LeBron James gets called for obvious travel, which even had him laughing (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

It’s not often you see an up-and-down call in the NBA. Travels? Sure. But up-and-down is usually reserved for middle schoolers. You especially don’t expect to see it from the best player of a generation, and definitely not in a playoff game.

But, alas, that’s exactly what happened to LeBron James during Saturday’s Game 1 matchup vs. the Indiana Pacers.

After dribbling to the left side of the floor, James left his feet, turned to pass, and found … no one.

LeBron was called for the travel, which even had him laughing under his breath with a sheepish grin:

Cleveland narrowly won Game 1, 109-108. Game 2 is in Cleveland on Monday at 4:00 PM PST on TNT.

Doc Rivers calls reporter’s question “The dumbest thing I’ve ever heard” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Clippers are not happy about losing to the Utah Jazz in Game 1 on Saturday at home. Chris Paul lost his mind after Joe Johnson hit the game-winner.

So, too, was LA coach Doc Rivers upset when a reporter asked him a question about the Clippers’ final possession of the game.

During media availability after the game, a reporter asked Rivers if Paul should have held the ball instead of scoring and tying the game on a drive with 13 seconds left. That time left over was the allowance needed for Johnson’s game-winner.

Rivers responded:

If you have the chance, you score. No matter what.

Utah beat LA, 97-95. The Jazz lead the series, 1-0. Game 2 is in LA on Tuesday, April 18th at 7:30 PM PST on TNT.

LeBron James directing traffic and throwing this baseball pass is a thing of beauty (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is an excellent passer, but his ability to direct traffic on the fly during Saturday’s first round playoff game against the Indiana Pacers was particularly impressive.

A good example came when LeBron was holding the ball while standing on the halfcourt logo. His teammates were trying to figure out what screen to set on a flat exchange in the left corner when he took control.

LeBron started pointing wildly for Kyle Korver to set a screen down low for Channing Frye in the corner, who he wanted to run toward the hoop.

The screen was finally set, and LeBron fired a rocket of a baseball pass to Frye for an easy layup you could see coming from a mile away:

MVP favorites James Harden, Russell Westbrook in first-round showdown

Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) — While everyone must wait more than two months for the NBA’s MVP to be announced, the league will showcase the two front-runners for the honor in James Harden and Russell Westbrook when the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder open a first-round playoff series Sunday night.

“I think the league is very prosperous because we’ve got some great players that are doing things that I don’t think any fan has ever seen, or they have seen and they probably can’t remember it because it’s been so long,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Putting up unbelievable numbers, unbelievable seasons and some great story lines. It’s good for the NBA. It’s great for business.”

The Rockets had the third-best record in the NBA and are eyeing a deep playoff run in their first season under D’Antoni after being ousted in the first round by Golden State last year. Oklahoma City is in the unfamiliar role of underdog after reaching the Western Conference finals last season before also being eliminated by the Warriors.

Most expect either Harden or Westbrook to take home the MVP trophy on June 26 after both players had stellar regular seasons. Harden averaged 29.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds a game- all career bests – in helping Houston to a 55-27 record.

Harden had 22 triple-doubles and became the first player in NBA history to have 2,000 points (2,356), 900 assists (907) and 600 rebounds (659) in a single season.

Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double by scoring an NBA-best 31.6 points a game, with 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists. He set an NBA record for most triple-doubles with 42, allowing the Thunder to withstand the loss of All-Star Kevin Durant in free agency and secure the sixth seed.

Harden and Westbrook are former teammates in Oklahoma City and remain good friends, but neither seems drawn by the hype that this series is all about them. Harden cut off a reporter before he could finish his question about how the focus entering this series is on him and Westbrook.

“I don’t really care about the talks,” he said. “I just want to win.”

When prodded about what makes Westbrook so good, Harden provided some praise for the fellow point guard.

“Obviously he’s talented, really explosive (and) athletic,” Harden said. “He just goes out there and plays relentless.”

Westbrook acknowledged it will be “cool” to match up against his friend in this best-of-seven series.

“It’s a great experience,” he said. “Something that we can talk about later on down the line. Definitely, it’s good.”

Some things to know about the Thunder-Rockets series.

GUARDING THE MVP

Houston’s Patrick Beverley and Oklahoma City’s Andre Roberson have perhaps the toughest jobs in this series, as they’ll guard Westbrook and Harden. Both teams will certainly employ various tactics to slow down the other’s star, but Beverley and Roberson will be the first line of defense.

“Pat is probably the unsung hero,” D’Antoni said. “His edginess and what he has to do, he has to guard Westbrook … he is a big, big part of what we do.”

Beverley embraces the challenge.

“It’s going to be hard as hell,” he said. “He’s one of the most explosive point guards probably to ever play the game. But you know me. It will be fun.”

Roberson feels the same way about Harden.

“I definitely like a challenge, and I like to go against the best,” he said. “Go out there and prove we’re just as good, too.”

OKC’S REBOUNDING

The Rockets know a key to success will be limiting Oklahoma City’s rebounding. The Thunder led the league with 46.6 rebounds a game and tied for first by averaging 12.2 offensive boards.

D’Antoni has been drilling those numbers into his players’ heads for weeks, bringing it up repeatedly as soon as it looked like the Rockets would draw the Thunder in the first round.

“You’ve got to rebound,” D’Antoni said simply.

GORDON’S IMPACT

Eric Gordon is a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 16.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists off the bench in his first season in Houston after five years with New Orleans. Gordon, who has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons, appeared in 75 games, which is the most since he played 78 as a rookie in 2008-09. Gordon ranked fourth in the NBA with a career-high 246 3-pointers, after he hadn’t made more than 141 in a year in the first eight seasons of his career.

He takes pride in being a spark off the bench.

“We’ve got some guys that can make an impact, so we just want to press the gas,” he said. “If our first unit gets the lead, we want to (extend) the lead even more.”

This will be just his second trip to the playoffs after he appeared in just one series with the Pelicans, in 2015.

 

Check out highlights of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s breakout 28-point game (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been to the playoffs before, two seasons ago.

However, that felt like a different player on a different team, back then he was all potential, we saw flashes, but he was still figuring out how to put his game together.

Saturday was his breakout performance with 28 points in Milwaukee’s Game 1 upset win over Toronto, doing it on 13-of-18 shooting and also pulling down eight rebounds. We said before the series that finding someone who could guard him was going to be a challenge for Toronto, and it was for DeMarre Carroll, P.J. Tucker and others. But so was the balance of the Bucks — five other Bucks players were in double figures. They did it with balance.

But this is still the Greek Freak’s team, and he is fun to watch.