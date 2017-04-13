Erik Spoelstra opens press conference with powerful loss for words (video)

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

The Heat went 30-11 in the second of the season and won their final three games.

Yet, anchored by an 11-30 start, they missed the playoffs.

How did that feel?

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra left it unsaid better than anyone could to begin his post-game press conference last night, agonizing 30 seconds without a word.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever felt this way about a team before,” Spoelstra said once he finally began speaking. “I don’t know if I’ve ever wanted something more for a team.”

Spoelstra has coached teams to four NBA Finals and two championships.

Magic fire general manager Rob Hennigan

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT

Everyoneeven Rob Hennigan — saw this coming.

The underwhelming-turned-embarrassing tenure of the Magic general manager has ended.

John Denton of the team’s official website:

Magic CEO Alex Martins announced the firings of General Manager Rob Hennigan and Assistant GM Scott Perry.

Assistant GM Matt Lloyd, a Magic employee for five years, will serve as the franchise’s interim GM until a full-time successor is chosen. Lloyd, who worked for the Chicago Bulls for 13 years prior to joining the Magic, is expected to be a candidate for the long-term position.

The Magic went 20-62, 23-59, 25-57, 35-47 and 29-53 under Hennigan, which is bad enough. Compounding problems: None of the first-round picks gained by those poor records — Andrew NicholsonVictor Oladipo, Aaron Gordon, Elfrid PaytonMario Hezonja — have become stars.

That didn’t stop Hennigan from trying to push in his chips this season. Last summer, he acquired Serge Ibaka (via trade of Victor Oladipo, No. 11 pick and Ersan Ilyasova), Bismack Biyombo (four-year, $72 million contract), Jeff Green (one-year, $15 million contract) and D.J. Augustin (four-year, $29 million contract).

The result? Gordon, Orlando’s most promising player, spent most of the season playing out of position, at small forward rather than power forward. And the Magic kept losing. Hennigan flipped Ibaka to the Raptors for Terrence Ross and a later first-round pick, but the damage was already done.

It’s still not too hard to find someone who still believes in the 35-year-old Hennigan’s acumen. But five years was plenty of time to show it, and he never did.

Report: Cavaliers waive Larry Sanders after he missed team bus

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 10:03 AM EDT

After a heartwarming debut with the Cavaliers, they cut Larry Sanders only a month into his tenure.

Why?

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, via Jack Maloney of CBSSports.com:

Now Sanders is gone again after he struggled keeping up with responsibilities on and off the court. He missed the team bus from the hotel to the airport Tuesday in Miami, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic, the final blow to his time here after Sanders had previously struggled with punctuality.

“He didn’t have any kind of a setback relative to any of the demons he had or any of those things,” Cavs general manager David Griffin said. “He’s an NBA player. He’s kind of flaky. So sometimes you’re late. You’re this. You’re that. None of those things were incidents. But I have to take you in totality as a player and if I know you’re not going to play, then what I’m going to get is everything else. And if I didn’t even feel confident that he’d be a benefit to the group in practice, then it was hard for me to tell coaches, ‘This is a guy you’ve got to keep.’ So they had the conversation on the plane, what else can we do? And we talked about it and we landed and we talked to all the rest of our staff and made a decision.”

“I didn’t think it was going to take him so long to be contributing at least at practice,” Griffin said. “He was much further away than we thought. And by his own admission. He would tell you he was. He knew he was. I think that was a big part of it.”

There had been long questions of whether Sanders could handle an NBA lifestyle. If he couldn’t focus for a championship contender, in what environment would he thrive?

It’s been four years since his last quality season, and he’s 28.

This could end Sanders’ NBA career.

Report: Knicks, Phil Jackson opt into final two years of his contract

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT

Knicks owner James Dolan said he’d give Phil Jackson all five years of the team president’s contract to rebuild the struggling franchise. Jackson reportedly planned to fulfill the entire deal.

Three tumultuous years in, both sides are following through.

Ian Begley and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Sources familiar with the situation told ESPN that the Knicks and Jackson quietly picked up their option on the remaining two years of his contract this spring.

Jackson makes $12 million annually and seems to delegate a lot. It’s good money if you can get it. Why would Jackson leave this job — especially considering the Lakers are no longer the cushy landing spot many expected?

For Dolan, the choice is more vexing, though understandable. The Knicks have gone 80-166 and missed the playoffs in Jackson’s first three years, and the team is strapped to Joakim Noah‘s long-term contract. Jackson has alienated Carmelo Anthony and drawn backlash from the biggest stars — including Anthony — over using the word “posse” to describe those close to LeBron JamesKristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez provide hope, but there’s far more negative in New York.

So, what makes this decision understandable? Dolan makes bad decisions.

The Knicks will now continue down the track Jackson has laid out — trying to trade Anthonycommitting to the triangle offense and probably losing.

Damian Lillard: ‘Blazers in six’

AP Photo/Morry Gash
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

“Bucks in six” lives!

Damian Lillard echoed Brandon Jenningsinfamous quote ahead of the Trail Blazers’ first-round series against the heavily favored Warriors.

CSN Northwest:

To be fair, Lillard was asked whether Portland will win in six or seven. And he laughs after answering.

But this is still a fun proclamation.