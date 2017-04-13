AP Photo/Morry Gash

Damian Lillard: ‘Blazers in six’

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

“Bucks in six” lives!

Damian Lillard echoed Brandon Jenningsinfamous quote ahead of the Trail Blazers’ first-round series against the heavily favored Warriors.

CSN Northwest:

To be fair, Lillard was asked whether Portland will win in six or seven. And he laughs after answering.

But this is still a fun proclamation.

Magic fire general manager Rob Hennigan

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT

Everyoneeven Rob Hennigan — saw this coming.

The underwhelming-turned-embarrassing tenure of the Magic general manager has ended.

John Denton of the team’s official website:

Magic CEO Alex Martins announced the firings of General Manager Rob Hennigan and Assistant GM Scott Perry.

Assistant GM Matt Lloyd, a Magic employee for five years, will serve as the franchise’s interim GM until a full-time successor is chosen. Lloyd, who worked for the Chicago Bulls for 13 years prior to joining the Magic, is expected to be a candidate for the long-term position.

The Magic went 20-62, 23-59, 25-57, 35-47 and 29-53 and missed the playoffs every year under Hennigan, which is bad enough. Compounding problems: None of the first-round picks gained by those poor records — Andrew NicholsonVictor Oladipo, Aaron Gordon, Elfrid PaytonMario Hezonja — have become stars.

That didn’t stop Hennigan from trying to push in his chips this season. Last summer, he acquired Serge Ibaka (via trade of Victor Oladipo, No. 11 pick and Ersan Ilyasova), Bismack Biyombo (four-year, $72 million contract), Jeff Green (one-year, $15 million contract) and D.J. Augustin (four-year, $29 million contract).

The result? Gordon, Orlando’s most promising player, spent most of the season playing out of position, at small forward rather than power forward. And the Magic kept losing. Hennigan flipped Ibaka to the Raptors for Terrence Ross and a later first-round pick, but the damage was already done.

It’s still not too hard to find someone who still believes in the 35-year-old Hennigan’s acumen. But five years was plenty of time to show it, and he never did.

Report: Knicks, Phil Jackson opt into final two years of his contract

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT

Knicks owner James Dolan said he’d give Phil Jackson all five years of the team president’s contract to rebuild the struggling franchise. Jackson reportedly planned to fulfill the entire deal.

Three tumultuous years in, both sides are following through.

Ian Begley and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Sources familiar with the situation told ESPN that the Knicks and Jackson quietly picked up their option on the remaining two years of his contract this spring.

Jackson makes $12 million annually and seems to delegate a lot. It’s good money if you can get it. Why would Jackson leave this job — especially considering the Lakers are no longer the cushy landing spot many expected?

For Dolan, the choice is more vexing, though understandable. The Knicks have gone 80-166 and missed the playoffs in Jackson’s first three years, and the team is strapped to Joakim Noah‘s long-term contract. Jackson has alienated Carmelo Anthony and drawn backlash from the biggest stars — including Anthony — over using the word “posse” to describe those close to LeBron JamesKristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez provide hope, but there’s far more negative in New York.

So, what makes this decision understandable? Dolan makes bad decisions.

The Knicks will now continue down the track Jackson has laid out — trying to trade Anthonycommitting to the triangle offense and probably losing.

Erik Spoelstra opens press conference with powerful loss for words (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

The Heat went 30-11 in the second of the season and won their final three games.

Yet, anchored by an 11-30 start, they missed the playoffs.

How did that feel?

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra left it unsaid better than anyone could to begin his post-game press conference last night, agonizing 30 seconds without a word.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever felt this way about a team before,” Spoelstra said once he finally began speaking. “I don’t know if I’ve ever wanted something more for a team.”

Spoelstra has coached teams to four NBA Finals and two championships.

By the time MVP announced in June ceremony, playoffs will have changed the narrative

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

It’s the most anticipated matchup of the first round of the NBA playoffs: Oklahoma City vs. Houston.

Or, more accurately, Russell Westbrook vs. James Harden.

MVP candidate vs. MVP candidate.

Those two have gone back and forth all season, trading monster stat lines and putting up historic numbers, both pushing their teams. It all led to as intense and evenly split MVP debate we have seen in more than a decade, and these two are the frontrunners (although watch Kawhi Leonard is going to get a lot more votes than some people expect).

What happens in this playoff series starting Sunday in Houston will shape the narrative of the MVP debate. If Harden puts up big numbers and the Rockets wipe the Thunder out in five games, The Beard will look like he should run away with the award. If Westbrook puts up four or more triple-doubles in a series that goes seven games, he will look like the MVP when it is done.

And none of it will matter.

That’s because the media voters for the award must have their ballots in by midnight Eastern this Friday. Before this series even tips off.

Also, for the first time the NBA is putting on an awards show, to be broadcast on TNT, where all the league’s end-of-season awards will be handed out in one night. It’s a made for television event similar to what the NFL and NHL have done.

The NBA ceremony is June 26. Two months after the votes were taken.

After the NBA Finals.

After the draft.

When everyone’s minds have turned to free agency, the NBA is going to turn back the clock to the regular season one more time.

As a byproduct of that schedule, by the time the league announces the award winners, the playoffs will have changed how all of us perceive the race.

Fans — and the media members who vote — can’t help but have their perceptions of the season altered by what we all will witness in the playoffs. And not just the Harden vs. Westbrook matchup, it could include Leonard — if he can lead the Spurs to the Western Conference Finals and push (or beat) the Warriors, he will look more and more like the  rightful MVP.

Intellectually voters will be able to say “my vote is a valid one based on the regular season” and they would be right — a vote for Westbrook, Harden, Leonard, or LeBron James is completely justifiable. There is no wrong answer among those four. Today.

But it will feel different by the time we learn who won two months from now.

The league used to roll out its awards over the course of the first round of the playoffs and guys would get the chance to celebrate the awards with their fans. To use the examples of likely winners this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo could receive the Most Improved Player award in front of the Milwaukee fans. Houston fans could celebrate Mike D’Antoni winning Coach of the Year with him.

Not this time — it’s all being packaged for TV.

Which works for the NFL because their awards ceremony falls between the Conference Finals and the Super Bowl — the season just ended one month ago and the interest in the game is near it’s zenith.

But for the NBA, it will all come after the Finals, maybe a couple of weeks after someone hoists the Larry O’Brien trophy (depending on how long it goes). Fans will have turned their focus to if their team can land Blake Griffin or Gordon Hayward or whomever else in free agency for next season, not the long-past regular season anymore.

So remember who you picked for MVP today, because how you may feel in a few weeks may be different — and it will not matter.