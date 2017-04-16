Check out highlights of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s breakout 28-point game (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been to the playoffs before, two seasons ago.

However, that felt like a different player on a different team, back then he was all potential, we saw flashes, but he was still figuring out how to put his game together.

Saturday was his breakout performance with 28 points in Milwaukee’s Game 1 upset win over Toronto, doing it on 13-of-18 shooting and also pulling down eight rebounds. We said before the series that finding someone who could guard him was going to be a challenge for Toronto, and it was for DeMarre Carroll, P.J. Tucker and others. But so was the balance of the Bucks — five other Bucks players were in double figures. They did it with balance.

But this is still the Greek Freak’s team, and he is fun to watch.

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Phil Jackson and the Knicks have turned the mundane ritual of NBA exit interviews into the latest round of drama, highlighting a franchise that can’t get out of its own way right now.

That the Knicks want to trade Carmelo Anthony this summer is as big a secret as there is drug use at the Coachella Music Festival. Anthony might be good with a move if the Knicks and he worked quietly to find a new home for him that worked for both sides — remember Anthony has a no-trade clause — but then  Jackson went tone deaf and said this.

“We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think that the direction of our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship.”

Anthony responded on Instagram, and Anthony’s nature in these situations is to dig in his heels, not run.

Then Michelle Roberts and the National Basketball Players’ Association (the players’ union) came out with this statement Saturday:

“We voiced with the Commissioner today our view on the inappropriate comments by Knicks President Phil Jackson. If players under contract cannot, under threat of league discipline, speak openly about their desire to be employed elsewhere, we expect management to adhere to the same standards. The door swings both ways when it comes to demonstrating loyalty and respect.”

She’s spot on. If NBA players get fined heavily for asking to be traded, then team executives should have the same restrictions. For Jackson to publicly suggest that Anthony should waive his no-trade clause – that Jackson gave him — merits discipline.

And that may not even be Jackson’s biggest problem.

Kristaps Porzingis skipped his exit interview due to his frustration with the front office and the dysfunction and direction of the team. He’s the team’s best player and the face of the franchise — and he’s far from the only player unhappy, reports Adrian Wojnarowski at Yahoo Sports.

Porzingis isn’t alone. Players are privately fuming that they want no part of the organization’s summer slate of triangle offense regimen at the team’s suburban New York practice facility, league sources told The Vertical. In reality, there’s an open rebellion to the triangle – for the offense itself, and by extension, the discord and dysfunction that its implementation has burdened upon everyone….

Beyond moving Anthony out of town, Jackson sees the resolution of the franchise’s issues through the prism of an offense the coaches don’t want to teach and that the players don’t want to run.

“To Phil, the culture is the triangle,” a league source involved in the dynamic told The Vertical.

Even when Phil was winning rings in Los Angeles and Chicago, the culture was set not by the triangle but by the work ethic and drive of guys such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaq. People set a culture, not an offense. Jackson certainly understands that, but his ego seems wrapped up in proving the triangle can still win in the NBA.

Players talk. Agents talk. And all of this going on in New York is not going to help recruit free agents this summer. The Knicks can still get guys, but it’s going to be because they are offering more money than anyone else, not because players are eager to be a part of this organization right now.

If you have read this far and thought “Phil Jackson has to go” remember the final two years of his contract just got picked up. He’s not going anywhere.

Which means the drama is far from over around this team.

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2017, 2:29 AM EDT

The Utah Jazz were able to hang on and win without Rudy Gobert, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Now can they win three more without him?

That’s the question on the table after news of Rudy Gobert’s injury from the first possession of the playoff series came out. It was broken by Shams Charania of The Vertical on Yahoo, and has since been confirmed by the team.

The Jazz have not released a timetable, however with a bone bruise it’s likely he misses most or all of this first-round series.

Derrick Favors will have a much larger role than anticipated and he put up 15 in Game 1, playing well in the Utah win. That said, the Jazz were outscored by 2.9 points per 100 possessions when Gobert wasn’t on the court this season.

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2017, 2:06 AM EDT

Rudy Gobert, the anchor for the Jazz and arguably their best player, went down with a sprained knee just :11 seconds into the game.

Yet there we were 47:40 later, and Utah’s Joe Johnson had the ball and the chance to win it.

Chris Paul had just tied the game at 95-95 with a running floater — and do not ask Doc Rivers if CP3 went to early — when the Jazz inbounded the ball to Johnson and decided to go without a timeout. This was a brilliant bit of strategy by Utah coach Quin Snyder that I would love to see more coaches employ. In this case, the Clippers had put in a three-guard lineup — Paul, J.J. Redick, and Jamal Crawford — to get the tie, not calling a timeout meant the Jazz would be able to force a mismatch.

They got it, with a switch off a pick that left Crawford — never known as a great defender — trying to cover Johnson, who was hot and had 19 points on 13 shots already. Johnson drove into the lane but had to hit a ridiculous floater over DeAndre Jordan, and Johnson and the Jazz got the bounce.

Utah leads the series 1-0 with game 2 in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Utah got 19 points from Gordon Hayward, but the bigger key was 15 off the bench from Derrick Favors, who had to take on more prominent role with Gobert down. He has a hyperextension and a bone bruise, and while there is no timetable yet for his return, it’s likely he’s going to miss most or all of this series.

Which is why this win was so big for the Jazz.

Utah got to 51 wins this season on the strength of their defense and even with Gobert out that remained strong, with Utah holding the Clippers to less than a point per possession. Blake Griffin had 26 points and Chris Paul 25, but the Clippers shot a pedestrian 44 percent for the night.

There are questions about how well this Clippers team faces adversity, we will get a look at that Tuesday

Leonard has 32 points, Spurs rout Grizzlies 111-82 in Game 1

Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 12:07 AM EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard matched his postseason high with 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 111-82 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points, and Tony Parker added 18 to help San Antonio win its ninth straight over Memphis in the postseason.

Marc Gasol had 32 points, but only seven in the second half as the Grizzlies fell behind by as many as 36 points. Mike Conley was the only other Grizzlies player in double figures, finishing with 13.

The start of this game showed the challenge the Grizzlies face, they raced out to a 22-9 lead on the Spurs behind the play of Gasol and Conley, but once the benches came in the Spurs quickly erased the lead and took command of the game.

Memphis was without defensive lynchpin Tony Allen. He’s out indefinitely with a calf injury, and Leonard took advantage for his fourth career playoff game of 30-plus points.

Game 2 is Monday night in San Antonio.