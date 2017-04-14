PBT Extra: Russell Westbrook gets my MVP vote

Carmelo Anthony keeps dropping cryptic hints about his future with the Knicks.

Phil Jackson just provided his position on New York’s biggest star quite explicitly.

“We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think that the direction of our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship,” the Knicks president said.

New York was reportedly committed to trading Carmelo Anthony this offseason, but this removes the pretense. Jackson wants to move on.

But will Anthony actually waive his no-trade clause?

Ian Begley of ESPN:

Those with knowledge of the dynamic between Anthony and the Knicks believe that, while no final decision has been made, Anthony is leaning strongly toward waiving the no-trade clause at this point.

No matter what is said publicly, some in the organization believe the only thing that would keep Anthony on the Knicks in 2017-18 is if owner James Dolan fires team president Phil Jackson

The Knicks probably won’t fire Jackson considering they just exercised their option to keep him for the final two years of his contract.

Anthony seems unhappy with the Knicks, and he’d earn a bonus in a trade. He might be better off escaping James Dolan, Jackson and the triangle offense.

Likewise, the Knicks might be better off without Anthony. They could rebuild around the much younger Kristaps Porzingis.

But Anthony has a fondness for New York, and has gone down the road toward leaving before but opted to stay with the Knicks. He holds the cards here, and while it seems he’ll approve a trade, I’m not entirely certain.