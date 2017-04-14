Dillon Brooks leaves Oregon for NBA draft

Oregon’s NCAA tournament star, Tyler Dorsey, declared for the NBA draft.
Now, Oregon’s best player, Dillon Brooks, will follow.
Oregon release:
Brooks, the 2016-17 Pac-12 player of the year who helped lead Oregon back to its first Final Four since 1939, has elected to forego his final season of collegiate eligibility and enter the NBA Draft pool. Brooks intends to sign with an agent, finalizing his decision to depart.
Brooks was an excellent offensive player in college. A 6-foot-7 undersized power forward, he scored all over the court. He could take bigger defenders off the dribble, post up defenders players and shoot from several locations. He also passes well, and Oregon ran its offense through him.
But given his size limitations, will he continue to cause mismatches at the next level? Is his 3-pointer — 40% on higher volume, up from 34% the last two years — reliable?
His unimpressive rebounding and defense give major pause about Brooks’ ability to play power forward in the NBA. At small forward, he might be just another guy.
Still, he has enough talent to draw late-first-round consideration. The second round appears more likely, though.
I don’t want to speak for all the others given the honor and responsibility of a vote on the NBA awards, but I think I can in this case:
Damn, that was a hard decision.
This year’s MVP race was the toughest decision in decades. I studied stats, went back and watched a lot of games and film (on this and other awards), talked to other voters and people around the league I respected, and I sweat out this vote. I literally lost sleep looking at this race and trying to decide on an MVP.
In the end, I voted for Russell Westbrook, with James Harden second and Kawhi Leonard third.
Even choosing the fifth slot was challenging. I get into all of it in this latest PBT Extra.
Boston earned the No. 1 seed, but are the Bulls a real first-round threat?
Cleveland has looked vulnerable on defense, but can Indiana do anything about it?
How big a threat are Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to the Pacers?
The Eastern Conference playoffs have some interesting questions, Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports delve into them in this podcast.
Kurt Helin
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
The first team to me was fairly obvious — and Anthony Davis played more than 60 percent of his minutes this season at center, he defends opposing centers, he is a center (next year that may be different). It was very difficult to leave Paul George, Klay Thompson, and DeMarcus Cousins off these lists, but for me Jordan, Wall, and Butler had slightly better seasons.
Note: Helin has an official ballot this year.
Dan Feldman
First team
- G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder
- G: James Harden, Rockets
- F: LeBron James, Cavaliers
- F: Kawhi Leonard, Spurs
- C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Second team
- G: Stephen Curry, Warriors
- G: Isaiah Thomas, Celtics
- F: Jimmy Butler, Bulls
- F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
- C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Third team
- G: Chris Paul, Clippers
- G: John Wall, Wizards
- F: Draymond Green, Warriors
- F: Kevin Durant, Warriors
- C: DeMarcus Cousins, Pelicans
There were three tough calls:
Rudy Gobert’s stout defense and underrated offense just outpaced Anthony Davis’ do-it-all game for first-team center.
Kevin Durant might have won MVP if he stayed healthy. Gordon Hayward played very well and a lot more. I gave the third-team forward spot to Durant.
DeMarcus Cousins edged a deep field for third-team center that also included Nikola Jokic, DeAndre Jordan, Karl-Anthony Towns and Marc Gasol.
Dane Carbaugh
First team
- G: James Harden, Rockets
- G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder
- F: Kawhi Leonard, Spurs
- F: LeBron James, Cavaliers
- C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Second team
- G: Stephen Curry, Warriors
- G: Isaiah Thomas, Celtics
- F: Kevin Durant, Warriors
- F: Draymond Green, Warriors
- C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Third team
- G: John Wall, Wizards
- G: DeMar DeRozan, Raptors
- F: Paul George, Pacers
- F: Jimmy Butler, Bulls
- C: Marc Gasol, Grizzlies
Picking these teams is a near impossible task that is sure to satisfy nobody. The first team is a little easier thanks to it being stocked with the top MVP candidates, but as we move on down the list it’s hard to compare both positional issues alongside with value and contextual leaps in production by player. I think a particular sticking point to me was putting John Wall on the second team. He had such a great season and outside of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, he was the most consistently fun guard to watch this year. All these players are right, but the order could be debated for months. Maybe by then we will have settled on an MVP.
Carmelo Anthony keeps dropping cryptic hints about his future with the Knicks.
Phil Jackson just provided his position on New York’s biggest star quite explicitly.
“We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think that the direction of our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship,” the Knicks president said.
New York was reportedly committed to trading Carmelo Anthony this offseason, but this removes the pretense. Jackson wants to move on.
But will Anthony actually waive his no-trade clause?
Ian Begley of ESPN:
Those with knowledge of the dynamic between Anthony and the Knicks believe that, while no final decision has been made, Anthony is leaning strongly toward waiving the no-trade clause at this point.
No matter what is said publicly, some in the organization believe the only thing that would keep Anthony on the Knicks in 2017-18 is if owner James Dolan fires team president Phil Jackson
The Knicks probably won’t fire Jackson considering they just exercised their option to keep him for the final two years of his contract.
Anthony seems unhappy with the Knicks, and he’d earn a bonus in a trade. He might be better off escaping James Dolan, Jackson and the triangle offense.
Likewise, the Knicks might be better off without Anthony. They could rebuild around the much younger Kristaps Porzingis.
But Anthony has a fondness for New York, and has gone down the road toward leaving before but opted to stay with the Knicks. He holds the cards here, and while it seems he’ll approve a trade, I’m not entirely certain.