Knicks lose pre-lottery tiebreaker to Timberwolves

The Knicks create more than enough problems for themselves.
They’re getting bad luck, too.
New York lost a pre-lottery tiebreaker to Minnesota today. If neither the Knicks nor Timberwolves move into the top three in the lottery, Minnesota will pick one spot ahead of New York – 6-7, 7-8, 8-9 or 9-10
Tied for the NBA’s sixth-worst record, the Timberwolves and Knicks will split 106 of 1,000 lottery combinations, 53 apiece. The two teams each have an 18.3% chance of moving up in the lottery, which determines the top three picks then slots non-playoff teams in reverse order of record after that.
The league also broke ties for four sets of picks later in the first round, including one four-team tie:
15-16
15. Trail Blazers
16. Bulls
17-18
17. Bucks
18. Pacers
19-20
19. Hawks
20. Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)
23-26
23. Raptors (via Clippers)
24. Jazz
25. Magic (via Raptors)
26. Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)
The Warriors are riding high. They won 15 of 16 to close the regular season. Golden State leads the Trail Blazers, 1-0, in their first-round series. Kevin Durant is back from injury and looks hea –
Stop right there.
Warriors PR:
Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Durant didn’t practice today and called that a cause for concern.
The Warriors ought to sit Durant until he’s fully healed. The last thing they need is Durant still bothered by this injury when they face tougher opponents.
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson should still push Golden State past Portland. Andre Iguodala can take a bigger role in Durant’s absence, and Iguodala can even handle some of Shaun Livingston‘s playmaking duties if the point guard is also sidelined.
I’m a little surprised we’re doing this game-by-game. Jusuf Nurkic broke his leg fewer than three weeks ago.
But here we are, with Nurkic’s return during the Trail Blazers’ first-round series against the Warriors a daily question.
Dwight Jaynes of CSN Northwest:
Portland, down 1-0, is unlikely to beat Golden State with or without Nurkic. But the Trail Blazers hit another gear with him late in the season, and they’d have a better chance with him.
A center hodgepodge of Noah Vonleh, Meyers Leonard, Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu is tough to overcome. The Warriors are adept at playing burly centers like Nurkic off the floor, but his presence would help when Zaza Pachulia or JaVale McGee play and/or force Draymond Green into major minutes.
First, Nurkic must get healthy, and it’s hard to believe he’ll do that during this series. But as long as Portland doesn’t rule it out, we’ll keep watching his status.
The 76ers said Joel Embiid‘s left knee had a bone bruise… then a contusion… then a torn meniscus. They called him out day-to-day… then indefinitely… then for the rest of the season.
Eventually, Embiid underwent surgery.
But even then, he was getting mixed messages.
Embiid, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:
“I feel very lucky,” Embiid said in his first public comments since his operation to repair a meniscus tear. “When I went into that surgery, I went in thinking I was going to have a six-month recovery. That’s what they told me: six months or more. I’m thinking, ‘No, not again.’
“When they did the MRI [before the surgery], it looked like my meniscus was fully torn. But when they got it in there, they realized that wasn’t the case. It really turned out to be nothing, just a small, little thing. So that’s very good.”
That’s fantastic news for Embiid and the 76ers. A six-month recovery period would’ve allowed him back for the start of next season, but it would have been close enough to raise questions. Instead, Embiid’s recovery is being measured in weeks.
But the bigger concern still exists: The 76ers can’t find someone who accurately diagnoses Embiid’s injuries? The process (lower-case p here, for sure) might yield less favorable results next time.
A couple years ago, the Kings parted ways with Dean Oliver, who literally wrote the book on basketball statistics.
That led to plenty of handwringing about Sacramento’s, especially general manager Vlade Divac’s, commitment to analytics. The Kings insisted they would replace Oliver and that his exit didn’t change their approach, and they backed it up by hiring highly respected Roland Beech, who previously worked with the Mavericks.
Get ready to relive that debate.
Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:
The Kings’ problems run much deeper than analytics, starting with owner Vivek Ranadive. The inexperienced Divac barely has a chance to succeed, and a statistical specialist won’t significantly change that.
At minimum, Sacramento needs to overhaul its front office in a way it insists it won’t. Unless that happens or Ranadive suddenly gets a clue, it won’t matter much how – or even if – the Kings replace Beech.