Avery Bradley, teammate and friend, helped console Isaiah Thomas pregame vs. Bulls (VIDEO)

Isaiah Thomas took to the floor on Sunday for Game 1 of the first round against the Chicago Bulls. His sister, Chyna, passed away on Saturday in a car accident in Washington. Understandably emotional, the team honored Chyna’s memory with a moment of silence before the game.

Thomas would go on to score 33 points on 10-of-18 shooting, adding six assists, five rebounds, and a steal.

Chicago stole a win on the road, 106-102.

But before the game took place, TNT cameras caught a touching moment between Celtics teammate Avery Bradley and Thomas.

Sitting on the bench together, Bradley consoled Thomas as emotion overcame him.

Avery Bradley comforts Isaiah Thomas as he gets emotional during pregame shoot around. He intends to play Game 1. pic.twitter.com/WuIg8fiZJc — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 16, 2017

After the game, Bradley complimented Thomas and reiterated that it was hard to say much to console him, and that the best thing to do was just to be there for his teammate.