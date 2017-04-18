AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Clippers’ Raymond Felton on Rudy Gobert: ‘I almost want him to come back and play’

By Dan FeldmanApr 18, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

Two years ago, the Clippers perplexingly blew a 3-1 lead to the Rockets in the second round. Last year, the Clippers lost Chris Paul and Blake Griffin to season-ending injuries in a first-round loss to the Trail Blazers.

This season, L.A. finally caught a break. Jazz center Rudy Gobert injured his knee seconds into Game 1.

Yet, the Clippers almost refuse to take advantage.

Not only did they lose Game 1, their backup point guard, Raymond Felton, is tempting fate.

Aaron Falk of The Salt Lake Tribune:

Be careful what you wish for.

Just because the Jazz won one game with Gobert doesn’t mean they’re better without him. Sure, his teammates might step up in his absence. But I’d rather have him and his teammates’ usual production.

Doc Rivers says he wants to keep Clippers together no matter what happens in playoffs

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

This will be the sixth season of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan together with the Clippers. Some things have changed — Vinny Del Negro was replaced by Doc Rivers, Jordan’s role has grown, as has J.J. Redick‘s — but one key thing hasn’t: The team has never gotten past the second round of the playoffs.

The Clippers are down 1-0 to the Jazz, and if they are able to come back and win that series (very possible, especially with Rudy Gobert injured), their reward is a Warriors team that has beaten the Clippers 10 consecutive times. The Clippers are likely gone before the conference finals again.

Is it time to break up this Clipper core and try something else? Paul, Griffin, and Redick are all free agents this summer (in addition to a few key role players), and bringing all three of them back could mean a record luxury tax bill next season. Do you let one go and replace him with another star, or a couple good role players that may fit better?

Not if you ask Doc Rivers, which is what Sam Amick of the USA Today has done.

“Here’s my argument to (the question of whether all that luxury tax is worth it),” Rivers, who is three years into a five-year deal worth more than $50 million, told USA TODAY Sports recently. “Let’s say we don’t win this year — which I think we will, (but) let’s say we don’t. Do you give up on a 50-win team that has proven that they’re really close (to winning it all), or do you hang in there and keep trying to maybe make changes around (the core)?

“I always use Utah as a great (example). Thank God Karl Malone and (John) Stockton didn’t listen to people, you know what I mean? They fell (in the playoffs), and kept trying and kept trying. And finally, late in their careers, they finally broke through to the Finals. They didn’t win it (all). But you know, that’s the pursuit. I just think it’s so easy to (say), ‘Hey, they should break up,’ from the outside. And I think that’s such an easy opinion.”

The difference between the eras is the cost — former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer may have more money than he knows what to do with, but is a massive luxury tax bill to be a team that needs a lot of breaks to go their way to win a title worth it? The Clippers are the oldest team in the West in terms of the playoff roster, is bringing everyone back going to lead to a step forward? The Warriors and Spurs aren’t going anywhere, the Jazz are getting better (if they can retain Gordon Hayward) and Minnesota is a team on the rise.

Of course, allow Griffin to walk, or make a trade, and you break up a very good team for the unknown. Is bringing in players such as Carmelo Anthony or Dwyane Wade going to make this team better? Blake Griffin is still a tremendous talent that would be very difficult to replace.

There have been reports that both Paul and Griffin want to stay. The question is will that change once the Clippers are bounced from the postseason?

Doc may want to keep the band together, but there’s a sense around Los Angeles that Ballmer is going to take a hard look at things if and when this team gets bounced in the first couple playoff rounds again.

Kevin Durant questionable for Warriors-Trail Blazers Game 2 with strained calf

By Dan FeldmanApr 18, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT

The Warriors are riding high. They won 15 of 16 to close the regular season. Golden State leads the Trail Blazers, 1-0, in their first-round series. Kevin Durant is back from injury and looks hea –

Stop right there.

Warriors PR:

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Durant didn’t practice today and called that a cause for concern.

The Warriors ought to sit Durant until he’s fully healed. The last thing they need is Durant still bothered by this injury when they face tougher opponents.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson should still push Golden State past Portland. Andre Iguodala can take a bigger role in Durant’s absence, and Iguodala can even handle some of Shaun Livingston‘s playmaking duties if the point guard is also sidelined.

Knicks lose pre-lottery tiebreaker to Timberwolves

By Dan FeldmanApr 18, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

The Knicks create more than enough problems for themselves.

They’re getting bad luck, too.

New York lost a pre-lottery tiebreaker to Minnesota today. If neither the Knicks nor Timberwolves move into the top three in the lottery, Minnesota will pick one spot ahead of New York – 6-7, 7-8, 8-9 or 9-10

Tied for the NBA’s sixth-worst record, the Timberwolves and Knicks will split 106 of 1,000 lottery combinations, 53 apiece. The two teams each have an 18.3% chance of moving up in the lottery, which determines the top three picks then slots non-playoff teams in reverse order of record after that.

The league also broke ties for four sets of picks later in the first round, including one four-team tie:

15-16

15. Trail Blazers

16. Bulls

17-18

17. Bucks

18. Pacers

19-20

19. Hawks

20. Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)

23-26

23. Raptors (via Clippers)

24. Jazz

25. Magic (via Raptors)

26. Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)

Jusuf Nurkic out for Game 2 of Trail Blazers-Warriors

By Dan FeldmanApr 18, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

I’m a little surprised we’re doing this game-by-game. Jusuf Nurkic broke his leg fewer than three weeks ago.

But here we are, with Nurkic’s return during the Trail Blazers’ first-round series against the Warriors a daily question.

Dwight Jaynes of CSN Northwest:

Portland, down 1-0, is unlikely to beat Golden State with or without Nurkic. But the Trail Blazers hit another gear with him late in the season, and they’d have a better chance with him.

A center hodgepodge of Noah Vonleh, Meyers Leonard, Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu is tough to overcome. The Warriors are adept at playing burly centers like Nurkic off the floor, but his presence would help when Zaza Pachulia or JaVale McGee play and/or force Draymond Green into major minutes.

First, Nurkic must get healthy, and it’s hard to believe he’ll do that during this series. But as long as Portland doesn’t rule it out, we’ll keep watching his status.