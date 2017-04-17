Getty Images

Kyrie Irving scores 37, Cavaliers hold on to beat Pacers 117-111

Associated PressApr 17, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Love added 27 and the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided another fourth-quarter collapse in Game 2, beating the Indiana Pacers 117-111 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

After squeaking out the opener by a point, LeBron James and Co. showed more intensity on defense, more swagger in general and won their 10th straight first-round game over the past three seasons.

However, they nearly blew an 18-point lead in the fourth as the Pacers got within four before Cleveland closed it out at the line.

James added 10 rebounds and seven assists, but had eight of Cleveland’s 19 turnovers.

Game 3 is Thursday night.

Paul George scored 32 and Jeff Teague 23 for Indiana, which showed more fight, but now has a steep hill to climb to get back in the series. Cleveland is 12-0 when starting 2-0 in the postseason.

The Cavs vowed they would play better after their near-disaster in Game 1 and they backed up their talk, delivering the kind of performance that was routine last season but very rare in 2017.

Love scored 10 straight and drew a charging foul on Lance Stephenson in a span of two minutes as the Cavs opened an 89-70 lead. Irving closed the quarter by draining a 3-pointer over Stephenson and the All-Star made sure Indiana’s antagonizing guard knew about it, yapping in his direction long after the horn sounded.

The Cavs still led 109-91 with 6:09 left, but the Pacers ripped off 13 straight points and were within 113-109 when George hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left.

It continued a disturbing trend for the Cavs, who have been giving up late, big leads with regularity.

The other hitch for Cleveland was that starting guard J.R. Smith didn’t play in the second half because of a left hamstring injury. Iman Shumpert, who sat the opener, replaced Smith and played 20 solid minutes.

Despite losing the opener, Pacers coach Nate McMillian insisted his team hadn’t lost any confidence.

“We believe,” he said. “We came in believing, we still believe.”

It just got a lot harder.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III returned after missing the past 12 games with a strained left calf. He scored four in nine minutes. … C Al Jefferson was active, but didn’t play. He’s been out since March 26 with a sprained left ankle. … George has made at least one 3-pointer in 19 consecutive playoff games. … McMillan said the team was told by security officials to stay in their hotel Sunday night while Cleveland police searched for a suspected killer, who randomly murdered an elderly man while posting the shooting on Facebook. … Indiana is 0-9 when dropping the first two games in a series.

Cavaliers: James (357) jumped Magic Johnson (358) for third place in career playoff steals and hopped Robert Parish for eighth in rebounds. … A moment of silence was observed for Robert Godwin Sr., the 73-year-old tragically gunned down by the Facebook assailant. … Stephenson had a strong workout with Cleveland in January before latching on with Indiana, but coach Tyronn Lue said his recent injury issues – groin surgery and an Achilles issue – dissuaded the Cavs from signing him. … James has scored at least 30 points with 10 assists in 13 career playoff games, trailing only Jerry West (14) and Michael Jordan (15).

UP NEXT

After two days off, the series resumes in Indianapolis on Thursday. The Pacers went 29-19 at home during the regular season.

Larry Bird absolutely hated LeBron James’ breakaway dunk (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 18, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James got out to a breakaway dunk early in Game 2 vs. the Indiana Pacers. Pacers president Larry Bird didn’t like that.

And thus, we got a disapproving headshake (and expletive!) from Mr. Bird. Natch.

Here’s how LeBron’s breakaway looked on the floor.

And then Bird’s reaction:

Cleveland beat Indiana, 117-111. The Cavaliers lead the series, 2-0.

Paul George throws down huge dunk over Tristan Thompson (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughApr 17, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Paul George had an excellent outing on Monday, scoring 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists, and a steal.

George also had a few highlight-worthy moments, including one huge dunk and one missed dunk that almost embarrassed Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love.

The first came against Tristan Thompson, who earned a poster of his own:

Then Love, who had a propensity for stepping in to draw charges in this game, tried to confront George on this attempt and wound up fouling him:

Whoo, boy.

Despite a late push from the Pacers, the Cavaliers beat Indiana, 117-111.

Cleveland leads the series, 2-0.

Watch LeBron James block Myles Turner in crunch time as Cavaliers beat Pacers (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 17, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers had an awful fourth quarter on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. The reigning champs scored just 21 points in the final period after never dipping below 30 in a single quarter in Game 2.

Luckily for the Cavaliers, they’ve got a man named LeBron James on their roster.

With the Pacers threatening and just 25 seconds to go, LeBron helped recover on a Myles Turner drive to the basket. Never sensing LeBron was that close, the result was obvious.

Smh.

Cleveland beat the Pacers, 117-111, and lead the series 2-0.

J.J. Watt is a huge fan of Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley

AP
Associated PressApr 17, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) When J.J. Watt attended the Houston Rockets’ playoff game on Sunday night, he got a front-row view of Patrick Beverley‘s intensity.

The Houston Texans star defensive end was taken aback when Beverley walked over to his courtside seat during a timeout and simply stood in front of him and stared for several seconds.

“I was like: `Pat, I don’t know what you want me to do here, man. I can’t really do anything,”‘ Watt said. “He’s just staring me down. And my girlfriend looked at me and she was like: `That was kind of cool and kind of awkward at the same time.’ I was like: `Yeah it was.’ I didn’t know what to do.”

Watt finally broke the stalemate by high-fiving the guard, a well-deserved acknowledgement on a night when Beverley scored a playoff career-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and slowed Russell Westbrook with his defense to help Houston rout Oklahoma City 118-87 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

“The guy was just absolutely killing it,” Watt said. “His intensity is the best. I was setting there on the sidelines getting fired up, wanting to get in the game.”

Watt actually thought about rushing on the court for a brief moment in the third quarter on Sunday night to stand up for Beverley. It came when 7-foot Thunder center Steven Adams knocked the 6-1 Beverley to the court on a hard screen just a few feet away from Watt’s seat.

“That dude knocks him out,” Watt said. “And I was like: `OK, we may have a problem you’re messing with my guy Pat.”‘

The Rockets were off on Monday and Beverley wasn’t available for comment, but he tweeted his thanks for Watt’s support by saying that he wants him back for Game 2 on Wednesday night in the same seat he had for the first game.

Watt is known for his fiery demeanor while chasing down quarterbacks on the football field. But even he was a little surprised by Beverley’s ferocity on Sunday night.

“He just has a way of getting you fired up,” Watt said. “He is like the Wolverine out there. He’s fearless. I love the way that guy plays and it was just fun to watch that guy put on a show.”

