Report: Carmelo Anthony, Knicks coaches argued at halftime of loss to Brooklyn

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

What was the low point of the Knicks’ season? It’s not easy to answer because there are so many options to choose from.

But a new report from Ian Begley at ESPN may have pinpointed the moment, at halftime of a Knicks loss to the Nets in Brooklyn in March when the Nets dropped 14 threes on the Knicks in the first half. That’s when Carmelo Anthony and coach Jeff Hornacek, plus others on the Knicks coaching staff, got into it.

Hornacek lit into the Knicks in the visitors’ locker room of the Barclays Center, and according to people familiar with the matter, Hornacek’s diatribe was expletive-filled and delivered at a high decibel level….

Carmelo Anthony, whose default demeanor is relaxed and easygoing, responded with anger and expletives of his own. For those accustomed to seeing Anthony live by his oft-used idiom, “Stay Melo,” it was jarring.

Anthony’s R-rated rant essentially questioned the direction of the entire organization, according to sources. Associate head coach Kurt Rambis fired back, calling out Anthony’s effort on defense.

First, if you’ve played a competitive sport past the age of 10, you’ve been in a locker room where the coach went off on the team after a sluggish first half. And sometimes players fire back. It’s not something wildly out of the ordinary.

But this seems to set the picture for the Knicks heading into the summer.

Anthony has had it with the Knicks, the triangle, and the overall direction (or directionlessness) of the organization. Phil Jackson is ready to move on from Anthony, who is not a good fit for the triangle on the court and is not the leader he wants off it.

Anthony is going to get traded this summer, the only question is where. Remember he has a no-trade clause, essentially giving him veto power over any deal. He’s not getting dumped to Orlando for prospects, he’s going to need to go to a contender — or a team with some other major draw — to get him to agree to the deal.

It’s going to be one interesting summer in New York.

Grizzlies’ Tony Allen has strained left calf, will miss at least start of playoffs

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT

Memphis was already facing long odds going into a playoff series against the Spurs — a team that plays the Grizzlies’ style but better — and now things just got worse.

Tony Allen will miss at least the start of the playoffs — and maybe all of them — with a strained left calf muscle, the team announced. Here is the wording from the official press release:

Grizzlies guard Tony Allen has been diagnosed with a strain of the medial gastrocnemius muscle (calf) in his right leg. Allen is out indefinitely and will be continually re-evaluated while beginning rehab immediately.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports added these details.

The injury came in the first half of a meaningless game Wednesday night. And you wonder why teams rest guys.

Allen averages 9.1 points per game for the Grizzlies, but that’s not his primary role — he is an All-NBA Defensive Team level defender at the guard spot that the Grizzlies rely on to help shut opponents down. The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 1.2 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court, they get outscored by almost a point per 100 when he sits.

This means Vince Carter will have a larger role for Memphis in the postseason, which is a boost to the offense but hurts defensively — Kawhi Leonard didn’t have a great regular season against the Grizzlies because Allen was on him. Now things will open up for the Spurs’ best player. Also, expect to see more Troy Daniels and James Ennis for the Grizzlies.

PBT Podcast: Western Conference first round playoff breakdown with Dane Carbaugh

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

Russell Westbrook vs. James Harden.

Is this the year the Clippers break through, or can the Jazz end their playoff run early and lead to a major shakeup in Los Angeles?

Can Memphis or Portland even win a game?

Kurt Helin and Dane Carbaugh of NBC Sports dive into all of that as they break down the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, talking about matchups and challenges for every team.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.

Report: Rob Hennigan took photo of Magic whiteboard that became public

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

Patricio Garino’s agent tweeted a photo of Garino signing a contract with the Magic. The problem: The photo also included of a whiteboard in the background of the Orlando office that appeared to show players the team was targeting.

 

That incident embarrassed the Magic, including now-fired general manager Rob Hennigan, but perhaps we didn’t realize how deeply.

 

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

Near the end of the season, Hennigan inadvertently took a photo of the Magic’s internal plans on a white board while snapping a photo of a player signing a contract. Once that photo was posted on social media – and the fallout from the information made public began to hit the franchise – Hennigan had to suffer one more indignity on the job.

Nevertheless, the Magic had already decided to dismiss Hennigan, league sources said, and the instance had no ultimate bearing on his future.

Just because the agent posted the photo doesn’t mean he took it. Did Hennigan actually click the button? That’d be a stunning aggravating factor in what was already a blunder. But I wonder whether Wojnarowski is just confusing the details. He doesn’t cite anyone, anonymous or otherwise, on this aspect of the story.

Even if Hennigan didn’t take the photo himself, he never should have allowed a player or an agent into a room with that kind of information. The question isn’t whether Hennigan should look bad in this, but just how bad.

PBT Awards: Rookie of the Year

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

Kurt Helin

1. Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks

2. Joel Embiid, 76ers

3. Willy Hernangomez, Knicks

The vote on this comes down to one simple question: Is 31 games enough? Because undoubtedly Embiid was the best when he played, but he only played in 37.8 percent of his team’s games and he played nearly 1.200 fewer minutes than Brogdon. That’s not enough for me. I went with the Bucks’ rookie because he became a steady part of the rotation for a playoff team, making a bigger contribution than his peers. Also, no Dario Saric — he put up a lot of numbers for two months after Embiid went down because the Sixers needed someone to take shots, but he wasn’t terribly efficient and was more of a gunner.

Note: Helin has an official ballot this year.

Dan Feldman

1. Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks

2. Joel Embiid, 76ers

3. Dario Saric, 76ers

The question for me with these awards: Who contributed most to his team this season? Obviously, a player can’t contribute when he’s injured. So, did Joel Embiid contribute more in 31 games or Malcolm Brogdon in 75 games? It was close – extremely close. Embiid was so good when healthy and the rest of this rookie class was so weak, when he got hurt, I thought he’d deserve this award. But Brogdon had a big enough March to help lift Milwaukee into the playoffs that his steadier production overtook Embiid’s far-higher peaks.

Dane Carbaugh

1. Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks

2. Dario Saric, 76ers

3. Joel Embiid, 76ers

I was just like you at the beginning of this season, dear reader. I wanted to give Rookie of the Year to Joel Embiid even on a minutes restriction, and even if he started the season late. But, even if he was still the best player of this rookie class, I cannot in good conscience do that. So we turn to Milwaukee, a team with their own budding superstars who Malcolm Brogdon has had to work around. He gets the edge over Saric thanks to a playoff appearance, but mostly because I can’t trust the process much longer.