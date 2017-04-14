Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony responds on Instagram to Phil Jackson with Great Gatsby reference. Seriously.

By Kurt HelinApr 14, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT

“We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think that the direction of our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship.”

That was Phil Jackson’s comment on Carmelo Anthony heading into the off-season for the Knicks (which comes without a playoff trip for the fourth consecutive season). Everyone wondered if Anthony would respond, and he did on Instagram — but who saw the Leonardo DiCaprio Great Gatsby reference coming? Anyone?

REALLY 😂😂 #StayMe7o

To rehash the obvious, Carmelo Anthony has a no-trade clause and can veto any deal Jackson tries to put together, so Jackson needs to work with Anthony and his agent Leon Rose to come up with a trade that works for everyone (maybe in Cleveland, maybe with the Clippers, maybe somewhere else, so much depends on what happens in the postseason). Maybe they are behind the scenes. Either way, Jackson doesn’t need to sell Anthony on leaving through a public forum, he just needs to help facilitate the deal quietly and privately.

Jackson was a master manipulator as a coach, sometimes using the media to get his message across, but it’s one thing to do that with players as a coach when you’re in the locker room and guys see you every day. It’s very different when it comes from an on-high ivory tower, as it will from a team president. Jackson has not mastered that media transition smoothly.

All that said, Anthony will get traded this summer.

Then Jackson can move on to smoothing over his relationship with Kristaps Porzingis, which apparently needs some attention as well.

Stan Van Gundy says Andre Drummond needs ‘sense of urgency’

Apr 14, 2017, 11:04 PM EDT

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Stan Van Gundy has a reputation for candor, so when he was asked to evaluate the development of star center Andre Drummond, the Detroit coach’s matter-of-fact response was no surprise.

“I think that he needs to have a sense of urgency to elevate his game,” said Van Gundy, who is also the Pistons’ team president. “He’s been in the league five years now. He’s still young. He hasn’t turned 24. So he’s got time. He’s a very talented guy. He’s been one of the elite rebounders in the league. He’s got some great things to work with, but there’s more there. The sky is the limit for him.”

Van Gundy spoke for over a half-hour at a news conference Friday with general manager Jeff Bower. The Pistons just wrapped up a disappointing 37-45 season in which Drummond and point guard Reggie Jackson were unable to lead the team back to the playoffs after Detroit made it in 2016. Although Van Gundy is still expressing confidence in his team’s core, it’s clear the Pistons believe some of their top players need to provide more in 2017-18.

Drummond’s scoring slipped this season, and the Pistons weren’t as imposing on the offensive boards as they’d been in the past. Jackson also struggled after a preseason setback involving the health of his knee. Van Gundy says he’s hopeful that Jackson can return to form next season.

Van Gundy sounded content with merely tweaking the roster this offseason instead of making a major move.

“I don’t think we’re broken,” he said. “I think getting our point guard situation back to where it was, or even better, is more than feasible, and I think corrects a great deal of the problems that we’re talking about. And then I think our roster’s pretty good from there. I really do.”

Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a restricted free agent, and Van Gundy called him an important part of the Pistons’ core. Backup big man Aron Baynes can opt out of his contract, and if the Pistons lose him, center Boban Marjanovic could play a bigger role.

Van Gundy was asked about his dual responsibilities as coach and president. He said Bower plays an important role handling front office duties during the season, so Van Gundy can focus on coaching.

“This idea that I’m doing both jobs is in most ways not true,” Van Gundy said.

Van Gundy said one concern with having the same person in charge of coaching and the front office is that a coach can have a tendency to overreact – but he says Bower acts as a check against that.

“After every loss, you want to trade everybody. I’ve felt that way several times. I’ve directed Jeff to do that several times,” Van Gundy joked, drawing a laugh. “But he’s smart enough not to do that.”

Follow Noah Trister at http://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Report: Kristaps Porzingis, frustrated about “dysfunction, drama” skips Knicks exit meeting

By Kurt HelinApr 14, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT

The Knicks are providing more drama than “Hamilton” on Broadway — and with cheaper ticket prices.

Phil Jackson vs. Carmelo Anthony war or words continued on Friday with Jackson saying ‘Melo would be better off on another team, and Anthony responding on Instagram with a Great Gatsby reference (seriously). Then there’s the triangle offense and Jackson stepping on Jeff Hornacek’s toes drama. It’s all rather ridiculous drama leading up to a ‘Melo trade this summer, but it could be having another impact.

The future star of the franchise Kristaps Porzingis is sick of all this, and he skipped his exit meeting with the team because of it, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

Kristaps Porzingis skipped exit meetings with New York Knicks management due to frustration over what he perceives as the dysfunction and drama surrounding the organization, team sources told ESPN.com….

Porzingis, according to team sources, is frustrated with the lack of direction with the team, which is headed by team president Phil Jackson.

So, he’s like every Knicks fan then.

The difference is Porzingis isn’t going anywhere — he’s still on his rookie contract, and he’s not going to walk away from the max extension the Knicks will undoubtedly offer him after next season. He’s going to be a Knicks for eight or nine years to start his career, most likely.

Which means he likely outlasts Jackson, who just had the last two years of his deal picked up by owner James Dolan. This move by Porzingis seems a message to Jackson and more importantly to Dolan that he is not happy. KP could threaten to leave after his rookie deal (which has a lot of risks), but that’s another level. This was a warning shot. Whatever move Porzingis makes, the Knicks fans will back him before Jackson, Dolan, or anyone else.

All this and the summer of drama in New York is just getting started.

Will he or won’t he? Jusuf Nurkic’s return to Blazers for playoffs still uncertain

Apr 14, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland center Jusuf Nurkic‘s availability for the opening game of the Trail Blazers’ playoff series against the Golden State Warriors remains uncertain.

Nurkic has missed seven games with a non-displaced right leg fracture.

There had been speculation the 7-footer known as the Bosnian Beast could return for the playoffs. He was seen shooting during warmups for the past two regular-season games, and he’s walking with no apparent limp.

But Portland coach Terry Stotts said Friday that his status for the first-round opener in Oakland on Sunday was “undetermined.” He said it would likely be a game-day decision.

“I feel better and I’ve made good progress, but we still haven’t decided if I’m going to play,” Nurkic said.

Nurkic, traded to Portland on Feb. 12 from the Denver Nuggets, was averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 20 games with the Blazers.

“Completely different team with him in there. So it changes everything. Obviously if he plays I’m sure I’ll be on him some. I foresee the game probably being a smaller game if he doesn’t play, whereas if he plays it turns into a bigger game,” Golden State’s Draymond Green said following practice on Friday. “It changes everything whether he’s in or out.”

Since his arrival in Portland, Nurkic has been embraced by Portland fans. He’s credited with boosting the team as it made a final push for the playoffs: The Blazers finished in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, clinching a spot ahead of the Nuggets with two games left in the regular season.

Before the All-Star break, the Blazers were 23-33 and it looked as if they were headed to the draft lottery in the offseason.

Enter Nurkic.

Portland went 18-8 following the break and finished at .500. In a short time he seemed to develop chemistry with Portland’s starting backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, and with Nurkic in the starting lineup, Portland was 14-5.

When Nurkic scored 28 points with 20 rebounds at home this season against Philadelphia, Stotts spoke about how fans had taken to the newcomer: “Nurkic fever? Why not?”

On the court afterward, Nurkic smiled when he was told about the coach’s comments. The crowd roared and a catchphrase was born.

“I love being here,” he said. “I appreciate what the city is doing for me. I just want to give them back something.”

Even while he was rehabbing from the injury, Nurkic endeared himself to fans by pouring cups of water over the heads of teammates when they appeared in postgame TV interviews.

Nurkic’s arrival in Portland wasn’t just good for the Blazers, it was good for the big man, too.

Taken with the 16th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2014 but sent to Denver in a draft-night deal, he was hampered last season by a knee injury.

At the start of this season, Denver looked to use both Nikola Jokic and Nurkic at the same time in a big starting lineup. But the experiment never jelled, and Jokic got the bulk of the minutes while 22-year-old Nurkic averaged fewer than 18 minutes with eight points per game.

Energized in Portland, he became the first Trail Blazer to average 15-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in his first 20 games with the team since Mychal Thompson in 1978.

After his injury was announced, Nurkic vowed he would do what he could to return as quickly as possible.

“If it doesn’t hurt I’m going to be back. It’s not a question,” he said. “I’m going to do my part, work every day like I do, and try to be back.”

On Friday he hadn’t changed his tune.

“If it was up to me, I’d play right now,” he said.

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Check out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s best plays from last season (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 14, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Giannis Antetokounmpo made the leap this past season from “he has a lot of potential” to All-Star and soon (well, a couple of months from now) All-NBA player. And he still has a lot of potential growth. He’s going to be a handful for the Toronto Raptors to slow down in the first round of the playoffs.

The Greek Freak is also one of the most entertaining players to watch in the NBA.

So when the folks at NBA.com put together a video highlight of Antetokounmpo from this season, we thought we should pass it along. Enjoy. It makes a good start to a Friday night.