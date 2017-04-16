Getty

Bulls top Celtics 106-102; Isaiah Thomas plays after sister’s death

Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

BOSTON (AP) The Chicago Bulls waited until the final night of the regular season to cement their spot in the postseason. Jimmy Butler made sure the wait for a playoff victory was a short one.

Butler had 30 points and nine rebounds and the Bulls outlasted top-seeded Boston 106-102 in Game 1 on Sunday on an emotional night for grieving Celtics star Isaiah Thomas.

Playing a day after 22-year-old sister Chyna Thomas was killed in a car accident in their home state of Washington, Thomas led the Celtics with 33 points. But Butler overcame a united Garden crowd and led Chicago to the victory, scoring 23 points in the second half.

“We were so locked in all week,” Butler said. “We knew their stuff, just like they knew ours. But we executed extremely well. We haven’t done that all season, but this is the right time to do it.”

He also got a big lift from the Bulls’ young reserves, who outscored their Boston counterparts 35-22.

Bobby Portis finished with 19 for the Bulls.

Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg lauded his team’s defensive effort, particularly how it outrebounded Boston 53-36. He also had praise for the job Butler did defending Thomas late, after Rajon Rondo picked up his fifth foul.

“Jimmy is obviously our best defender,” he said. “Jimmy is going to have his turn to guard him.”

Rondo said they wanted to be aggressive.

“I told the guys coming out it was going to be physical and we wanted to throw the first punch,” he said.

Al Horford had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Celtics. He was active throughout, coming up with several big baskets and assists to keep his team in the game.

Game 2 in the first-round series is Tuesday night in Boston.

Neither team had more than a two-possession lead until Butler made three free throws with 4 minutes to play to make it 95-88. Butler scored 10 straight points to put the Bulls back in front early in the fourth, the first of three lead changes in the fourth quarter.

Later, Thomas had a scary moment when he was hit on his left hand on a 3-point attempt before landing awkwardly on it. After a quick visit to the trainer, he calmly made all three free throws.

It was part of a stretch in which he scored seven straight points.

Celtics fans rallied behind Thomas, showering him with a deafening cheer when he was introduced.

Still, Thomas appeared to be a little emotional at the start of the game, badly missing his first free throw short off the front rim. He wasn’t the only Boston player a little off their game in the first half. Boston’s second unit started the second quarter 1 for 7 from the field and was outscored 10-0 to surrender the Celtics’ first-quarter lead.

The Bulls also had their moments of fallibility.

Late in the second quarter Wade intercepted an errant pass by Thomas, but got hung on the front of the rim as he attempted a dunk on the fast break.

Horford he acknowledged afterward that emotions were tough for not just Thomas, but the entire team.

“We’re never going to make excuses, but this is hard,” Horford said. “This was difficult, and I felt like our guys really dealt with it best. We knew (Thomas) was hurting…we have a lot of respect for him that he was able to come out.”

TIP-INS

Bulls: Outrebounded the Celtics 32-16 in the first half, including 16 offensive rebounds.

Celtics: Thomas recorded his second career 30-point game in the postseason. He had 42 against the Hawks last season. … Horford has now scored in double figures in each of his last six postseason games. … Were 18 for 45 from the field in the first half.

PIVOTAL STRETCH

The Celtics took an 88-87 with 5:33 to go, before the Bulls went on a 14-4 run to push back in front. Boston within two on a layup by Thomas with 7.5 seconds following a Chicago turnover, but Butler hit a pair of free throws to seal it.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

The Celtics held a pregame moment of silence for Thomas’ sister, part of an emotional pregame introduction for him. He looked toward the Garden rafters just before tip-off and wrote several messages to his sister on his sneakers. Visible were “Chyna,” “RIP Lil Sis” and “I love you.”

During the team’s pregame shootaround TNT’s cameras captured him being consoled on the bench by teammate Avery Bradley.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Draymond Green put on a block party in Warriors’ win over Blazers (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors dispatched the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday after a spirited Game 1, 121-109. Portland kept the game close for three quarters, but the Warriors pulled away late with decimating defense in the fourth period.

Part of that defensive effort was Draymond Green putting on what can only be described as a block party. Green, an NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate, came up with several huge blocks during prominent plays.

One of his five blocks came with the Warriors forward as the only defender back on a 1-on-2 break.

Via Twitter:

Then in the fourth quarter, Blazers PG Damian Lillard slashed through traffic and tried to yam it home on Green.

It was ill-advised:

Game 2 is in Oakland on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 PM PST on TNT.

Watch Tim Hardaway Jr. yam it down on Bojan Bogdanovic (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

The Washington Wizards handed the Atlanta Hawks a Game 1 loss on Sunday, 114-107, but Tim Hardaway Jr. at least provided fans in Georgia with a highlight to take home.

As the third quarter came to a close, Hardaway Jr. yammed it down on Bojan Bogdanovic with some serious gusto.

Via Twitter:

Game 2 is in Washington on Wednesday, April 19 at 4:00 PM PST on NBATV.

Kevin Durant shines in Warriors playoff debut in Game 1 win over Blazers

Getty
Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant had 32 points and 10 rebounds in his Golden State playoff debut, Stephen Curry scored 29 points, and the Warriors withstood a sensational day by Portland duo CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard to beat the Trail Blazers 121-109 on Sunday in Game 1 of the first-round series.

McCollum scored a playoff career-best 41 points, and Lillard had 34, but the Warriors made the crucial big plays on both ends down the stretch with Portland playing without injured center Jusuf Nurkic.

Draymond Green contributed 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and five blocked shots to help last season’s second-place team take the first step in what it is counting on to be a championship run.

Durant shot 12 for 20, showing no issues with a recent left knee injury that sidelined him 19 games before he returned for the final three regular-season contests with the NBA-best Warriors. He patted his chest after two straight fourth-quarter baskets and said, “I got this!”

Game 2 is Wednesday night at Oracle Arena.

The opener in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference semifinals won in five games by Golden State didn’t disappoint featuring two of the NBA’s best backcourt duos. There was a little of everything: physical play, trash talk, deep 3-pointers, monster blocked shots and dazzling dunks. After one flurry of a third-quarter sequence when several players on both teams hit the floor trying to secure a loose ball, four towel guys frantically wiped down the court from the sweat.

Durant got going fast. KD drove the lane for a one-handed slam midway through the first then knocked down a 3 from the top about a minute later. After missing a dunk but getting fouled, Durant pounded the basket stanchion with his right fist in frustration.

He vowed to take his game to another level as a new season begins – not to mention the quest for his first title.

Curry’s baseline 3-pointer with 3:30 left in the third followed by Durant’s driving layup and three-point play got Golden State going at last, and the teams headed into the final quarter tied at 88.

Curry reached his hand in the air to further ignite the sellout crowd, thrilled to be inside raucous Oracle Arena on a rainy day that postponed the Astros-Athletics game next-door.

As the final period got underway, Ian Clark did what he often does to give the Blazers fits. The 6-foot-3 guard scored a putback off his own miss in the paint one possession then knocked down a 3-pointer the next as Golden State went ahead 97-90 with 8:59 remaining.

McCollum shot 11 of 15 in the first half then began the second 2 for 7 and finished his day 16 of 28 while Lillard shot 12 for 26.

The shot-making tandem combined for 48 of their team’s 56 points through halftime as was tied. They averaged an NBA-best for backcourts this season with 50 points per game between them.

McCollum’s 27 first-half points matched a Portland playoff record for a half.

Meanwhile, Curry, Durant and Klay Thompson went 12 of 29 in the first half. Thompson wound up with 15 points.

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Curry missed the initial three games against the Blazers last year following a fluke sprained right knee injury suffered in Game 4 at Houston when he slipped on a wet spot.

Green emphatically blocked a shot by Noah Vonleh in the third as the Portland center was going up with one hand to dunk.

Lillard only played one game at Oracle this season because of an injury.

But he was part of a 135-90 debacle on Dec. 17 here – the Warriors’ largest margin of victory in the rivalry – that prompted coach Terry Stotts to say afterward, “It’s embarrassing to get beat by 45.”

NO NURKIC

Stotts figures Nurkic might return at some point this series but isn’t predicting. The big man from Bosnia missed the final seven games of the regular season with a nondisplaced fracture in his right leg, depleting the Blazers’ already thin frontcourt.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard has scored 25 or more points in his last seven playoff games – first to do so since Clyde Drexler from April 29-May 14, 1992 – and McCollum 20 or more in the past five, all vs. the Warriors. … Portland has lost 11 of the last 12 including playoffs to Golden State.

Warriors: Curry moved by Wilt Chamberlain (507) for second place on the Warriors list for career playoff field goals. … Curry hit a 3-pointer in his NBA record 59th consecutive playoff game, making his first 1:17 into the game.

UP NEXT

The Warriors hope to get forward Matt Barnes back from a sprained right ankle and foot for Wednesday night’s Game 2, while the Blazers were uncertain when Nurkic might be ready to return.

Markieff Morris tackled Paul Millsap and somehow wasn’t called for a foul (VIDEO)

SB Nation
By Dane CarbaughApr 16, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Sunday’s Game 1 matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards was an exciting one, and players were scrapping early to grab any advantage they could get.

For Wizards forward Markieff Morris, that meant straight up tackling Hawks star Paul Millsap. The photo above (via SB Nation) is a hilarious screenshot of what can only be called an egregious act.

Miraculously, Morris was not called for a foul.

The video makes that fact even more ridiculous.

Via Twitter:

The two were going after each other during the first half, including when Morris took a trip to the free-throw line.

Both he and Millsap exchanged words:

‘YOFFS baby!