C.J. McCollum and Draymond Green enjoying trash-talking each other

Draymond Green spent a lot of the Warriors’ Game 1 win over the Trail Blazers dancing around the court and rubbing in Golden State’s success.
So, when Green missed a dunk, C.J. McCollum had some words for him.
Green, via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:
“Yeah, he told me I need to do more calf raises,” Green said, laughing. “No, it’s mutual respect both ways. We’ve played those guys last year in the series, but quite a bit over the last four or five years where you kind of know them, they know you.
“But we all know each other off the floor as well. It’s not like there’s anyone out there being disrespectful towards another. It’s fun. You hit a shot, he’s talking to us. I hit a shot, I’m talking to them. I miss the dunk, he’s telling me I need to do calf raises. It was good back and forth, it makes the game a lot more fun, that’s for sure.”
McCollum, via Poole:
“It’s a game we all love,” Blazers guard CJ McCollum said. “We come out here and represent our teams, representing our hometowns where everybody’s from. And where I’m from, if you talk trash, then I’m going to talk trash to you. It’s not disrespectful. We’re not talking about nobody’s mamas or nothing bad.”
This is great. Trash talk is part of the game and, on its own, not a reason for offense. McCollum and Green know the limits and have fun within them.
The NBA is better off because of competition like this.
The Cleveland Cavaliers just narrowly beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 on Saturday. LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving eked out a 109-108 victory.
Part of that win was this play the Cavaliers ran early in the first quarter. If you’re familiar with the San Antonio Spurs and their Hammer action — and I hope you are, since we broke down the Hammer here on NBC Sports for you earlier in the season — you’ll be familiar with this play.
Cleveland ran what’s called a “Get” with a guard coming up from below the free-throw line to get a handoff from a post player at the elbow. They mixed in the Hammer action on the weak side of the play, and voila.
The Hammer Get.
Watch the full video breakdown above to see how the Cavaliers got a sneaky 3-pointer for Kevin Love on a Tristan Thompson screen.
Before Villanova last year, the previous five NCAA champions sent a player to the first round of the following NBA draft.
North Carolina has a chance to restore the national title-to-first round pipeline this year with Justin Jackson
North Carolina release:
Consensus first-team All-America forward and 2017 ACC Player of the Year Justin Jackson will enter the NBA Draft and sign with a professional representative, foregoing his senior year of college after the leading the University of North Carolina to the NCAA championship.
Jackson is a good bet to become the oldest player chosen in the first round, though he could slip into the second (and/or get jumped by someone older).
The 22-year-old junior is an antiquated prospect. He’s an upperclassmen who specializes in the mid-range game.
His improved outside shooting boosts his NBA stock. He made 37% of his 3-pointers this year on high volume, including many attempts from NBA distance.
But, in a small-sample irony, going 0-for-9 on 3s in the national-title game will invite questions about his reliability from distance. Jackson shot just 30% on 3-pointers his first two seasons and never better than 75% on free throws.
At 6-foot-8 with length, Jackson can defend multiple positions. But he’s rigid and neither quite athletic nor strong enough to dominate either end of the court. It often seems he operates from the mid-range because he lacks physicality to drive into the paint. Jackson’s lack of strength is particularly concerning because he was older than most of his opponents last year.
Jackson mostly plays within his limitations, which was great for North Carolina. He’s just dealing with more limitations than ideal for the NBA.
The eighth seed Bulls went into Boston Garden and took Game 1 from the Celtics Sunday.
There were a few reasons for this. Rebounding, for one — the Bulls grabbed the offensive board on 38.5 percent of their missed shots (scoring 23 second chance points). Second, during the regular season, the Celtics just outwork teams, but come the playoffs everyone is trying and that advantage is gone.
But the biggest reason — the Bulls had the best player on the court Sunday in the form of Jimmy Butler. He scored 30 points and added nine rebounds, plus a timely block on Isaiah Thomas. Check out Butler’s highlights above.
Welcome to the NBA playoffs, when the officials swallow their whistles and let the players play. (That isn’t universally true, but certainly a number of officiating teams let the game ramp up.)
The Washington Wizards took advantage of that in a 114-107 Game 1 win over Atlanta Sunday. John Wall, with his 32 points and 14 assists, stole the headlines after carving up the Hawks’ defense, but part of the Wizards’ win was they were the more physical team by far.
Paul Millsap apparently didn’t like that. Here’s what he said postgame, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
“The difference in the game was we were playing basketball and they were playing MMA,” Millsap told reporters, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They were physical. When the game is like that, we have to match their physicality. But again, we’ve got to go get some moves and bring them back to the court.”
This was clearly a message aimed for the next officiating crew. Millsap and the Hawks would like it all called a little tighter. He thought the officials let the Wizards — particularly Markieff Morris, who was on Millsap for chunks of the game — get away with too much.
Maybe, but welcome to the playoffs. If the officials are letting it get physical, the Hawks have to match it. That starts with Dwight Howard in the paint, but it means everyone out there. Millsap had 19 points on just eight shots, but he and the rest of the Atlanta starters were outplayed in this game and that has to change by Wednesday.