C.J. McCollum and Draymond Green enjoying trash-talking each other

Draymond Green spent a lot of the Warriors’ Game 1 win over the Trail Blazers dancing around the court and rubbing in Golden State’s success.

So, when Green missed a dunk, C.J. McCollum had some words for him.

Green, via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Yeah, he told me I need to do more calf raises,” Green said, laughing. “No, it’s mutual respect both ways. We’ve played those guys last year in the series, but quite a bit over the last four or five years where you kind of know them, they know you. “But we all know each other off the floor as well. It’s not like there’s anyone out there being disrespectful towards another. It’s fun. You hit a shot, he’s talking to us. I hit a shot, I’m talking to them. I miss the dunk, he’s telling me I need to do calf raises. It was good back and forth, it makes the game a lot more fun, that’s for sure.”

McCollum, via Poole:

“It’s a game we all love,” Blazers guard CJ McCollum said. “We come out here and represent our teams, representing our hometowns where everybody’s from. And where I’m from, if you talk trash, then I’m going to talk trash to you. It’s not disrespectful. We’re not talking about nobody’s mamas or nothing bad.”

This is great. Trash talk is part of the game and, on its own, not a reason for offense. McCollum and Green know the limits and have fun within them.

The NBA is better off because of competition like this.