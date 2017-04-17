Getty Images

Despite 60-loss season, Nets not looking to rush the rebuild

Associated PressApr 17, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets own two first-round draft picks, though not the one that has a 25 percent chance of being No. 1 overall.

They have money to spend in free agency, if they want to go that route.

So there are ways to upgrade the worst team in the NBA.

They just won’t rush it.

“Listen, I know we have big strides to make and 20 wins, not enough. It’s not good enough for any of us, but I do think we’re going to reap the benefits of going through this struggle,” coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday.

The Nets finished 20-62 in their first season under Atkinson, getting most of those victories during the final two months of the season. It was expected to be a rough season and it was, as they undertake a rebuilding process under general manager Sean Marks after years of sometimes reckless spending that never brought them close to a championship.

They won’t get near one anytime soon, either. Marks used the work “strategically” about a half-dozen times Monday in his season-ending news conference to describe the way he will build the team.

The easiest chance for an immediate score in a promising draft is long gone, because the Nets have to swap picks with Boston as they continuing paying for the trade that landed them Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. So the Celtics will have no worse than the No. 4 pick in the draft.

But the Nets do have the Celtics’ pick and acquired Washington’s during the season, giving them two selections later in the first round.

“I like having two picks, that’s for sure,” Marks said. “I think it just gives us another swing at it.”

Beyond that, the Nets could try to sign a veteran star to become the headliner of the team, but that doesn’t sound like the plan.

“I think we’ve got to really evaluate the roster and if you go after one of the top-tier guys, you obviously would hope to get them – you hope to get all your targets that you go for – but does that really make you better? Does it get you to 30 wins, 35 wins?” Marks said.

“The objective here is for us to be in the playoffs. When that comes, we’ll have to wait and see, but you don’t want to go and sign free agents and next thing your payroll is capped out and so forth and you’re a 25-win team.”

Nets executives are bound this week for Europe, where they will meet with Russian owner Mikhail Prokhorov and do some scouting. The makeup of the roster for next season seems wide open beyond point guard Jeremy Lin, with center Brook Lopez perennial trade bait even as he adapted his game well this season to fit Atkinson’s offense.

Prokhorov, who once longed to win a championship within five years, now seems on board with a gradual rebuild.

It took time to get the Nets into the situation they’re in, and they’re prepared to take time to get out.

“Obviously the losses weren’t easy but I did understand, I think we understood what we’re getting into and I know in the long run that the adversity that we had to face, it’s almost like you deserve to face that,” Atkinson said.

“So I kind of like that process and looking back on it, having to fight through some tough times, I think that’s going to make us better in the long run. But I know it’s one foot in front of the other.”

Grizzlies’ Mike Conley says Game 1 loss to Spurs “felt like a done-for-the-year type of loss”

By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT

The Spurs defensive strategy in Game 1 against the Grizzlies was clear — stop Mike Conley. From the second quarter on the point guard —

From the second quarter on the point guard — a guy who lived up to a huge off-season contract, even if he again didn’t make the All-Star team — saw a steady diet of Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, and at times Jonathon Simmons (an underrated defender). The result was Conley went 5-of-14 shooting the rest of the way, with seven assists, numbers not good enough for Memphis to beat San Antonio. Gregg Popovich even said postgame he was willing to let Marc Gasol score more than Conley, the point guard was the top priority.

Conley told the Commercial Appeal he took the loss hard.

“Didn’t sleep really, man,” he said. “It felt like a done-for-the-year type of loss.”

That said, Conley said he’s prepared for Game 2 Monday night.

“I’m ready,” he said, quietly. “I’m ready for Game 2….

“We knew coming in he was going to key on one guy,” Conley said. “Different years, it’s been different people. So it’s my first time having to deal with it, honestly, so I’m going to figure it out.”

The Grizzlies can use Conley in different actions, get him moving off the ball and getting screens to get him some space when he does get it to operate. No doubt coach David Fizdale put those in.

However, the reality is much simpler: The other Grizzlies need to make the Spurs pay for their attention to Conley. From the second quarter on Saturday, Grizzlies not named Conley or Gasol shot 31.9 percent from the floor. As a team after the first quarter, the Grizzlies shot 37.1 percent inside eight feet and were 4-of-13 from the midrange. As a team the Grizzlies shot 40.6 percent on uncontested shots in Game 1. That’s simply not good enough.

Vince Carter, Zach Randolph (3-of-13 for the game), and the rest of the Grizzlies need to hit some shots or Game 2 is going to look a lot like Game 1, no matter what Conley does.

Celtics: Isaiah Thomas will play Game 2 against Bulls then join family in Seattle

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Isaiah Thomas, playing with a heavy heart after the death of his sister in a car crash, scored 33 points the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to the Bulls yesterday.

A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England:

Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Isaiah Thomas will play in Game 2 against the Bulls Tuesday night at TD Garden then travel to Seattle to be with his family following the death of Thomas’ sister, who was killed in a car crash Saturday.

“Whatever he needs to do, he needs to do, and we’ll help in any way,” Stevens said. “If he needs to and wants to stay here, then we’ll be here surrounding him. And if he wants to go to Seattle, then he should go to Seattle. It’s his call; and should be.”

I can’t even imagine what Thomas is going through – dealing with this grief while on the biggest stage of his career. Good for the Celtics for doing whatever they can to accommodate him, but there’s no way to make this easy.

Though this obviously isn’t the primary concern, he’ll be instrumental in Boston’s chances of evening the series. The Celtics outscored Chicago by 12 with him on the court yesterday and got outscored by 16 when he sat. Boston is so reliant on Thomas offensively, especially late.

Report: Rudy Gobert out for Game 2 of Jazz-Clippers

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

Rudy Gobert appeared headed toward a breakout postseason.

Just 11 seconds into it, he injured his knee.

Though an MRI revealed no structural damage, Gobert isn’t returning yet.

Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune:

The Jazz center will miss Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers with a hyperextended knee, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned.

If the Jazz are taking this game by game, we’re probably in line for a few more of these updates. I doubt Gobert returns effectively anytime soon, though he could try to grind it out during this series.

Utah won Game 1 anyway, but the Clippers remain favored in each game without Gobert, especially in L.A. The Jazz – with Derrick Favors, Jeff Withey and Boris Diaw – now playing center still have a chance. It’s just a far lesser chance.

Potential No. 1 pick, likely top-three pick Josh Jackson declares for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball are the consensus top two prospects in the upcoming NBA draft.

But if anyone can pass them, it’s Josh Jackson – especially now that the Kansas freshman forward has turned pro.

Dave Skretta of the Associated Press:

Josh Jackson declared for the NBA draft on Monday

Jackson signed with former NBA player B.J. Armstrong of Wasserman Media Group.

Jackson appears to be a near-lock for the top five. He could even go No. 1, especially if a team that doesn’t need a point guard wins the lottery.

Though he’s just a freshman, the 20-year-old Jackson will likely be the oldest player selected in the lottery. He’s older than several sophomores projected for the top half of the first round. So, expectations were high for Jackson this season – and he mostly met them.

The 6-foot-8 Jackson is extremely quick in every direction, including off the ground, and his skills keep up with his athleticism. He’s an aggressive defender and rebounder. Get him the ball, and he’ll attack the rim with the ability to finish or find teammates. His relentlessness opens so much.

But he gets into trouble when he (too often) tries to create his own shot. He can get bumped around, and his jumper is hardly reliable. Though he made 38% of his 3-pointers this season, that was on a small sample (34-of-90), his 3-point record entering college was poor, and he made just 57% of his free throws.

At least he can score in a variety of ways, even if he excels at none in the half-court. His narrow frame is a bigger concern defensively, where it’s unclear whether he can hang with NBA power forwards.

Jackson is also facing legal issues.

Still, it’s hard not to fall for Jackson’s athleticism, skills and motor.