Reports: Utah’s Rudy Gobert has hyperextension, bone bruise, will miss time this series

Apr 16, 2017, 2:29 AM EDT

The Utah Jazz were able to hang on and win without Rudy Gobert, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Now can they win three more without him?

That’s the question on the table after news of Rudy Gobert’s injury from the first possession of the playoff series came out. Via Shams Charania of The Vertical on Yahoo.

The Jazz have not released a timetable, however with a bone bruise it’s likely he misses most or all of this first-round series.

Derrick Favors will have a much larger role than anticipated and he put up 15 in Game 1, playing well in the Utah win. That said, the Jazz were outscored by 2.9 points per 100 possessions when Gobert wasn’t on the court this season.

Joe Johnson hits high-arcing game winner, Jazz upset Clippers 97-95 in Game 1

Apr 16, 2017, 2:06 AM EDT

Rudy Gobert, the anchor for the Jazz and arguably their best player, went down with a sprained knee just :11 seconds into the game.

Yet there we were 47:40 later, and Utah’s Joe Johnson had the ball and the chance to win it.

Chris Paul had just tied the game at 95-95 with a running floater — and do not ask Doc Rivers if CP3 went to early — when the Jazz inbounded the ball to Johnson and decided to go without a timeout. This was a brilliant bit of strategy by Utah coach Quin Snyder that I would love to see more coaches employ. In this case, the Clippers had put in a three-guard lineup — Paul, J.J. Redick, and Jamal Crawford — to get the tie, not calling a timeout meant the Jazz would be able to force a mismatch.

They got it, with a switch off a pick that left Crawford — never known as a great defender — trying to cover Johnson, who was hot and had 19 points on 13 shots already. Johnson drove into the lane but had to hit a ridiculous floater over DeAndre Jordan, and Johnson and the Jazz got the bounce.

Utah leads the series 1-0 with game 2 in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Utah got 19 points from Gordon Hayward, but the bigger key was 15 off the bench from Derrick Favors, who had to take on more prominent role with Gobert down. He has a hyperextension and a bone bruise, and while there is no timetable yet for his return, it’s likely he’s going to miss most or all of this series.

Which is why this win was so big for the Jazz.

Utah got to 51 wins this season on the strength of their defense and even with Gobert out that remained strong, with Utah holding the Clippers to less than a point per possession. Blake Griffin had 26 points and Chris Paul 25, but the Clippers shot a pedestrian 44 percent for the night.

There are questions about how well this Clippers team faces adversity, we will get a look at that Tuesday

Leonard has 32 points, Spurs rout Grizzlies 111-82 in Game 1

Associated Press
Apr 16, 2017, 12:07 AM EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard matched his postseason high with 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 111-82 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points, and Tony Parker added 18 to help San Antonio win its ninth straight over Memphis in the postseason.

Marc Gasol had 32 points, but only seven in the second half as the Grizzlies fell behind by as many as 36 points. Mike Conley was the only other Grizzlies player in double figures, finishing with 13.

The start of this game showed the challenge the Grizzlies face, they raced out to a 22-9 lead on the Spurs behind the play of Gasol and Conley, but once the benches came in the Spurs quickly erased the lead and took command of the game.

Memphis was without defensive lynchpin Tony Allen. He’s out indefinitely with a calf injury, and Leonard took advantage for his fourth career playoff game of 30-plus points.

Game 2 is Monday night in San Antonio.

Rudy Gobert suffers sprained knee on first possession, out for game vs. Clippers

Apr 15, 2017, 11:43 PM EDT

The basketball gods were not kind to the Jazz Saturday night.

On the first possession of Game 1 of a playoff series against the Clippers, Luc Mbah a Moute tried to chase Gordon Hayward around a Rudy Gobert pick and the Clipper defender hit Gobert right in the knee, sending the defensive anchor of the Jazz to the ground. Gobert couldn’t walk and just :11 seconds into the game had to be helped off the court with what was diagnosed as a sprained knee.

Gobert is having an All-NBA level season for the Jazz — he will get a lot of votes for both Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved. He is central to what they do, and Utah will be in trouble in this series if he is out any extended amount of time.

That said, the Jazz were stepping up and the two teams were even midway the second quarter.

Warriors ready to start another special postseason run

Associated Press
Apr 15, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)  — That chase for 73 wins and breaking the Chicago Bulls’ record last season generated so much scrutiny when the Golden State Warriors failed to win it all at the end.

How might have that taken a toll come playoff time? Did fatigue factor in when it mattered most?

Nah, Steve Kerr refuses to think about it that way. Stephen Curry‘s injury sure did, though. Absolutely.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP sprained the MCL in his right knee when he slipped on a wet spot just before halftime of a Game 4 win at Houston in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.

“Steph gets banged up the first game of the playoffs which affected his whole run,” Kerr said. “You can’t account for that stuff. You try your best to keep your eye on guys and to keep them fresh, but honestly Steph was pretty fresh going into last season’s postseason. So this year we’re doing what we can to make sure guys are ready to roll, but you never know what’s going to happen.”

Now, the Warriors – who at 67-15 had the NBA’s best record for a third straight year – and Trail Blazers prepare to face off in the playoffs for a second straight season after Golden State beat Portland in a five-game Western Conference semifinals last year.

Kerr rested players down the stretch as needed, he mixed Kevin Durant back in after a 19-game absence with a left knee injury.

“We’re chasing something, we’re not protecting anything this year,” Curry said. “… In theory, we’re not the hunted. Obviously, we have the best record but we’re not defending a championship. There’s really no pressure. Two years ago we were trying to climb the ladder again and now we’re in that kind of same mentality. It’s good for us to go just go in with all the confidence in the world that we’ve built up this regular season and understand that every round’s going to be different, every round’s going to be just a dogfight. We understand how important every single game is on that journey.”

The Blazers lost all four regular-season meetings but went 17-6 down the stretch.

Curry was sidelined for the first three games of that series last year before coming off the bench in a playoff game for the first time in his career in Game 4 and scoring 40 points, with an NBA record 17 in overtime of a 132-125 victory.

All of that is in the past, Durant assures.

“Last year’s over,” KD said Saturday. “Just trying to move on. We know this is a different season, a different team, just a different year. We’re not coming in saying, `Because of last year, we’re trying to get revenge or we’re trying to show everybody what we got.”‘

Here are some things to watch for leading to tipoff Sunday:

LILLARD’S HOME

Damian Lillard typically brings his best when he comes home to the East Bay to take on the Warriors, and he fully expects to win this series.

“We feel we can do it,” Lillard said. “If we don’t, we shouldn’t even go out there and lace up our shoes.”

Lillard and CJ McCollum make up one of the league’s best backcourts, one that rivals Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Blazers hope to have their big man healthy, too. Portland center Jusuf Nurkic was listed as questionable Saturday after he missed the last seven games with a non-displaced fracture in his right leg.

KD AND STEPH

Portland must pick who to try to stop, and that’s a daunting task with the Warriors’ loaded lineup.

Durant averaged 29.3 points against Portland and Curry 27.3.

KD returned from a 19-game absence with a left knee injury to play the final three regular-season games.

“The main focus is health, and KD getting his legs back and relatively healthy, so that’s a good start for him,” key backup David West said.

LOPSIDED LOSSES

The Blazers would prefer to forget that 135-90 debacle of a defeat at Oracle on Dec. 17 – the largest Warriors’ margin of victory in the rivalry.

Golden State has won the last six meetings overall and 15 of 18.

Portland coach Terry Stotts can look to last year’s playoffs for some guidance, though he said Golden State’s defense is far better now.

“Both teams have a lot of the same players from last year, styles of play are similar,” Stotts said. “Obviously when you add Durant on to the team it adds another potent scorer who fits in well with how they play.”

THOMPSON’S TOUCH

Thompson picked up the slack with Curry sidelined last year against Portland, leading the Warriors in scoring in three of the five games – with 37 points, 27 and 33.

Now, Thompson isn’t afraid to say it: The Warriors plan to be playing for another two months.

“We want to redeem ourselves and we have a golden opportunity,” Thompson said. “It’s a new year. We’ve got to forget about last year whether we won or lost. It’s a new slate and we’re chasing that trophy. We want it back oh so badly.”

 