season — is up for discussion.

Phoenix won 48 games the first year McDonough came to town, but that ended up being a mirage and led them to continue to pursue a win-now, three-guard team when those players never fit together that well. Rather than rebuild, the Suns spent a couple of seasons acting like a playoff team when the roster wasn’t really there. A lot of McDonough’s moves are justifiable in a vacuum, but put together they don’t show a great overall plan.

The Suns have some quality young players on the roster, led by Devin Booker, as well as Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender, and Tyler Ulis. The Suns have Eric Bledsoe at point guard (he had a strong season at age 27), but also have two more seasons of Tyson Chandler under contract (at $26.6 million, total).

The Suns also have the second best odds heading into the lottery, a 19.9 percent chance of landing the top pick. If they do land one of the top two and can take a highly rated point guard such as Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball, will they do that and trade Bledsoe? Or would the Suns rate Kansas Josh Jackson higher and bring a wing in to go next to Booker? There are a lot of questions for the Suns heading into this summer.

And McDonough gets to answer them.

Raptors, Kyle Lowry look to recover from latest slow start

Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT

TORONTO (AP) Kyle Lowry is experiencing playoff deja vu, only with a twist. The All Star point guard for the Toronto Raptors says his latest Game 1 failure doesn’t just feel familiar, it’s even worse than those that came before.

Lowry scored four points in Saturday’s 97-83 loss to Milwaukee, connecting on just two of 11 field goal attempts and finishing 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

His disappointing performance brought back memories of the series-opening struggles Lowry faced last year, including 3 for 13 efforts against both Indiana in the first round and Miami in the second, and a 4 for 14 effort against Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Sitting slumped in a chair at Toronto’s practice facility on Sunday, still dealing with flu-like symptoms, a despondent-looking Lowry said he was struggling to ditch the disappointment of his latest playoff stinker.

“It gets worse,” Lowry said. “It got worse.”

Milwaukee’s long, athletic defenders made life rough on Lowry in Game 1, giving him little room to manoeuvre. On every attempted drive, he said, “I had four arms around me. Every shot I took was contested or run off.

“They did a good job. They game-planned really well for us.”

Saturday’s contest was Lowry’s fifth after being sidelined for 21 games following wrist surgery. He finished with six assists and two rebounds.

“It’s one game,” coach Dwane Casey said Monday. “I don’t think we should overreact. Everybody has a rough night. I know Kyle will find his way back to his star status.”

Lowry’s career playoff shooting percentage of .379 is the second lowest figure of any active player with at least 500 postseason shot attempts. Clippers guard Jamal Crawford is at .378 after going 4 for 12 in Game 1.

Fellow All Star DeMar DeRozan is Lowry’s closest friend on the Raptors, but said he hasn’t felt the need to deliver any kind of message of support or encouragement to his locker room neighbour. DeRozan said he expects Lowry to contribute any way he can in Game 2, even if his shots aren’t falling.

“Nobody wants to have four points but one thing about him, he’s going to bounce back,” DeRozan said. “Even if it’s not with points, it’s getting everybody involved … rebounding the ball, pushing the tempo and putting us in the right positions out there on the floor.”

One of Lowry’s three made baskets in last year’s Game 1 loss to Miami was an unlikely half court heave to force overtime. Long after Toronto lost that night, Lowry returned to the court alone to work on his shot, staying past midnight as cleaning crews collected garbage from the otherwise empty arena.

This year, Lowry passed on the extra practice, instead sounding defiant about his plan of attack for Tuesday’s Game 2.

“Put it this way: I guess I’m going to have to force shots,” he said. “My teammates want me to be more aggressive, so I’m going to have to force some more shots. Simple as that.”

Lowry and the Raptors have plenty of experience dealing with slow starts. Besides losing the first game in eight consecutive postseason series, Toronto led the league by overcoming deficits of 10-points or more 21 times this season.

DeRozan joked that Toronto is like a vintage car whose engine needs a little time to warm up before it starts humming.

“You ever have an old Regal that you’ve got to start up and sit there for a little while before you pull off for a little road trip?” he asked. “Once you get going, your car feels like a 2016 Lexus or something. That’s kind of our problem. It’s something we have to be better with.”

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball