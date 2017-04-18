Getty

Mike Conley bought 500 playoff tickets so Grizzlies fans can go to Game 3

By Dane CarbaughApr 18, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Memphis Grizzlies PG Mike Conley is a very rich dude after signing his contract this past summer. He’s also generally a nice guy, and apparently those two things have combined to allow some very lucky fans to attend Game 3 of the playoff series between the Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs.

The team announced via their website on Tuesday that Conley had purchased the tickets and would be giving them away after practice.

Via Grizzlies.com:

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley has purchased 500 tickets to Game 3 vs. San Antonio on Thursday, April 20 at FedExForum as a way to thank Grizz Nation for their tremendous support throughout the 2016-17 season that saw the franchise’s seventh straight postseason appearance. The tickets will be given away by Conley immediately after practice, starting at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 in the Grand Lobby at FedExForum on a first-come, first-served basis (limit two tickets per person).

Pretty cool thing of Conley to do.

The Spurs lead the series, 2-0.

Watch Serge Ibaka block both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 18, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Toronto Raptors were trying to catch their breath as they came into Game 2 of Tuesday’s first round playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. After losing Game 1 at home, the Raptors came back with a better plan against the Bucks.

That included Serge Ibaka laying down two huge blocks against two of the longest players in the game.

One came against Bucks big man Thon Maker, who has a 7-foot wingspan.

Via Twitter:

Next it was Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s turn to get swatted in transition:

The Raptors would go on to with the game, 106-100, thanks in part to a clutch jumper from Kyle Lowry with less than a minute to go.

The series heads to Milwaukee tied at 1-1.

Iman Shumpert sparks Cavaliers after J.R. Smith hurts hamstring in Game 2

Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Iman Shumpert went from odd-man out to go-to guy in just two games.

Cleveland’s enigmatic shooting guard never even peeled off his warmups off in the series opener against Indiana, exiled to coach Tyronn Lue’s bench as a high-salaried cheerleader.

This was Shumpert’s playoff nightmare, and the demotion stung as he had never sat out a game before in his six-year career when healthy and in uniform.

On Monday night, Shumpert got a reprieve and made the most of it.

Needed to start the second half after J.R. Smith‘s left hamstring tightened up, Shumpert provided scoring, defensive pressure on Paul George and some attitude as Cleveland survived another late rally by Indiana for a 117-111 win to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference series.

“What I saw was a true professional,” LeBron James said of Shumpert, whose struggles late in the regular season led to his Game 1 benching. “We needed it. We needed that energy from him.”

The Cavs, who got 89 points from their Big 3 of James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Game 2, may need more from Shumpert if Smith’s injury lingers. Smith wasn’t happy the Cavs’ medical staff kept him out of the game and vowed he’d be ready for Game 3 on Thursday night in Indianapolis.

“If they let me play, I’ll play,” he said. “My leg ain’t broke.”

Cleveland didn’t practice on Tuesday, choosing the first of two days off before Thursday’s Game 3 at Indianapolis for rest and treatment.

Smith was visibly upset at the team’s decision to sit him in the second half. He emerged from the locker room after his teammates and immediately took a seat on the baseline floor. Guard Deron Williams briefly spoke to Smith, who has struggled with consistency after missing three months following surgery for a broken right thumb.

If Smith can’t go in Game 3, the Cavs will likely start Shumpert, who did a nice job harassing George during the third quarter when the Cavs took control and opened a 19-point lead.

Shumpert picked up a foul guarding George in his first 30 seconds on the floor before knocking down a 3-pointer from the corner, forcing Indiana coach Nate McMillan to call time. On his way back to the bench, Shumpert stomped past teammates with a look of defiance. He may have still been fuming at being left out of the rotation in the opener, but he was taking out his frustration on the Pacers.

Later in the quarter, Shumpert forced a jump ball when he tied up George near the sideline and then sneered at Indiana’s star forward. He finished with five points in 20 minutes, but his contributions went way beyond the box score.

“Shump was unbelievable,” Lue said. “Just staying ready, being professional. He came in and made it tough on Paul George. We held Paul George to four points in that third quarter where our defense was really good. Shump sparked that, made a couple shots for us also. Just his energy defensively, made a couple shots, his tenacity it was really good for us. We needed that spark.”

Maybe that spark will ignite a larger fire in the defending champions, who allowed a big lead in the fourth quarter to nearly disappear again before finishing off the Pacers.

If nothing else, Shumpert’s performance was a reminder that depth is crucial in the playoffs, things can change quickly because of injuries and benches often shrink in crunch time.

It wasn’t long ago that Shumpert was starting, but a poor stretch from mid-March until the final regular season game damaged Lue’s confidence in him. To his credit, Shumpert didn’t hang his head, knowing that there might be a time when he was needed.

It arrived and he delivered.

“He’s been great on the bench, cheering guys on, keeping guys motivated and when it was his turn to play, he stepped up and played well,” Lue said. “That’s what we need from Shump.”

 

It’s official, Isaiah Thomas will play for Celtics Tuesday night, then fly to Seattle to be with family

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Any decision Isaiah Thomas wanted to make in the wake of the death of his sister Chyna would have been okay with the Celtics, and any fan who has his/her priorities in order.

The Celtics had said he wanted to play Tuesday in Game 2 against Chicago in Boston, then fly home immediately afterward to be with family in Seattle. Coach Brad Stevens confirmed that on Tuesday night.

Much like over the weekend, Thomas will get a lot of support from the fans when introduced.

The Celtics and Bulls play again on Friday in Chicago, and Thomas has told the team he wants to rejoin them for the game. Stevens has said whatever memorial is planned for Chyna, he hopes team members will be able to be there and support Thomas.

Chyna Thomas, 22, died Saturday morning in a one-car accident on a freeway between Seattle and Tacoma when her vehicle drifted into the shoulder, then hit a barrier that flipped the car up and into a pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rajon Rondo understands Celtics fans booing him now

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

There was a time when Rajon Rondo was beloved in the Boston Garden. He was the defensive-minded, smart-passing point guard who learned from the Big Three and helped the Celtics hang another banner in 2008. He spent nine seasons in Celtics’ green.

Those days are long gone — now Rondo is hearing boos from the Boston faithful as he takes the court wearing the red uniform of the Chicago Bulls in a first-round playoff series (Chicago leads 1-0).

And he’s good with that, as he told Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“These fans are great,” Rondo said before Tuesday’s shootaround. “I wouldn’t expect anything else. A couple nice words were said when I walked out of the tunnel, but that’s Boston. They’ve been doing that for me for nine years while I was here so I don’t expect it [another way]….

“I’ve been walking the streets the last couple of days,” he said. “It’s a pretty good welcoming back — [people ask] for autographs and pictures, so they have to boo me [later]. Obviously I’ve got on a red jersey, so it’s part of it.”

That’s all of it really. They aren’t going to be retiring Rondo’s jersey in the Garden, but he had good years there and picked up a ring. He will be part of Celtics lore from the Big Three era. But that era is not now – right now Rondo plays for the enemy.

The problem for Celtics fans now is Rondo is playing pretty well, and his Bulls are proving to be the rare challenging 1/8 matchup.