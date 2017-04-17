Clint Capela made an and-1 shot with Taj Gibson literally on his back (VIDEO)

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela almost didn’t get his shot at this and-1 opportunity. He certainly deserved it, given that Oklahoma City Thunder big man Taj Gibson was literally draped all over his back when he shot.
The play came after a Patrick Beverley entry pass at the end of the first half. Capela gathered himself and gave the Thunder defense a pump fake. Russell Westbrook and Gibson both bit on the fake, sending them flying.
Capela then went up for his shot, but before he could he found Gibson laying all over his back.
Ever determined, Capela finished with one hand.
Officials whistled Gibson for the foul but didn’t give him the and-1 at first. After conferring, they awarded the bucket and the foul shot to Capela.
Capela missed the following free throw, but Houston took a 1-0 lead in the series by beating the Thunder, 118-87.
Isaiah Thomas took to the floor on Sunday for Game 1 of the first round against the Chicago Bulls. His sister, Chyna, passed away on Saturday in a car accident in Washington. Understandably emotional, the team honored Chyna’s memory with a moment of silence before the game.
Thomas would go on to score 33 points on 10-of-18 shooting, adding six assists, five rebounds, and a steal.
Chicago stole a win on the road, 106-102.
But before the game took place, TNT cameras caught a touching moment between Celtics teammate Avery Bradley and Thomas.
Sitting on the bench together, Bradley consoled Thomas as emotion overcame him.
After the game, Bradley complimented Thomas and reiterated that it was hard to say much to console him, and that the best thing to do was just to be there for his teammate.
Houston Rockets star James Harden has serious handle. Like, so much handle that Enes Kanter was probably dizzy after what Harden did to him on Sunday night.
During a play in the third quarter of the Rockets and Thunder Game 1 matchup, Harden put Kanter in full blender mode with a right-to-left crossover.
The result was, of course, an easy bucket for Harden and a little celebration.
Via Twitter:
Goodness.
Someone on the Houston Rockets should have called out this screen for Patrick Beverley. Probably Clint Capela, who was guarding Adams at the time.
What you’re about to see is one of the biggest screens we’ve seen in the 2017 NBA Playoffs thus far. This one is probably not for the squeamish, because it’s ugly basketball.
Here it is.
Via Twitter:
That’s rough.
Basketball is about communication, and defense especially so. Mike D’Antoni is going to be talking to Capela about that one tomorrow.
Beverley was OK, and continued playing in the game.
Houston beat Oklahoma City, 118-87. The Rockets lead the series, 1-0.
Dwyane Wade is a 35-year-old shooting guard with a lot of miles on his tires. He doesn’t have the same lift as he used to. Clearly.
Wade looked spry on a steal during the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 matchup against the Boston Celtics, but the veteran Chicago Bulls guard didn’t have the steam to finish the play.
After his takeoff point inside the painted area, Wade wound up getting rejected at the rim.
Bummer.