AP

Kawhi Leonard’s 37 points lead Spurs by Grizzlies 96-82

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Kawhi Leonard had a postseason career-high 37 points and added 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 96-82 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

San Antonio led for all but 13 seconds in winning its 10th consecutive postseason game over Memphis.

Leonard finished the game 9 for 14 from the field and was 19 for 19 on free throws.

Tony Parker added 15 points for the Spurs, who had three others score in double figures.

Mike Conley scored 24 points, Zach Randolph had 18 points and Marc Gasol added 12 points for the Grizzlies.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Memphis.

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale goes off on refs, walks out of press conference (VIDEO)

Twitter
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughApr 18, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

The Memphis Grizzlies lost Game 2 of their first round series against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, 96-82. Despite their best efforts, the Grizzlies looked thoroughly outmatched against the No. 2 seed.

After the game Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale did what he could to try to rile up his guys as they head back to Tennessee for Game 3.

Apparently, that meant going off on the officiating team of Danny Crawford, Rodney Mott, and Bill Spooner.

At his postgame press conference, Fizdale cited myriad statistics related around points in the paint and foul differential as a means to prove his point.

Via Twitter:

Ok “They not gone rook us” is forever going to be a classic quotable in NBA circles from here on out. As is “take that for data”. So I’m glad we have that.

Meanwhile, there was more than a 2:1 ratio of free throws in favor of the Spurs. The Grizzlies had 22 fouls compared to 13 for San Antonio.

Game 3 is in Memphis on on Thursday. The Spurs lead the series, 2-0.

I am sure we will hear how big the fine from the league will be for Mr. Fizdale before the two teams tip back in Memphis.

Larry Bird absolutely hated LeBron James’ breakaway dunk (VIDEO)

Twitter
2 Comments
By Dane CarbaughApr 18, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James got out to a breakaway dunk early in Game 2 vs. the Indiana Pacers. Pacers president Larry Bird didn’t like that.

And thus, we got a disapproving headshake (and expletive!) from Mr. Bird. Natch.

Here’s how LeBron’s breakaway looked on the floor.

Via Twitter:

And then Bird’s reaction:

Cleveland beat Indiana, 117-111. The Cavaliers lead the series, 2-0.

Kyrie Irving scores 37, Cavaliers hold on to beat Pacers 117-111

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 17, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Love added 27 and the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided another fourth-quarter collapse in Game 2, beating the Indiana Pacers 117-111 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

After squeaking out the opener by a point, LeBron James and Co. showed more intensity on defense, more swagger in general and won their 10th straight first-round game over the past three seasons.

However, they nearly blew an 18-point lead in the fourth as the Pacers got within four before Cleveland closed it out at the line.

James added 10 rebounds and seven assists, but had eight of Cleveland’s 19 turnovers.

Game 3 is Thursday night.

Paul George scored 32 and Jeff Teague 23 for Indiana, which showed more fight, but now has a steep hill to climb to get back in the series. Cleveland is 12-0 when starting 2-0 in the postseason.

The Cavs vowed they would play better after their near-disaster in Game 1 and they backed up their talk, delivering the kind of performance that was routine last season but very rare in 2017.

Love scored 10 straight and drew a charging foul on Lance Stephenson in a span of two minutes as the Cavs opened an 89-70 lead. Irving closed the quarter by draining a 3-pointer over Stephenson and the All-Star made sure Indiana’s antagonizing guard knew about it, yapping in his direction long after the horn sounded.

The Cavs still led 109-91 with 6:09 left, but the Pacers ripped off 13 straight points and were within 113-109 when George hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left.

It continued a disturbing trend for the Cavs, who have been giving up late, big leads with regularity.

The other hitch for Cleveland was that starting guard J.R. Smith didn’t play in the second half because of a left hamstring injury. Iman Shumpert, who sat the opener, replaced Smith and played 20 solid minutes.

Despite losing the opener, Pacers coach Nate McMillian insisted his team hadn’t lost any confidence.

“We believe,” he said. “We came in believing, we still believe.”

It just got a lot harder.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III returned after missing the past 12 games with a strained left calf. He scored four in nine minutes. … C Al Jefferson was active, but didn’t play. He’s been out since March 26 with a sprained left ankle. … George has made at least one 3-pointer in 19 consecutive playoff games. … McMillan said the team was told by security officials to stay in their hotel Sunday night while Cleveland police searched for a suspected killer, who randomly murdered an elderly man while posting the shooting on Facebook. … Indiana is 0-9 when dropping the first two games in a series.

Cavaliers: James (357) jumped Magic Johnson (358) for third place in career playoff steals and hopped Robert Parish for eighth in rebounds. … A moment of silence was observed for Robert Godwin Sr., the 73-year-old tragically gunned down by the Facebook assailant. … Stephenson had a strong workout with Cleveland in January before latching on with Indiana, but coach Tyronn Lue said his recent injury issues – groin surgery and an Achilles issue – dissuaded the Cavs from signing him. … James has scored at least 30 points with 10 assists in 13 career playoff games, trailing only Jerry West (14) and Michael Jordan (15).

UP NEXT

After two days off, the series resumes in Indianapolis on Thursday. The Pacers went 29-19 at home during the regular season.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Paul George throws down huge dunk over Tristan Thompson (VIDEO)

Getty
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughApr 17, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Paul George had an excellent outing on Monday, scoring 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists, and a steal.

George also had a few highlight-worthy moments, including one huge dunk and one missed dunk that almost embarrassed Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love.

The first came against Tristan Thompson, who earned a poster of his own:

Via Twitter

Then Love, who had a propensity for stepping in to draw charges in this game, tried to confront George on this attempt and wound up fouling him:

Whoo, boy.

Despite a late push from the Pacers, the Cavaliers beat Indiana, 117-111.

Cleveland leads the series, 2-0.