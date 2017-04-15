Isaiah Thomas’ sister Chyna dies in one-car accident near Seattle

One of the best parts of these NBA playoffs — it’s going to be a Giannis Antetokounmpo coming out party. No matter what happens in the series with Toronto.
The Greek Freak opened the playoffs by throwing down a couple huge dunks in the first quarter against Toronto. The most impressive was the one above, where he slid to the middle then just used his length to dunk over everyone — nobody can throw it down quite like him.
But this driving dunk shook the rim in its own right.
Paul George on Miles’ game winner attempt: “I’ve got to get the last shot”
Up one with just more than 10 seconds left, LeBron James said that the Cavaliers defensive game plan for the potential game winner for the Pacers was simple: Don’t let Paul George take it.
LeBron came out very high and tried to trap George, clearly catching the Pacers off guard — look how slow the rest of the team is to recognize the trap and cut to a spot to help — so George eventually found C.J. Miles.
Miles drove on Richard Jefferson, shook him with a pull-up, got off a clean look… and missed it. Cavaliers win Game 1. After the game, George was frustrated he didn’t get the final shot.
George: "I talked to CJ about it. In situations like that, I've got to get the last shot"
I get George saying that, he’s the superstar it’s his team, but all the greats pass when that is the right basketball play. George made the right play.
Miles should have gone back to George if the defense had sagged off him, but it didn’t. George cut to the ball but LeBron went with him, taking away any good pass. Maybe Miles could have forced the ball back to George, but the result would have been a long, contested shot over LeBron.
Miles got off a better shot, he just missed it.
Next time the Pacers may have a better play design. Or, play better defense throughout the game and not put themselves in that position.
Cavaliers’ defense unimpressive but Cleveland survives for 109-108 Game 1 win
The Cavaliers’ defense, which has been unimpressive through the final stretch of the season, lived down to that billing — Indiana scored 108 points, shot 45.8 percent from three, had a ridiculous offensive rating of 118.9 points per 100 possessions, and with the game on the line were able to create quality looks.
That included a C.J. Miles’ potential game-winner after the Cavs forced the ball out of the hot hands of Paul George, but Miles was just short, and the Cavaliers survived to get a 109-108 win.
The Cavaliers are now up 1-0 in the first round series, with Game 2 on Monday in Cleveland.
The Pacers should go into that game with confidence that they can hang with Cleveland.
The difference on Saturday the Cavaliers had LeBron James, who scored 32 points on 20 shots, plus had 13 assists, leading an efficient offense that got the shots it wanted against a Pacers defense that had taken a big step back this season. Kyrie Irving added 23 points but on 27 shots. Take Irving out of the mix and the Cavaliers shot 60.8 percent for the game, and they were that hot through the first half (61 percent, including Irving).
The problem for Cleveland was it couldn’t get regular stops, George was making plays — he finished with 29 points — and that Cavs defense allowed the Pacers to hang around. LeBron seemed more pleased with the Cleveland defense than he should have been.
“I thought the effort and energy was there, but we’ve still got some Xs and Os to clean up,” LeBron said after the game.
The Cavaliers has started to pull away in the early parts of the fourth quarter, and it looked like they might coast to a comfortable win, but Indiana responded with an 11-0 run that had the Pacers up two, 105-103, with 3:30 left. Then LeBron answered with an emphatic dunk to tie it, and the Cavaliers were able to pull away a little. Then a beautiful Paul George three, followed by a stop, set up the chance for the Pacers to win it.
On the bright side for Indiana was the play of Lance Stephenson, who had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists on the game. He showed up when it was time to play LeBron.
Indiana needs to make Cleveland work harder for its buckets. This struggle was more expected, the Pacers defense suffered this season. Part of that was a coaching change from the more defensively focused Frank Vogel to Nate McMillan, but part of it was personnel — when the Pacers were an elite defense they had a good defender in George Hill at the one, now there is Jeff Teague and it’s a step back at a critical position. And that’s just one example. In this game, Kyrie Irving was pumped when he saw Aaron Brooks lined up to try to stop him.
Whichever team cleans up its defense more will have the upper hand on Monday in Game 2.
