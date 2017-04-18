Jusuf Nurkic out for Game 2 of Trail Blazers-Warriors

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

I’m a little surprised we’re doing this game-by-game. Jusuf Nurkic broke his leg fewer than three weeks ago.

But here we are, with Nurkic’s return during the Trail Blazers’ first-round series against the Warriors a daily question.

Dwight Jaynes of CSN Northwest:

Nurkic says he is not playing in Game2 — Dwight Jaynes (@dwightjaynes) April 18, 2017

Portland, down 1-0, is unlikely to beat Golden State with or without Nurkic. But the Trail Blazers hit another gear with him late in the season, and they’d have a better chance with him.

A center hodgepodge of Noah Vonleh, Meyers Leonard, Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu is tough to overcome. The Warriors are adept at playing burly centers like Nurkic off the floor, but his presence would help when Zaza Pachulia or JaVale McGee play and/or force Draymond Green into major minutes.

First, Nurkic must get healthy, and it’s hard to believe he’ll do that during this series. But as long as Portland doesn’t rule it out, we’ll keep watching his status.