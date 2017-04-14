PBT Podcast: East first round playoff breakdown with Dan Feldman

Kurt Helin

1. Russell Westbrook, Thunder

2. James Harden, Rockets

3. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs

4. LeBron James, Cavaliers

5. Isaiah Thomas, Celtics

There’s a reason this was the most interesting and discussed MVP race in more than a decade — this decision was incredibly difficult. You can put the top three in any order and it will be defendable. I end up with Westbrook on top based on his value to his team and how much he lifted them up, and his clutch play. Also, Thomas just edged out the Greek Freak for that fifth slot.

Note: Helin has an official ballot this year.

Dan Feldman

1. Russell Westbrook, Thunder

2. James Harden, Rockets

3. LeBron James, Cavaliers

4. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs

5. Stephen Curry, Warriors

I could build a compelling case for each of the top four candidates that, when presented on its own, would convince myself that player must be MVP. But when that happens four times, it doesn’t really work.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden separated themselves slightly from the other two with their other-worldly individual production. But did Westbrook contribute more to the Thunder or Harden to the Rockets? No matter how many different ways I slice it, it looks extremely close.

But here’s what I can’t get over: Westbrook was so much better in the clutch than Harden. Clutch stats are often overrated, small samples that aren’t predictive of the future. I’m not saying Westbrook will be clutch in the playoffs. I’m not saying he’ll be clutch next season. But he was clutch this year, turning numerous games in Oklahoma City’s favor that would have been losses if it weren’t for him. That’s on his record, whether or not it’s sustainable – and aspects look sustainable. Nobody can tear through a locked-in defense like Westbrook, and that allowed the Thunder to play defensive-minded players around him down the stretch. So, even though Westbrook is far from the best defender, his singular offensive ability helped Oklahoma City’s defense, especially late. Harden, who scored efficiently himself and created high-percentage shots for teammates, couldn’t quite match that.

Dane Carbaugh

1. Russell Westbrook, Thunder

2. James Harden, Rockets

3. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs

4. LeBron James, Cavaliers

5. Isaiah Thomas, Celtics

We’ve argued endlessly about this, but there’s no way around it: How would you feel if the best player on a playoff team averaged a triple-double for a season, broke the single-season triple-double record, and then DIDN’T win MVP? That’s where I’ve circled on this thing for months, and there’s just no way around it. Harden’s season has been incredible, and he’s helped Houston to a high spot in the West. But Harden’s also had more help, including a coaching system built for his game, two Sixth Man of the Year candidates, and Ryan Anderson. Westbrook is playing with Steven Adams, sometimes Victor Oladipo, and the kind of roster filler you put together for your franchise on NBA 2k17. The 2017 NBA MVP is Russell Westbrook, whether you or I like it or not.