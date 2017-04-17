Watch Steven Adams absolutely level Patrick Beverley on a screen

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Someone on the Houston Rockets should have called out this screen for Patrick Beverley. Probably Clint Capela, who was guarding Adams at the time.

What you’re about to see is one of the biggest screens we’ve seen in the 2017 NBA Playoffs thus far. This one is probably not for the squeamish, because it’s ugly basketball.

Here it is.

Patrick Beverley got CRUSHED by this Steven Adams screen 😲#NBAplayoffs pic.twitter.com/BGcFlAZQLf — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 17, 2017

That’s rough.

Basketball is about communication, and defense especially so. Mike D’Antoni is going to be talking to Capela about that one tomorrow.

Beverley was OK, and continued playing in the game.

Houston beat Oklahoma City, 118-87. The Rockets lead the series, 1-0.