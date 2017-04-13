Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Report: Magic keeping coach Frank Vogel, even after firing GM

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

The Magic fired general manager Rob Hennigan.

Where does that leave coach Frank Vogel?

John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com:

Vogel just finished the first season of a four-year contract (that reportedly has a team option for the final year). The remaining money is certainly a factor.

So is the fact that Vogel is a good coach.

But this often doesn’t work. Orlando could be limited in its general-manager search, as potential candidates generally prefer to choose their own coach, and the best candidates will have leverage to demand it. Whomever the Magic hire will have to develop a working relationship with his coach on the fly, which shouldn’t be taken for granted.

In a year or two, Orlando might realize it wasted even more time by not resetting fully enough. As well as Vogel coaches, that possibility is too likely to put such a restraint on the new general manager.

The Magic should let their next GM decide for himself whether or not to keep Vogel. If Vogel is worth keeping, the new GM will see that.

Report: Rob Hennigan took photo of Magic whiteboard that became public

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

Patricio Garino’s agent tweeted a photo of Garino signing a contract with the Magic. The problem: The photo also included of a whiteboard in the background of the Orlando office that appeared to show players the team was targeting.

 

That incident embarrassed the Magic, including now-fired general manager Rob Hennigan, but perhaps we didn’t realize how deeply.

 

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

Near the end of the season, Hennigan inadvertently took a photo of the Magic’s internal plans on a white board while snapping a photo of a player signing a contract. Once that photo was posted on social media – and the fallout from the information made public began to hit the franchise – Hennigan had to suffer one more indignity on the job.

Nevertheless, the Magic had already decided to dismiss Hennigan, league sources said, and the instance had no ultimate bearing on his future.

Just because the agent posted the photo doesn’t mean he took it. Did Hennigan actually click the button? That’d be a stunning aggravating factor in what was already a blunder. But I wonder whether Wojnarowski is just confusing the details. He doesn’t cite anyone, anonymous or otherwise, on this aspect of the story.

Even if Hennigan didn’t take the photo himself, he never should have allowed a player or an agent into a room with that kind of information. The question isn’t whether Hennigan should look bad in this, but just how bad.

PBT Awards: Rookie of the Year

AP Photo/Morry Gash
9 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

Kurt Helin

1. Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks

2. Joel Embiid, 76ers

3. Willy Hernangomez, Knicks

The vote on this comes down to one simple question: Is 31 games enough? Because undoubtedly Embiid was the best when he played, but he only played in 37.8 percent of his team’s games and he played nearly 1.200 fewer minutes than Brogdon. That’s not enough for me. I went with the Bucks’ rookie because he became a steady part of the rotation for a playoff team, making a bigger contribution than his peers. Also, no Dario Saric — he put up a lot of numbers for two months after Embiid went down because the Sixers needed someone to take shots, but he wasn’t terribly efficient and was more of a gunner.

Note: Helin has an official ballot this year.

Dan Feldman

1. Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks

2. Joel Embiid, 76ers

3. Dario Saric, 76ers

The question for me with these awards: Who contributed most to his team this season? Obviously, a player can’t contribute when he’s injured. So, did Joel Embiid contribute more in 31 games or Malcolm Brogdon in 75 games? It was close – extremely close. Embiid was so good when healthy and the rest of this rookie class was so weak, when he got hurt, I thought he’d deserve this award. But Brogdon had a big enough March to help lift Milwaukee into the playoffs that his steadier production overtook Embiid’s far-higher peaks.

Dane Carbaugh

1. Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks

2. Dario Saric, 76ers

3. Joel Embiid, 76ers

I was just like you at the beginning of this season, dear reader. I wanted to give Rookie of the Year to Joel Embiid even on a minutes restriction, and even if he started the season late. But, even if he was still the best player of this rookie class, I cannot in good conscience do that. So we turn to Milwaukee, a team with their own budding superstars who Malcolm Brogdon has had to work around. He gets the edge over Saric thanks to a playoff appearance, but mostly because I can’t trust the process much longer.

PBT Extra: Harden vs. Westbrook, Clippers vs. Jazz highlight Western Conference playoffs

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

Old friends are meeting in San Antonio. Damian Lillard is set to put on a futile but entertaining show against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

However, it’s the other two series that should be interesting in the Western Conference playoffs in the NBA. First, it’s the Russell Westbrook vs. James Harden showdown when the Thunder face the Rockets — a series that will shape the narrative of the MVP race but has no actual impact on the voting.

Then there is Utah vs. the Los Angels Clippers in what should be a very competitive series. The Clippers are playing well but the Jazz have a fantastic defense led by Rudy Gobert, a star on the rise in Gordon Hayward, and if George Hill can give Chris Paul some trouble this series will go down to the wire.

I break it all down in this latest PBT Extra.

2017 PBT Awards: Coach of the Year

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
5 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Kurt Helin

1. Mike D’Antoni, Rockets

2. Gregg Popovich, Spurs

3. Brad Stevens, Celtics

This was D’Antoni’s to lose from the middle of the season on, and he did nothing to give it away. However, leaving Scott Brooks and Eric Spoelstra off this list was difficult, Brooks, in particular, I believe deserves a lot of credit for the turnaround in Washington. That said, Popovich did an amazing job this season with a team that saw big changes (no Tim Duncan, Pau Gasol in) and Brad Stevens has built something impressive in Boston.

Note: Helin has an official ballot this year.

Dan Feldman

1. Mike D’Antoni, Rockets

2. Gregg Popovich, Spurs

3. Erik Spoelstra, Heat

I’m not totally certain Mike D’Antoni made the most coaching contributions to his team this season. It can be difficult to parse where coaching ends and playing begins. But he definitely the clearest coaching contributions. D’Antoni has beautifully implemented distinctive up-tempo spread attack with the Rockets, and they’re better for it.

Gregg Popovich might be the NBA’s best coach, but he shouldn’t win this award every year, because on teams stocked with returning veterans, he doesn’t need to utilize his full expertise every year. But to form so many offensive-minded players into an elite defense is a special coaching job.

I don’t understand how this Heat roster went 31-10 over any stretch this season. I sure don’t understand how they did it after a 10-31 start. Erik Spoelstra kept Miami focused and then built improvement.

Dane Carbaugh

1. Mike D’Antoni, Rockets

2. Steve Kerr, Warriors

3. Brad Stevens, Celtics

This race is all about how well coaches have been able to mix new stars into their teams. Both Kerr and Stevens have had to do that this season, and now that we’re post-LeBron in Miami, I think we as a league have a greater respect for how hard it is to plop a bunch of All-Stars onto a team and watch them win cohesively. But the star this year has been Mike D’Antoni, whose old system has been turned up to 11 with James Harden. It’s even quicker, and goes even heaver on the 3-point shot. Houston lost Dwight Howard but are the same record-wise without him. Give him the trophy.