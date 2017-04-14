Dillon Brooks leaves Oregon for NBA draft

Oregon’s NCAA tournament star, Tyler Dorsey, declared for the NBA draft.

Now, Oregon’s best player, Dillon Brooks, will follow.

Oregon release:

Brooks, the 2016-17 Pac-12 player of the year who helped lead Oregon back to its first Final Four since 1939, has elected to forego his final season of collegiate eligibility and enter the NBA Draft pool. Brooks intends to sign with an agent, finalizing his decision to depart.

Brooks was an excellent offensive player in college. A 6-foot-7 undersized power forward, he scored all over the court. He could take bigger defenders off the dribble, post up defenders players and shoot from several locations. He also passes well, and Oregon ran its offense through him.

But given his size limitations, will he continue to cause mismatches at the next level? Is his 3-pointer — 40% on higher volume, up from 34% the last two years — reliable?

His unimpressive rebounding and defense give major pause about Brooks’ ability to play power forward in the NBA. At small forward, he might be just another guy.

Still, he has enough talent to draw late-first-round consideration. The second round appears more likely, though.