Report: Kristaps Porzingis, frustrated about “dysfunction, drama” skips Knicks exit meeting

The Knicks are providing more drama than “Hamilton” on Broadway — and with cheaper ticket prices.
Phil Jackson vs. Carmelo Anthony war or words continued on Friday with Jackson saying ‘Melo would be better off on another team, and Anthony responding on Instagram with a Great Gatsby reference (seriously). Then there’s the triangle offense and Jackson stepping on Jeff Hornacek’s toes drama. It’s all rather ridiculous drama leading up to a ‘Melo trade this summer, but it could be having another impact.
The future star of the franchise Kristaps Porzingis is sick of all this, and he skipped his exit meeting with the team because of it, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.
Kristaps Porzingis skipped exit meetings with New York Knicks management due to frustration over what he perceives as the dysfunction and drama surrounding the organization, team sources told ESPN.com….
Porzingis, according to team sources, is frustrated with the lack of direction with the team, which is headed by team president Phil Jackson.
So, he’s like every Knicks fan then.
The difference is Porzingis isn’t going anywhere — he’s still on his rookie contract, and he’s not going to walk away from the max extension the Knicks will undoubtedly offer him after next season. He’s going to be a Knicks for eight or nine years to start his career, most likely.
Which means he likely outlasts Jackson, who just had the last two years of his deal picked up by owner James Dolan. This move by Porzingis seems a message to Jackson and more importantly to Dolan that he is not happy. KP could threaten to leave after his rookie deal (which has a lot of risks), but that’s another level. This was a warning shot. Whatever move Porzingis makes, the Knicks fans will back him before Jackson, Dolan, or anyone else.
All this and the summer of drama in New York is just getting started.