Watch Tim Hardaway Jr. yam it down on Bojan Bogdanovic (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

The Washington Wizards handed the Atlanta Hawks a Game 1 loss on Sunday, 114-107, but Tim Hardaway Jr. at least provided fans in Georgia with a highlight to take home.

As the third quarter came to a close, Hardaway Jr. yammed it down on Bojan Bogdanovic with some serious gusto.

Game 2 is in Washington on Wednesday, April 19 at 4:00 PM PST on NBATV.

Kevin Durant shines in Warriors playoff debut in Game 1 win over Blazers

Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant had 32 points and 10 rebounds in his Golden State playoff debut, Stephen Curry scored 29 points, and the Warriors withstood a sensational day by Portland duo CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard to beat the Trail Blazers 121-109 on Sunday in Game 1 of the first-round series.

McCollum scored a playoff career-best 41 points, and Lillard had 34, but the Warriors made the crucial big plays on both ends down the stretch with Portland playing without injured center Jusuf Nurkic.

Draymond Green contributed 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and five blocked shots to help last season’s second-place team take the first step in what it is counting on to be a championship run.

Durant shot 12 for 20, showing no issues with a recent left knee injury that sidelined him 19 games before he returned for the final three regular-season contests with the NBA-best Warriors. He patted his chest after two straight fourth-quarter baskets and said, “I got this!”

Game 2 is Wednesday night at Oracle Arena.

The opener in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference semifinals won in five games by Golden State didn’t disappoint featuring two of the NBA’s best backcourt duos. There was a little of everything: physical play, trash talk, deep 3-pointers, monster blocked shots and dazzling dunks. After one flurry of a third-quarter sequence when several players on both teams hit the floor trying to secure a loose ball, four towel guys frantically wiped down the court from the sweat.

Durant got going fast. KD drove the lane for a one-handed slam midway through the first then knocked down a 3 from the top about a minute later. After missing a dunk but getting fouled, Durant pounded the basket stanchion with his right fist in frustration.

He vowed to take his game to another level as a new season begins – not to mention the quest for his first title.

Curry’s baseline 3-pointer with 3:30 left in the third followed by Durant’s driving layup and three-point play got Golden State going at last, and the teams headed into the final quarter tied at 88.

Curry reached his hand in the air to further ignite the sellout crowd, thrilled to be inside raucous Oracle Arena on a rainy day that postponed the Astros-Athletics game next-door.

As the final period got underway, Ian Clark did what he often does to give the Blazers fits. The 6-foot-3 guard scored a putback off his own miss in the paint one possession then knocked down a 3-pointer the next as Golden State went ahead 97-90 with 8:59 remaining.

McCollum shot 11 of 15 in the first half then began the second 2 for 7 and finished his day 16 of 28 while Lillard shot 12 for 26.

The shot-making tandem combined for 48 of their team’s 56 points through halftime as was tied. They averaged an NBA-best for backcourts this season with 50 points per game between them.

McCollum’s 27 first-half points matched a Portland playoff record for a half.

Meanwhile, Curry, Durant and Klay Thompson went 12 of 29 in the first half. Thompson wound up with 15 points.

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Curry missed the initial three games against the Blazers last year following a fluke sprained right knee injury suffered in Game 4 at Houston when he slipped on a wet spot.

Green emphatically blocked a shot by Noah Vonleh in the third as the Portland center was going up with one hand to dunk.

Lillard only played one game at Oracle this season because of an injury.

But he was part of a 135-90 debacle on Dec. 17 here – the Warriors’ largest margin of victory in the rivalry – that prompted coach Terry Stotts to say afterward, “It’s embarrassing to get beat by 45.”

Stotts figures Nurkic might return at some point this series but isn’t predicting. The big man from Bosnia missed the final seven games of the regular season with a nondisplaced fracture in his right leg, depleting the Blazers’ already thin frontcourt.

Trail Blazers: Lillard has scored 25 or more points in his last seven playoff games – first to do so since Clyde Drexler from April 29-May 14, 1992 – and McCollum 20 or more in the past five, all vs. the Warriors. … Portland has lost 11 of the last 12 including playoffs to Golden State.

Warriors: Curry moved by Wilt Chamberlain (507) for second place on the Warriors list for career playoff field goals. … Curry hit a 3-pointer in his NBA record 59th consecutive playoff game, making his first 1:17 into the game.

The Warriors hope to get forward Matt Barnes back from a sprained right ankle and foot for Wednesday night’s Game 2, while the Blazers were uncertain when Nurkic might be ready to return.

Markieff Morris tackled Paul Millsap and somehow wasn’t called for a foul (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Sunday’s Game 1 matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards was an exciting one, and players were scrapping early to grab any advantage they could get.

For Wizards forward Markieff Morris, that meant straight up tackling Hawks star Paul Millsap. The photo above (via SB Nation) is a hilarious screenshot of what can only be called an egregious act.

Miraculously, Morris was not called for a foul.

The video makes that fact even more ridiculous.

The two were going after each other during the first half, including when Morris took a trip to the free-throw line.

Both he and Millsap exchanged words:

‘YOFFS baby!

Isaiah Thomas leads Celtics onto floor as fans and players honor sister Chyna (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT

Isaiah Thomas could be seen struggling with his emotions on the bench in Boston on Sunday before the Celtics took on the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of their playoff series. It would be hard to fathom the situation Thomas is in, preparing to play a playoff game just a day after his sister Chyna was killed in a car accident on I-5 in Washington.

Fans at TD Garden were understandably supportive of Thomas, who took the honor of leading his teammates out onto the floor as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Garden took a moment of silence to honor Chyna, with all eyes on Thomas as he tried to battle through an unimaginable headspace:

Thomas’ shoes had “CHYNA” and “RIP LIL SIS” written on them:

Meanwhile, fellow players gave words of kindness to Thomas on Twitter after the tragedy:

Finally, Thomas’ first points of the game came early on a deep 3-pointer that had just about everyone cheering for him:

Thomas scored 13 points in the first quarter.

John Wall scores playoff-best 32 as Wizards beat Hawks in Game 1

Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) John Wall scored a playoff career-high 32 points and Markieff Morris added 21 in his NBA playoff debut as the Washington Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-107 Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Wall scored 15 points in the third quarter and finished with 14 assists in the best playoff performance of his young career. Morris, in his first taste of the postseason after 448 regular-season games, caught fire early in the second half to push Washington ahead, and the Wizards held on to take the series lead.

Bradley Beal had 22 points for the Wizards, who got enough from their top players to offset 25 points from Atlanta’s Dennis Schroder and 19 from Paul Millsap. Center Dwight Howard had 14 rebounds but just seven points for the Hawks, who dominated inside and on the boards early but couldn’t contain Wall, Beal and Morris.

Drawing a foul on a 3-pointer at the second-quarter buzzer, Morris scored eight consecutive points for the Wizards to get them back into the game. When Otto Porter‘s 3-pointer gave the Wizards a 53-52 lead, it was their first time ahead since the first quarter, and they were able to pull away.

HAWKS: Schroder shot 8 of 16 and didn’t appear to be hampered by a sprained foot that coach Mike Budenholzer didn’t expect to cause him any limitations. … The Hawks’ 22 first-half free-throw attempts and 19 makes were their most in the first half of a playoff game since 2009 against Miami.

WIZARDS: Have won four consecutive games against the Hawks. … In addition to containing Howard, C Marcin Gortat had 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting and 10 rebounds.

M-V-P WALL

Twice when Wall stepped to the free-throw line, fans serenaded him with chants of “M-V-P.” Despite teammate Brandon Jennings‘ Players’ Tribune essay making the case for Wall as MVP, Washington’s four-time All-Star broke it down as Russell Westbrook vs. James Harden, with Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas and himself in the next tier.

“I won’t be finishing first,” Wall said. “I’ve still got some climbing to do.”

BENCH COMES UP BIG

Washington’s second unit struggled mightily early in the game but pitched in to maintain the lead early in the fourth quarter. Jennings finished with five assists and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 11 points.

FRESH PRINCE

Budenholzer elected to keep Taurean Prince in the starting lineup, and the rookie rewarded that trust with 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting.

“I think he’s played well,” Budenholzer said before the game. “He’s a competitive, active guy who’s got a lot of confidence.”

The Hawks remain in Washington for practice with a couple of days before Game 2 at Verizon Center on Wednesday night.

