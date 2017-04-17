AP

Watch LeBron James block Myles Turner in crunch time as Cavaliers beat Pacers (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 17, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers had an awful fourth quarter on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. The reigning champs scored just 21 points in the final period after never dipping below 30 in a single quarter in Game 2.

Luckily for the Cavaliers, they’ve got a man named LeBron James on their roster.

With the Pacers threatening and just 25 seconds to go, LeBron helped recover on a Myles Turner drive to the basket. Never sensing LeBron was that close, the result was obvious.

Cleveland beat the Pacers, 117-111, and lead the series 2-0.

J.J. Watt is a huge fan of Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley

Associated PressApr 17, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) When J.J. Watt attended the Houston Rockets’ playoff game on Sunday night, he got a front-row view of Patrick Beverley‘s intensity.

The Houston Texans star defensive end was taken aback when Beverley walked over to his courtside seat during a timeout and simply stood in front of him and stared for several seconds.

“I was like: `Pat, I don’t know what you want me to do here, man. I can’t really do anything,”‘ Watt said. “He’s just staring me down. And my girlfriend looked at me and she was like: `That was kind of cool and kind of awkward at the same time.’ I was like: `Yeah it was.’ I didn’t know what to do.”

Watt finally broke the stalemate by high-fiving the guard, a well-deserved acknowledgement on a night when Beverley scored a playoff career-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and slowed Russell Westbrook with his defense to help Houston rout Oklahoma City 118-87 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

“The guy was just absolutely killing it,” Watt said. “His intensity is the best. I was setting there on the sidelines getting fired up, wanting to get in the game.”

Watt actually thought about rushing on the court for a brief moment in the third quarter on Sunday night to stand up for Beverley. It came when 7-foot Thunder center Steven Adams knocked the 6-1 Beverley to the court on a hard screen just a few feet away from Watt’s seat.

“That dude knocks him out,” Watt said. “And I was like: `OK, we may have a problem you’re messing with my guy Pat.”‘

The Rockets were off on Monday and Beverley wasn’t available for comment, but he tweeted his thanks for Watt’s support by saying that he wants him back for Game 2 on Wednesday night in the same seat he had for the first game.

Watt is known for his fiery demeanor while chasing down quarterbacks on the football field. But even he was a little surprised by Beverley’s ferocity on Sunday night.

“He just has a way of getting you fired up,” Watt said. “He is like the Wolverine out there. He’s fearless. I love the way that guy plays and it was just fun to watch that guy put on a show.”

Dwyane Wade compares how Bulls use Jimmy Butler to Heat and LeBron James

By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Jimmy Butler was the best player on the court in Game 1 against Boston Sunday.

Yes, he dropped 30 on the Celtics (23 in the second half), but the bigger role may have been as defender on the always-dangerous Isaiah Thomas, who had another monster game but was blocked on a shot by Butler late.

Dwyane Wade saw all that from Butler, and it reminded him of a guy he used to play with in Miami. Via our old friend Sean Highkin, now of the Athletic.

Let’s be clear: Butler is no LeBron. Butler is an All-NBA level player, but LeBron is a transcendent, generational, all-time talent.

That said, Wade’s point about a taller defender who can hang with a quick little point guard and use that length to disrupt is a huge advantage is a great one. Erik Spoelstra did use LeBron that way. Gregg Popovich uses Kawhi Leonard that way.

If Butler keeps having games like this, it’s going to be rough on the Celtics this round.

Report: Carmelo Anthony, wife La La have separated, stress of past season a factor

By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT

This is not a happy story, and not entirely a basketball story. The breakup of any marriage, especially when children are involved, is serious, personal, and the parties involved deserve some space to work through it. However, there are basketball overtones, so here we are.

Carmelo Anthony and his wife La La have separated, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the couple tell us the actress and NBA superstar are now living separately. La La moved out of the family home last week and has her own place in NYC now.

We’re told the couple’s had ups and downs in the past, but the current NBA season has been extremely stressful on the marriage for several months. Carmelo’s been plagued by trade talks … with the Knicks looking to move him to another team.

Our sources say the split is still amicable. They were together just this past weekend at their 10-year-old son Kiyan’s basketball game.

Hopefully ‘Melo and La La can work out something that is best for them and everyone involved.

But there are two basketball topics we will note here:

First, the stress of this season — the losing, the trade rumors, Phil Jackson and ‘Melo’s rather public disagreements — undoubtedly led to a toll on Anthony personally. We’ve all had the stress from one aspect of our lives bleed over to another, and that can be something hard for those around us to understand.

Second, part of Anthony’s desire to stay with the Knicks was to be close to his family and wife, who is an actress and performer (which is a good reason to be in New York). Does this change things? Anthony is not going to just waive his no-trade clause so Jackson can trade him to Orlando or Phoenix for a package of picks/young players. However, he might be more open to a deal now not tied to New York. Or, maybe he doesn’t want to be far from his children now. There are no easy answers here, on any level.

For the sake of their family, I hope Anthony and La La can make this work.

Paul George’s view now on final shot: “I thought he had a good look… but I was selfish in the moment

By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

“In situations like that, I’ve got to get the last shot.”

That was Paul George just after the Pacers lost Game 1 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, after C.J. Miles clean look at a game-winner fell short.

Except if you watch the video of the play (above) the look Miles got was way better than any George would have been able to create. So after looking at the tape, does George feel differently? Here is what he said, via Steve Aschburner of NBA.com.

“A lot of me, of course, being the leader of this team wants the last shot. And wants the game to be decided by me,” George said. “But at the same time, I’ve got to have trust for my teammates. C.J. has been in that position in this season where I needed him to make a big shot. And I’ve kicked it to him and he’s made the big shot.

“I thought he had a good look. A very makeable shot for C.J. But I was selfish in the moment. I wanted that shot in that moment.”

He should want that shot, but he’s also got to know if the defense takes dramatic steps to take him out of the play, he’s got to trust teammates. The way Michael Jordan trusted Steve Kerr, or Kobe Bryant Derek Fisher.

LeBron James raced out ridiculously high to trap George, and with that pass to Miles the Pacers had a 4-3 below the arc.George slid over toward the ball and called for it, but LeBron went with him meaning any pass back would have been forced, and at best resulted in a long, contested shot over LeBron. Miles got a better look. You live with that.

The real question heading into Game 2 is how much that game scared the Cavaliers, and will it lead to better focus, sharper rotations from them on defense? If so, the Pacers are in trouble, but after a couple of months of lackluster defense nobody is betting on the Cavs to flip the switch on that end.

 