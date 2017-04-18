Knicks lose pre-lottery tiebreaker to Timberwolves

The Knicks create more than enough problems for themselves.

They’re getting bad luck, too.

New York lost a pre-lottery tiebreaker to Minnesota today. If neither the Knicks nor Timberwolves move into the top three in the lottery, Minnesota will pick one spot ahead of New York – 6-7, 7-8, 8-9 or 9-10

Tied for the NBA’s sixth-worst record, the Timberwolves and Knicks will split 106 of 1,000 lottery combinations, 53 apiece. The two teams each have an 18.3% chance of moving up in the lottery, which determines the top three picks then slots non-playoff teams in reverse order of record after that.

The league also broke ties for four sets of picks later in the first round, including one four-team tie:

15-16

15. Trail Blazers

16. Bulls

17-18

17. Bucks

18. Pacers

19-20

19. Hawks

20. Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)

23-26

23. Raptors (via Clippers)

24. Jazz

25. Magic (via Raptors)

26. Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)