Three things to watch: Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

1. How vulnerable are the Celtics?

Boston outscored opponents by just 2.6 points per game – the second-lowest mark ever for the No. 1 seed in either conference. Only the 1976 Celtics (+2.3) fared worse and still claimed a conference’s top seed.

This Boston team still rates ahead of the Bulls (+0.4), but Chicago played exceptionally well when using only players projected to be in its playoff rotation. The deep Celtics received a much smaller bump when eliminating lineups that include players unlikely to have roles in this series.

Plus, Boston’s biggest weakness (defensive rebounding) coincides with one of the Bulls’ biggest strengths (offensive rebounding).

That said, Chicago hasn’t crashed the glass nearly as well since trading Taj Gibson. And in the same period, the Celtics have defensively rebounded much better, up to a middling rate.

Boston isn’t as strong as a typical No. 1 seed, and the rebounding is concerning. But the Celtics still have an overall advantage, and the matchup issues aren’t as troublesome as they appear at first glance.

2. How does Chicago defend Isaiah Thomas?

A key reason Boston went 53-29 and outperformed their Pythagorean-projected record of 48-34: Isaiah Thomas scored excellently in the clutch, turning multiple seemingly coin-flip games in the Celtics’ favor. Even when everyone knew Thomas would dominate the ball, nobody could stop him.

Will the Bulls?

Rajon Rondo hasn’t defended well in years. Jimmy Butler, who sounds up for the challenge and can probably cause problems in small doses, is more accustomed to covering bigger wings. Dwyane Wade probably can’t handle an assignment like Thomas anymore. Giving more minutes to Jerian Grant, Michael Carter-Williams, Cameron Payne or Isaiah Canaan invites its own problems, not to mention no clear solution for Thomas.

The Bulls better focus on punishing the 5-foot-9 Thomas on the other end.

3. Can Dwyane Wade coexist with his teammates?

With Wade sidelined by injury late in the season, Chicago went 7-4. Rajon Rondo (10.9 points, shooting 47.0% from the field and 40.7% on 3-pointers, 8.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game) and Nikola Mirotic (16.9 points per game, shooting 52.3% from the field and 48.7% on 3-pointers) particularly looked more comfortable in that span. The Bulls shot 38.7% on 3-pointers in those games.

Now Wade comes back to… add talent? Complicate floor balance?

It’s unclear whether Chicago just happened to get hot while Wade sat or whether he’s restricting his teammates. The answer could make all the difference for the Bulls.

Wade, Rondo and Butler have played an entire season together, but we’re still wondering about the very first question with this team.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook focused on playoffs, not historic season

Associated PressApr 15, 2017, 1:29 AM EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shortly after the Thunder wrapped up their regular-season finale, Russell Westbrook grew weary of talking about individual accolades.

The Thunder guard happily answered questions about Oscar Robertson’s MVP endorsement , and he answered a few questions about his record 42 triple-doubles in the regular season before his mood soured. When he was asked about winning his second scoring title in three years , he hesitated, then simply replied: “Next question.”

Westbrook understands none of that matters now.

He is squarely focused on what’s ahead: the Thunder’s playoff series with Houston that begins Sunday night – and postseason success.

“The group of guys that we have, especially going into the playoffs – we’ve got to make sure we come ready to play, because we know they’re (Houston) going to be ready,” he said.

Westbrook has gone into most of the high-stakes games in his career with Kevin Durant and Serge Ibaka at his side. But Durant left for Golden State in free agency last summer, and Ibaka, one of the league’s best defensive players for much of his career in Oklahoma City, now plays for Toronto.

Westbrook will have to help one of the youngest teams in the NBA get acclimated to playoff basketball. He said there won’t be any special conversations about what to expect.

“Just play, man,” Westbrook said. “Best thing you can do. It’s what I did. Just go out and compete at a high level, and the game will tell you what to do. Obviously, the stakes are higher, but at the same time, still got to put the ball in the hole. Still the same basketball, same court. I just go out and compete.”

Still, this journey will be much different for Westbrook.

“I think he’s excited from a leadership role to try to help guys that don’t have that kind of experience, haven’t been through it or are going through it for the first time, to try to help those guys,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I think he’ll be the same as he always is. As the season’s gone on, I really haven’t seen a whole lot of change in Russell from the first day of training camp to now.”

Westbrook doesn’t want to talk about the triple-doubles, but they are a critical component for the Thunder. Oklahoma City went 33-9 this season when Westbrook registered a triple-double and 13-26 when he didn’t. The Thunder are 4-1 all-time in the playoffs when Westbrook gets a triple-double.

He’s facing another player who gets triple-doubles in bunches. James Harden, Westbrook’s former teammate in Oklahoma City, collected 22 this season.

It’s the most intriguing first-round series of the playoffs.

Westbrook said the fact that Oklahoma City is matching up Harden does add a little something to the matchup. They are the front-runners for the MVP award, and they last played together for the Thunder in 2011-12, when Oklahoma City lost to Miami in the NBA Finals.

“It’s definitely cool,” Westbrook said. “It’s a great experience. Something that we can talk about later on down the line. Definitely, it’s good.”

The Thunder have played relatively well against Harden this season, holding him to 20.5 points per game on 34 percent shooting in the four meetings. Westbrook said there are other threats for the Rockets, who set the NBA record for 3-pointers made this season. Harden, Lou Williams, Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, Patrick Beverley and Trevor Ariza each made at least 110 3-pointers this season.

“Obviously, they’re a great offensive team,” Westbrook said. “Transition, they do a great job of getting threes. You’ve got to protect the 3-point line.”

Westbrook has lit up the Rockets, averaging 36.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists in four meetings, but Houston has won three of the four games.

Westbrook averaged 34.6 minutes per game in the regular season and shouldered a large amount of the load for the team, especially late in close games. He isn’t sure how Donovan will manage his minutes in the playoffs.

“I just go out when my name is called,” he said. “I go on the floor and play.”

Stan Van Gundy says Andre Drummond needs 'sense of urgency'

Associated PressApr 14, 2017, 11:04 PM EDT

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Stan Van Gundy has a reputation for candor, so when he was asked to evaluate the development of star center Andre Drummond, the Detroit coach’s matter-of-fact response was no surprise.

“I think that he needs to have a sense of urgency to elevate his game,” said Van Gundy, who is also the Pistons’ team president. “He’s been in the league five years now. He’s still young. He hasn’t turned 24. So he’s got time. He’s a very talented guy. He’s been one of the elite rebounders in the league. He’s got some great things to work with, but there’s more there. The sky is the limit for him.”

Van Gundy spoke for over a half-hour at a news conference Friday with general manager Jeff Bower. The Pistons just wrapped up a disappointing 37-45 season in which Drummond and point guard Reggie Jackson were unable to lead the team back to the playoffs after Detroit made it in 2016. Although Van Gundy is still expressing confidence in his team’s core, it’s clear the Pistons believe some of their top players need to provide more in 2017-18.

Drummond’s scoring slipped this season, and the Pistons weren’t as imposing on the offensive boards as they’d been in the past. Jackson also struggled after a preseason setback involving the health of his knee. Van Gundy says he’s hopeful that Jackson can return to form next season.

Van Gundy sounded content with merely tweaking the roster this offseason instead of making a major move.

“I don’t think we’re broken,” he said. “I think getting our point guard situation back to where it was, or even better, is more than feasible, and I think corrects a great deal of the problems that we’re talking about. And then I think our roster’s pretty good from there. I really do.”

Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a restricted free agent, and Van Gundy called him an important part of the Pistons’ core. Backup big man Aron Baynes can opt out of his contract, and if the Pistons lose him, center Boban Marjanovic could play a bigger role.

Van Gundy was asked about his dual responsibilities as coach and president. He said Bower plays an important role handling front office duties during the season, so Van Gundy can focus on coaching.

“This idea that I’m doing both jobs is in most ways not true,” Van Gundy said.

Van Gundy said one concern with having the same person in charge of coaching and the front office is that a coach can have a tendency to overreact – but he says Bower acts as a check against that.

“After every loss, you want to trade everybody. I’ve felt that way several times. I’ve directed Jeff to do that several times,” Van Gundy joked, drawing a laugh. “But he’s smart enough not to do that.”

Carmelo Anthony responds on Instagram to Phil Jackson with Great Gatsby reference. Seriously.

By Kurt HelinApr 14, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT

“We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think that the direction of our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship.”

That was Phil Jackson’s comment on Carmelo Anthony heading into the off-season for the Knicks (which comes without a playoff trip for the fourth consecutive season). Everyone wondered if Anthony would respond, and he did on Instagram — but who saw the Leonardo DiCaprio Great Gatsby reference coming? Anyone?

REALLY 😂😂 #StayMe7o

A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on

To rehash the obvious, Carmelo Anthony has a no-trade clause and can veto any deal Jackson tries to put together, so Jackson needs to work with Anthony and his agent Leon Rose to come up with a trade that works for everyone (maybe in Cleveland, maybe with the Clippers, maybe somewhere else, so much depends on what happens in the postseason). Maybe they are behind the scenes. Either way, Jackson doesn’t need to sell Anthony on leaving through a public forum, he just needs to help facilitate the deal quietly and privately.

Jackson was a master manipulator as a coach, sometimes using the media to get his message across, but it’s one thing to do that with players as a coach when you’re in the locker room and guys see you every day. It’s very different when it comes from an on-high ivory tower, as it will from a team president. Jackson has not mastered that media transition smoothly.

All that said, Anthony will get traded this summer.

Then Jackson can move on to smoothing over his relationship with Kristaps Porzingis, which apparently needs some attention as well.

Report: Kristaps Porzingis, frustrated about "dysfunction, drama" skips Knicks exit meeting

By Kurt HelinApr 14, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT

The Knicks are providing more drama than “Hamilton” on Broadway — and with cheaper ticket prices.

Phil Jackson vs. Carmelo Anthony war or words continued on Friday with Jackson saying ‘Melo would be better off on another team, and Anthony responding on Instagram with a Great Gatsby reference (seriously). Then there’s the triangle offense and Jackson stepping on Jeff Hornacek’s toes drama. It’s all rather ridiculous drama leading up to a ‘Melo trade this summer, but it could be having another impact.

The future star of the franchise Kristaps Porzingis is sick of all this, and he skipped his exit meeting with the team because of it, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

Kristaps Porzingis skipped exit meetings with New York Knicks management due to frustration over what he perceives as the dysfunction and drama surrounding the organization, team sources told ESPN.com….

Porzingis, according to team sources, is frustrated with the lack of direction with the team, which is headed by team president Phil Jackson.

So, he’s like every Knicks fan then.

The difference is Porzingis isn’t going anywhere — he’s still on his rookie contract, and he’s not going to walk away from the max extension the Knicks will undoubtedly offer him after next season. He’s going to be a Knicks for eight or nine years to start his career, most likely.

Which means he likely outlasts Jackson, who just had the last two years of his deal picked up by owner James Dolan. This move by Porzingis seems a message to Jackson and more importantly to Dolan that he is not happy. KP could threaten to leave after his rookie deal (which has a lot of risks), but that’s another level. This was a warning shot. Whatever move Porzingis makes, the Knicks fans will back him before Jackson, Dolan, or anyone else.

All this and the summer of drama in New York is just getting started.