John Wall scores playoff-best 32 as Wizards beat Hawks in Game 1

Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) John Wall scored a playoff career-high 32 points and Markieff Morris added 21 in his NBA playoff debut as the Washington Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-107 Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Wall scored 15 points in the third quarter and finished with 14 assists in the best playoff performance of his young career. Morris, in his first taste of the postseason after 448 regular-season games, caught fire early in the second half to push Washington ahead, and the Wizards held on to take the series lead.

Bradley Beal had 22 points for the Wizards, who got enough from their top players to offset 25 points from Atlanta’s Dennis Schroder and 19 from Paul Millsap. Center Dwight Howard had 14 rebounds but just seven points for the Hawks, who dominated inside and on the boards early but couldn’t contain Wall, Beal and Morris.

Drawing a foul on a 3-pointer at the second-quarter buzzer, Morris scored eight consecutive points for the Wizards to get them back into the game. When Otto Porter‘s 3-pointer gave the Wizards a 53-52 lead, it was their first time ahead since the first quarter, and they were able to pull away.

TIP-INS

HAWKS: Schroder shot 8 of 16 and didn’t appear to be hampered by a sprained foot that coach Mike Budenholzer didn’t expect to cause him any limitations. … The Hawks’ 22 first-half free-throw attempts and 19 makes were their most in the first half of a playoff game since 2009 against Miami.

WIZARDS: Have won four consecutive games against the Hawks. … In addition to containing Howard, C Marcin Gortat had 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting and 10 rebounds.

M-V-P WALL

Twice when Wall stepped to the free-throw line, fans serenaded him with chants of “M-V-P.” Despite teammate Brandon Jennings‘ Players’ Tribune essay making the case for Wall as MVP, Washington’s four-time All-Star broke it down as Russell Westbrook vs. James Harden, with Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas and himself in the next tier.

“I won’t be finishing first,” Wall said. “I’ve still got some climbing to do.”

BENCH COMES UP BIG

Washington’s second unit struggled mightily early in the game but pitched in to maintain the lead early in the fourth quarter. Jennings finished with five assists and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 11 points.

FRESH PRINCE

Budenholzer elected to keep Taurean Prince in the starting lineup, and the rookie rewarded that trust with 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting.

“I think he’s played well,” Budenholzer said before the game. “He’s a competitive, active guy who’s got a lot of confidence.”

Markieff Morris tackled Paul Millsap and somehow wasn’t called for a foul (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Sunday’s Game 1 matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards was an exciting one, and players were scrapping early to grab any advantage they could get.

For Wizards forward Markieff Morris, that meant straight up tackling Hawks star Paul Millsap. The photo above (via SB Nation) is a hilarious screenshot of what can only be called an egregious act.

Miraculously, Morris was not called for a foul.

The video makes that fact even more ridiculous.

Via Twitter:

The two were going after each other during the first half, including when Morris took a trip to the free-throw line.

Both he and Millsap exchanged words:

‘YOFFS baby!

Isaiah Thomas leads Celtics onto floor as fans and players honor sister Chyna (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT

Isaiah Thomas could be seen struggling with his emotions on the bench in Boston on Sunday before the Celtics took on the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of their playoff series. It would be hard to fathom the situation Thomas is in, preparing to play a playoff game just a day after his sister Chyna was killed in a car accident on I-5 in Washington.

Fans at TD Garden were understandably supportive of Thomas, who took the honor of leading his teammates out onto the floor as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Via Twitter:

The Garden took a moment of silence to honor Chyna, with all eyes on Thomas as he tried to battle through an unimaginable headspace:

Thomas’ shoes had “CHYNA” and “RIP LIL SIS” written on them:

Meanwhile, fellow players gave words of kindness to Thomas on Twitter after the tragedy:

Finally, Thomas’ first points of the game came early on a deep 3-pointer that had just about everyone cheering for him:

Thomas scored 13 points in the first quarter.

Watch John Wall chase down Dennis Schröder for a huge block (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

John Wall is a long, athletic dude. Perhaps a bit longer and more athletic than Dennis Schröder was expecting on this play during Sunday’s Game 1 playoff matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards.

With Schröder driving down the left side of the lane, Wall came from behind to swat the Hawks PG for a thunderous chasedown block.

Via Twitter:

The Hawks wound up getting the rebound and eventually a 3-pointer, but I think Schröder will go up a bit stronger next time.

LeBron James gets called for obvious travel, which even had him laughing (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

It’s not often you see an up-and-down call in the NBA. Travels? Sure. But up-and-down is usually reserved for middle schoolers. You especially don’t expect to see it from the best player of a generation, and definitely not in a playoff game.

But, alas, that’s exactly what happened to LeBron James during Saturday’s Game 1 matchup vs. the Indiana Pacers.

After dribbling to the left side of the floor, James left his feet, turned to pass, and found … no one.

LeBron was called for the travel, which even had him laughing under his breath with a sheepish grin:

Cleveland narrowly won Game 1, 109-108. Game 2 is in Cleveland on Monday at 4:00 PM PST on TNT.