Erik Spoelstra opens press conference with powerful loss for words (video)

Everyone — even Rob Hennigan — saw this coming.
The underwhelming-turned-embarrassing tenure of the Magic general manager has ended.
John Denton of the team’s official website:
Magic CEO Alex Martins announced the firings of General Manager Rob Hennigan and Assistant GM Scott Perry.
Assistant GM Matt Lloyd, a Magic employee for five years, will serve as the franchise’s interim GM until a full-time successor is chosen. Lloyd, who worked for the Chicago Bulls for 13 years prior to joining the Magic, is expected to be a candidate for the long-term position.
The Magic went 20-62, 23-59, 25-57, 35-47 and 29-53 under Hennigan, which is bad enough. Compounding problems: None of the first-round picks gained by those poor records — Andrew Nicholson, Victor Oladipo, Aaron Gordon, Elfrid Payton, Mario Hezonja — have become stars.
That didn’t stop Hennigan from trying to push in his chips this season. Last summer, he acquired Serge Ibaka (via trade of Victor Oladipo, No. 11 pick and Ersan Ilyasova), Bismack Biyombo (four-year, $72 million contract), Jeff Green (one-year, $15 million contract) and D.J. Augustin (four-year, $29 million contract).
The result? Gordon, Orlando’s most promising player, spent most of the season playing out of position, at small forward rather than power forward. And the Magic kept losing. Hennigan flipped Ibaka to the Raptors for Terrence Ross and a later first-round pick, but the damage was already done.
It’s still not too hard to find someone who still believes in the 35-year-old Hennigan’s acumen. But five years was plenty of time to show it, and he never did.