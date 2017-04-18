AP

Kyle Lowry bounces back, Raptors edge Bucks to even series at 1-1

Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

TORONTO (AP) Kyle Lowry scored 22 points, including the clinching basket with less than 10 seconds to play, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 106-100 on Tuesday night, evening their first-round playoff series at 1-1.

DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, Serge Ibaka added 13 of his 16 in the second half and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who improved to 5-1 when playing Game 2 of a playoff series on their home court.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton scored 20 points and Greg Monroe had 18.

Lowry scored just four points in Saturday’s Game 1 loss, missing all six of his 3-point attempts.

He was much better in Game 2, going 6 for 12, including 2 of 5 from long range. His step back jumper with 8.9 seconds remaining gave Toronto a 104-100 lead.

Toronto went 5 for 23 from behind the 3-point line in Game 1, but nearly tripled its output in Game 2, finishing 14 for 29.

Leading 84-83 through three quarters, Toronto opened the fourth with an 11-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Ibaka, and a third from P.J. Tucker.

Milwaukee battled back, and a layup by Antetokounmpo cut it to 98-97 with 2:46 remaining, leading to a Raptors timeout.

Ibaka made a jumper to put Toronto up three but Antetokounmpo answered with a 3-pointer, tying it at 100-all with 2:03 left.

DeRozan broke the tie with a jumper and, after missed 3-pointers by Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova, Tucker missed a pair of free throws.

DeRozan grabbed the rebound on a missed jumper by Middleton, setting the stage for Lowry’s decisive basket.

DeRozan scored 12 points in the first and Antetokounmpo made just one of six field goal attempts in the opening quarter as Toronto led 28-25.

Lowry scored 12 points in the second but Milwaukee scored the final five points of the half to keep it close. Toronto led 55-52 at the break.

DeMarre Carroll scored seven points in a 13-0 Toronto run that gave the Raptors a 73-60 lead midway through the third but the Bucks answered with a 15-4 run over the next three minutes. Toronto led 84-83 heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo missed six of his first eight field goal attempts. His only made basket in the first quarter was a dunk. … Antetokounmpo finished with seven assists.

Raptors: Ibaka started despite a sore left ankle sustained when he stepped on Antetokounmpo’s foot in the third quarter of Game 1. … Lowry had four rebounds and five assists. … Former Toronto C Bismack Biyombo attended the game.

Bulls beat top-seeded Celtics 111-97 to take 2-0 series lead

Associated PressApr 19, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

BOSTON (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Rajon Rondo finished one rebound shy of a triple-double and the Chicago Bulls beat the Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their series against the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler added eight rebounds and eight assists. Rondo’s night ended with 11 points and 14 assists on a night when all five Bulls starters reached double figures.

Dwyane Wade had 22 points, including 16 in the second half, and Robin Lopez added 18 points and eight points.

The Bulls host Game 3 on Friday.

After a better start by the Celtics, a familiar theme started to take hold as the Bulls took control by again dominating on the offensive glass. Chicago held a 43-38 rebounding edge for the game.

Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points for Boston.

Boston got within 91-82 early in the fourth before Chicago went on a 14-4 run to push its lead up to 19.

The Celtics did a much better job containing Bobby Portis in Game 2 after he hurt them with 19 points off the bench in Game 1. But Paul Zipser picked up the slack in Game 2, scoring 16 points in 29 minutes.

After getting thoroughly pushed around underneath in Game 1, the Celtics grabbed the first four rebounds of the night while scoring the game’s first seven points.

That changed quickly, though, as the Bulls responded with a 20-4 run. Boston’s early rebounding edge evaporated just as fast, with all five Bulls starters grabbing an offensive rebound in the first six minutes of action.

Chicago again used its big men to push the Celtics out of the paint and was quicker to the ball in a lot of 50-50 situations. The Bulls outscored the Celtics in the paint 32-20 for the half.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Nikola Mirotic finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. … Boston held a 14-9 edge in fast-break points and 14-12 advantage on second-chance points.

Celtics: Finished with 16 turnovers, leading to 23 Chicago points. …Thomas shot 7 of 13 from the free throw line. …. Scored 46 points in the first half of both Games 1 and 2.

UP NEXT

The series shifts to Chicago Friday night for Game 3.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Watch Kyle Lowry’s game-sealing clutch step-back jumper over Bucks (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 19, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

Kyle Lowry sealed the game for the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. After a drive by DeMar DeRozan was unsuccessful, the Raptors guard passed the ball out to Serge Ibaka with 14 seconds left. With the Raptors up on the Milwaukee Bucks by just two points, the responsibility of ending any chance of a Milwaukee win fell to Lowry.

Ibaka quickly passed the ball off to Lowry, who drove on rookie Malcolm Brogdon.

Thanks to a crafty step back move, Lowry sunk the midrange jumper to give the Raptors a 4-point lead with just nine seconds to go.

Via Twitter:

Toronto would go on to beat the Bucks, 106-100.

The series now heads to Milwaukee with the teams tied, 1-1.

Rajon Rondo falls down, delivers crazy full court assist to Jimmy Butler (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 18, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Did Rajon Rondo throw the pass of the night on Tuesday? Possibly. He might just have thrown the best pass of the season for a Chicago team, given how the Bears QB situation might shake out this year. Let’s hope not.

In the second quarter on Tuesday, as the Chicago Bulls took on the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their first round playoff series, Rondo dropped an outlet pass as he was falling down to teammate Jimmy Butler.

Butler then gathered in traffic and scored with the ball never touching the ground.

Via Twitter:

Maybe sign Jimmy up for WR?

Watch Serge Ibaka block both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 18, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Toronto Raptors were trying to catch their breath as they came into Game 2 of Tuesday’s first round playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. After losing Game 1 at home, the Raptors came back with a better plan against the Bucks.

That included Serge Ibaka laying down two huge blocks against two of the longest players in the game.

One came against Bucks big man Thon Maker, who has a 7-foot wingspan.

Via Twitter:

Next it was Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s turn to get swatted in transition:

The Raptors would go on to with the game, 106-100, thanks in part to a clutch jumper from Kyle Lowry with less than a minute to go.

The series heads to Milwaukee tied at 1-1.