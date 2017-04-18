Kevin Durant questionable for Warriors-Trail Blazers Game 2 with strained calf

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Warriors are riding high. They won 15 of 16 to close the regular season. Golden State leads the Trail Blazers, 1-0, in their first-round series. Kevin Durant is back from injury and looks hea –

Stop right there.

Warriors PR:

For Game 2: Durant (L calf strain), Livingston (R index finger sprain & hand contusion), Barnes (R ankle/foot sprain) are all Questionable. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 18, 2017

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Durant didn’t practice today and called that a cause for concern.

The Warriors ought to sit Durant until he’s fully healed. The last thing they need is Durant still bothered by this injury when they face tougher opponents.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson should still push Golden State past Portland. Andre Iguodala can take a bigger role in Durant’s absence, and Iguodala can even handle some of Shaun Livingston‘s playmaking duties if the point guard is also sidelined.