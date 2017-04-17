Check out Jimmy Butler’s 30 (23 in second half) dropped on Celtics (VIDEO)

The eighth seed Bulls went into Boston Garden and took Game 1 from the Celtics Sunday.
There were a few reasons for this. Rebounding, for one — the Bulls grabbed the offensive board on 38.5 percent of their missed shots (scoring 23 second chance points). Second, during the regular season, the Celtics just outwork teams, but come the playoffs everyone is trying and that advantage is gone.
But the biggest reason — the Bulls had the best player on the court Sunday in the form of Jimmy Butler. He scored 30 points and added nine rebounds, plus a timely block on Isaiah Thomas. Check out Butler’s highlights above.
The Cleveland Cavaliers just narrowly beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 on Saturday. LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving eked out a 109-108 victory.
Part of that win was this play the Cavaliers ran early in the first quarter. If you’re familiar with the San Antonio Spurs and their Hammer action — and I hope you are, since we broke down the Hammer here on NBC Sports for you earlier in the season — you’ll be familiar with this play.
Cleveland ran what’s called a “Get” with a guard coming up from below the free-throw line to get a handoff from a post player at the elbow. They mixed in the Hammer action on the weak side of the play, and voila.
The Hammer Get.
Watch the full video breakdown above to see how the Cavaliers got a sneaky 3-pointer for Kevin Love on a Tristan Thompson screen.
Before Villanova last year, the previous five NCAA champions sent a player to the first round of the following NBA draft.
North Carolina has a chance to restore the national title-to-first round pipeline this year with Justin Jackson
North Carolina release:
Consensus first-team All-America forward and 2017 ACC Player of the Year Justin Jackson will enter the NBA Draft and sign with a professional representative, foregoing his senior year of college after the leading the University of North Carolina to the NCAA championship.
Jackson is a good bet to become the oldest player chosen in the first round, though he could slip into the second (and/or get jumped by someone older).
The 22-year-old junior is an antiquated prospect. He’s an upperclassmen who specializes in the mid-range game.
His improved outside shooting boosts his NBA stock. He made 37% of his 3-pointers this year on high volume, including many attempts from NBA distance.
But, in a small-sample irony, going 0-for-9 on 3s in the national-title game will invite questions about his reliability from distance. Jackson shot just 30% on 3-pointers his first two seasons and never better than 75% on free throws.
At 6-foot-8 with length, Jackson can defend multiple positions. But he’s rigid and neither quite athletic nor strong enough to dominate either end of the court. It often seems he operates from the mid-range because he lacks physicality to drive into the paint. Jackson’s lack of strength is particularly concerning because he was older than most of his opponents last year.
Jackson mostly plays within his limitations, which was great for North Carolina. He’s just dealing with more limitations than ideal for the NBA.
Welcome to the NBA playoffs, when the officials swallow their whistles and let the players play. (That isn’t universally true, but certainly a number of officiating teams let the game ramp up.)
The Washington Wizards took advantage of that in a 114-107 Game 1 win over Atlanta Sunday. John Wall, with his 32 points and 14 assists, stole the headlines after carving up the Hawks’ defense, but part of the Wizards’ win was they were the more physical team by far.
Paul Millsap apparently didn’t like that. Here’s what he said postgame, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
“The difference in the game was we were playing basketball and they were playing MMA,” Millsap told reporters, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They were physical. When the game is like that, we have to match their physicality. But again, we’ve got to go get some moves and bring them back to the court.”
This was clearly a message aimed for the next officiating crew. Millsap and the Hawks would like it all called a little tighter. He thought the officials let the Wizards — particularly Markieff Morris, who was on Millsap for chunks of the game — get away with too much.
Maybe, but welcome to the playoffs. If the officials are letting it get physical, the Hawks have to match it. That starts with Dwight Howard in the paint, but it means everyone out there. Millsap had 19 points on just eight shots, but he and the rest of the Atlanta starters were outplayed in this game and that has to change by Wednesday.
Enes Kanter came off the bench for the Thunder Sunday and played 16:29 minutes, scoring eight points and grabbing three rebounds. That’s five minutes, six points and almost four rebounds off his average.
Kanter is a good offensive big man, but it’s no secret he gets exposed when he has to move his feet and make decisions on defense. Which is exactly what the Rockets started to do to him in the second half of Game 1. Not coincidentally, he was -7 in the half and played when the Thunder began to pull away.
It culminated in the play below — Kanter was yanked 17 seconds later — but check out Thunder coach Billy Donovan’s reaction and words to Mo Cheeks next to him.
Sure looks like he said, “I can’t play Kanter.”
To be fair, we can’t be 100 percent certain what Donovan said (you can be sure he’ll deny it). Also, he could have been referring to this specific bench matchup.
However, what he said is pretty accurate — Kanter’s defensive liabilities are the kinds of things teams hone in on in the playoffs. If Kanter is in, Houston is going to drag him into a pick-and-roll nearly every time down and make him defend it. And when he can’t Donovan will have to find another option, and he doesn’t have a good one.
Billy Donovan has an ace in this series in Russell Westbrook, but Mike D’Antoni has been dealt a much better hand to play. The Rockets have James Harden, but they also have real depth and versatility. They will use that to go at Kanter all series.