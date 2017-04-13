Getty

Clippers players know they have to perform in the playoffs to avoid unfavorable legacy

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 13, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) When it comes to the playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers’ history is short and not at all sweet.

The once-beleaguered franchise has never made it past the second round, and in two of the last three years under coach Doc Rivers they’ve blown comfortable series leads and ended up going home.

At least they’re going to open these playoffs at home, and given the team’s recent history, that’s no small thing.

Neither is the momentum they’re riding.

The Clippers won seven in a row and 11 of 13 to end the regular season. They clinched home court for the first round against Utah six months after starting the season as the NBA’s hottest team at 14-2.

“This really could be their year,” Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. “They could really do something. They’re in a rhythm, they’re playing well.”

The Clippers have shown maturity down the stretch, seizing home court after the Jazz put the pressure on by winning on Wednesday night. The Clippers had to beat the Kings to end up tied with Utah at 51-31, and they owned the tiebreaker by virtue of winning the season series 3-1.

“This team has grown a lot,” Blake Griffin said. “Maybe more than any other season that we have had here.”

The Clippers survived a combined 42 games without Griffin and Chris Paul, going 19-23 in their absence. Their worst stretch was a six-game skid between Christmas and New Year’s and they responded by starting the new year on a seven-game winning streak, equaling their longest of the season.

“When you have as many injuries as we did, the ups and downs of the season, the length of the season, you go through a lot of adversity,” Griffin said. “You always say that when we come out on the other side we are going to be better for it, and I truly believe that we are.”

The Big Three of Griffin, Paul and DeAndre Jordan are in their sixth season together and still in pursuit of their first title.

Their sense of urgency may never be greater.

Paul and Griffin are in the final year of their contracts, which include player options for 2017-18. Jordan has a year remaining, with a player option for 2018-19.

A year ago, the Clippers owned a 2-0 lead against Portland in the first round only to lose in six games after injuries to Paul and Griffin.

In 2015, they gave up a 3-1 lead against Houston and blew a 19-point lead in Game 6 with a trip to the Western Conference finals on the line. In 2014, Paul had an infamous meltdown, twice turning the ball over and fouling Russell Westbrook, who made three straight free throws to beat the Clippers by one point in Game 5 of the conference semifinals. They lost Game 6 back at home.

In fact, the Clippers have lost at least once at home in their last six playoff appearances.

“Because of the experiences we’ve had, I think we’re concentrating on finishing,” Paul said. “Trying not to have those different lapses in games. That’s probably where we’ve showed a little bit of growth and we won’t really be able to tell until the playoffs.”

Heading into Saturday’s playoff opener, the Clippers are healthy, with the exception of backup guard Austin Rivers, who missed the final six games with a strained left hamstring. He could return soon.

Despite their recent failures, Doc Rivers insists he never goes into a new playoff series thinking about the past.

“Does that mean there’s no residual effect?” he asked. “I can’t say.”

While they can’t change their painful past, they recognize it and clearly want to get past it.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” said Jamal Crawford, three-time Sixth Man of the Year. “Ultimately, we’ll be one of the teams judged on our postseason success, so we’re ready for it.”

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

LeBron James after Cavaliers struggle toward end of season: “We have a chance to win it all”

AP
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 13, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) LeBron James quickly moved past Cleveland’s disjointed regular season, an uphill, 82-game slog of injuries, roster upheaval and drama.

Reflection can wait.

James understands the Cavaliers appear vulnerable, perhaps beatable as they enter the NBA playoffs following a recent tailspin. However, he feels the grind may help the Cavs and maybe even give them an edge.

“Through everything that went on with our team, we’re in a position where we can do something special still,” he said Thursday as Cleveland prepared to face Indiana in the opening round on Saturday. “We have a chance to win it all.”

Why so optimistic, LeBron?

Leaning against a padded wall in Cleveland’s practice facility, James smiled sheepishly.

“I’ve got the answer,” he said. “I’m not giving it to you. But I’ve got the answer why I feel like we’ve got a great chance.”

It’s no secret.

The Cavs have a chance to win a championship because they have James, and with James, all is possible.

With six straight visits to the Finals on his resume, James knows his way around the playoffs better than any player in the league, and maybe better than anyone in history. After all, he’s won titles with two teams, snatched a road win in 25 consecutive series and takes a 40-17 record in first-round games into this series with the Pacers, a team he’s battled in postseasons before.

James doesn’t know how to be anything but confident. It’s in his DNA.

But there’s genuine concern about these Cavaliers, who staggered down the stretch. They lost their final four regular-season games – one to an Atlanta team resting all its starters – and surrendered the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference to Boston. Cleveland went just 23-23 after Jan. 10 and the Cavs have been ranked in the bottom third statistically on defense all season.

They are defending champions in name only.

Injuries, too, have played a role in Cleveland’s fragmented, and some would say disappointing season, as 22 players have shuffled in and out of coach Tyronn Lue’s rotations and the club was forced to go long stretches without key players like Kevin Love, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver.

If it’s true that adversity builds character, the Cavs might be a lot are stronger than they appear.

They are healthier than they’ve been in months, and James said that’s all that matters now.

“At the end of the day, I’m not going to harp on what happened in the regular season through injuries, through bad losses, through good wins, through whatever the case may be,” he said. “We have a good club going into the postseason. That’s all you can ask for.”

While this idea the Cavs can be bounced from the playoffs makes for engaging sports talk shows, not everyone is convinced James and Co. won’t find their groove in the postseason.

If any team can flip the switch, it might be this one.

“They’re the champs for a reason,” Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry said Wednesday night after Toronto beat Cleveland. “I would never say that (the Cavaliers are vulnerable) – ever. Every team wants to be the champions, and that’s what they are. You can’t ever say that about any team with LeBron James.

“I’m sure they’ll get it going once the playoffs start.”

Cleveland’s schedule – the Cavs played 12 road games in March – made it difficult to practice and James said it was “refreshing” to be on the floor with his teammates. The Cavs reviewed film with Lue, whose defensive scheme will be focused on slowing Pacers star Paul George, before their workout.

Afterward, James was serious, but spirited as he talked with reporters and assessed his team’s odds in the East, where the road to the Finals figures to be much tougher than past years.

James recognizes the Cavs’ flaws and understands why they appear susceptible to an early-round upset. But there’s no sense in reliving a 7-10 record in March, 3-4 mark in April or the reasons behind Cleveland’s slide.

“The present is the only thing that matters,” he said. “Me preparing this group, me getting this group locked in and understanding what our opportunity is. I mean it is what it is. Let’s get ready to go. We’ve got to have our mind sharp, our bodies as fresh as possible going into Game 1.

“You guys can harp on the regular season. I’m not one to do it, not with the postseason starting right now. I feel great. I’m not going backward.”

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Expecting a sweep? Oracle booked the night of potential Blazers-Warriors playoff matchup

Getty
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughApr 13, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Damian Lillard may have told a local reporter in Portland that the Trail Blazers would beat the No. 1 seed Golden State Warriors in six games, but whomever scheduled the space at Oracle Arena thinks differently.

Users across social media and Reddit pointed out on Thursday that the home of the Warriors is booked for April 26th at 8 p.m. for Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book tour.

The only problem? That’s when Game 5 of the Western Conference series between the Blazers and the Warriors would take place if Portland can grab a game away from Golden State.

Looking at both Chance’s website and ticketing vendors online, that information appears to be correct. Perhaps, if the Blazers can make a series out of it, the promoters will have to scramble to either move the date or find a new location for the concert.

Then again, if there’s a sweep-worthy series waiting to happen, it’s probably Warriors-Blazers, especially if Portland doesn’t get Jusuf Nurkic back at full strength.

Dirk Nowitzki set for 20th season, but the Mavericks need more star power

AP
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 13, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

DALLAS (AP) Dirk Nowitzki decided a while back that he would play a 20th season for the Dallas Mavericks.

The big German has a potential heir in Harrison Barnes, some intriguing young players with rotation potential around him and a good enough feeling about his body that the 38-year-old might even hang around beyond next season.

But the Mavericks are coming off their worst record (33-49) since 1997-98, the season before Nowitzki arrived. They’ve missed the playoffs twice in five seasons after qualifying 12 straight years. And they still haven’t won a playoff series since winning the franchise’s only championship in 2011.

Whether with a top 10 draft pick or a signing in free agency after years of summer failures, Dallas needs more star power.

“It’s an important summer for this franchise, for sure, to head back in the right direction, if you want to say, starting with the draft,” Nowitzki said. “And then free agency is important, too. So, yeah, this is a big summer, but we tend to stand here the last few years and always say it’s a big summer for the franchise.”

The losing record was the first in the 17 full seasons that Mark Cuban owned the team. Rick Carlisle had just his second sub.500-season in 15 years as a head coach.

Injuries, including an Achilles problem for Nowitzki, played a part because most of them came during a difficult schedule early, dooming Dallas to a 4-17 start. Since the Mavericks were out of contention, president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson transformed the roster at the trading deadline.

Nerlens Noel, an athletic center and sixth overall pick in 2013, came from Philadelphia in a trade. Undrafted rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell, added on a 10-day contract and now signed for next year, was given a chance to start when veteran Deron Williams was waived by his hometown team.

Seth Curry, Stephen Curry‘s younger brother, emerged as an option at both guard spots before a late-season shoulder injury. Argentine rookie Nicolas Brussino showed some promise as a 3-point threat, and the Mavericks like the defense of Dorian Finney-Smith.

“I love the way Mark and Donnie turned over the roster at the All-Star break and just pointed us in the direction of developing younger guys for our young core,” Carlisle said. “But we have to have great players.”

Things to consider with the Mavericks currently holding the ninth pick in the draft going into the lottery May 16:

DIRK’S OUTLOOK

The smooth-shooting 7-footer said a year ago he didn’t want to be part of any rebuilding. But he essentially backed off that, acknowledging once and for all that he’s a Mav for life.

“At the end of the day, I just can’t imagine myself in a different uniform,” said Nowitzki, who reached 30,000 points for his career and has an outside shot at Wilt Chamberlain for No. 5 on the career list. “If we’re rebuilding, then I’m the face of that.”

BARNES’ TEAM

After signing a max contract at $94 million over four years, Barnes led the Mavericks at 19.2 points per game and could have averaged 20 without a late-season focus on youth. He’s ready to accept the role as the next face of the franchise, and likely will play Nowitzki’s old power forward spot most of the time. It’s where he had his best success this season.

BUT FIRST, NOEL

The 6-11 center is a restricted free agent, and Cuban has said the Mavericks are likely to match any offer. Dallas covets Noel’s shot-blocking and general athleticism, and wants to make him more of a threat on the offensive end. “He’s an exciting young talent and I do think he can expand his game. But we’ve got to be careful about doing too much too soon,” Carlisle said.

FERRELL’S FUTURE

After a flashy start that got him a multiyear deal, Ferrell was steady enough to make the Mavericks believe he has a future. But Carlisle still isn’t ready to say the former Indiana player is an NBA starter.

“We didn’t have a good record,” Carlisle said. “At this point in time, projecting exactly where he’s going to be is not really fair.”

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

After awful season, Suns pin their hopes on young talent

Associated Press
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 13, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

PHOENIX (AP) — There was a time, long ago, that the Phoenix Suns were winners playing the most entertaining style in the NBA.

It’s been seven years, though, since the Suns made the playoffs.

Now they’re the youngest squad in the league and maybe, just maybe, they have the makings of success.

“It’s happening in front of your eyes,” ever-optimistic coach Earl Watson said. “If I would say last summer that Devin Booker was going to Boston or anywhere and score 70, everyone thought it was ludicrous. It’s happening in front of your eyes and it’s great to watch.”

The Suns’ optimism starts with Booker, the 20-year-old guard who had some phenomenal scoring outbursts, leading the league with six 20-point quarters, one more than Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook.

But this is a team that won only 24 games. To make sure they didn’t win many more than that, thereby enhancing their draft situation, they sat point guard Eric Bledsoe for the final month of the season.

As a result, Phoenix has the second-worst record in the NBA and is assured a top five pick in this season’s draft.

Here are some things to consider in evaluating the Suns’ odd season:

YOUTH: At one point, Phoenix featured the youngest starting lineup in NBA history.

Spectacularly athletic but temperamental forward Marquese Chriss is 19. So is Dragan Bender, the team’s top draft pick whose season was slowed by injury.

Forward Derick Jones Jr. is 20, guard Tyler Ulis, 21, forward T.J. Warren, 23, centers Alex Len and Alan Williams are 24.

Booker didn’t turn 20 until last October.

What’s uncertain is how fast these young players can improve enough to make this a playoff team or more.

“How long does it take? Good question,” GM Ryan McDonough said. “I don’t know. This is a multi-year process. However, if we’re good over the next couple of years I think we’ll be good for 10 years after that.”

BOOKER: The Suns didn’t know the gem they were getting when they drafted the teenage Kentucky guard as the 13th selection overall.

He averaged 22.1 points per game in this, his second, season, but that stat doesn’t reflect how spectacular Booker can be.

Only four other players in NBA history have scored more than the 70 Booker got in Boston. He is the youngest to score that many and it was a franchise record.

Booker had three quarters of at least 27 points. The rest of the NBA had two.

He plays with an edge, shouting “This is my house!” after sinking a late-game 3-pointer last week against Oklahoma City in a game where the Suns deprived Westbrook of a record-setting 42nd triple-double.

He’s as personable off the court as he is brash on it.

“Once you step between those lines, you turn into a different beast,” he said.

Booker is primed to be the face of the franchise for years to come.

“It’s a big statement to say be the face of the franchise,” he said, “but I think I’m built for it.”

DRAFT PICK: McDonough has been in the league since 2003 and calls it one of the best two or three drafts in that time.

The Suns are loaded with young guards and small forwards but that won’t affect the team’s draft decisions.

If Phoenix gets the No. 1 pick, it could well be UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball.

“We have depth at both of those areas, especially at the guard slot,” McDonough said, “but we’ll take the best available player and if that guy’s as good as we think he can be work the rest of the roster right around him.”

BLEDSOE: Which brings us to point guard Eric Bledsoe.

McDonough said Bledsoe was the team’s best player, as evidenced by the team’s dearth of wins after the decision was made to sit him.

Bledsoe was one of only five players to average at least 21.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

But if Ball comes on board, would this still be Bledsoe’s team?

“I’m not worried about none of that,” Bledsoe said. “I just want to get better, compete for the playoffs and have that lead to a championship.”

THUNDER & WARRIORS: Watson and McDonough point to the lack of success of the Thunder in the first years of Kevin Durant and Westbrook and the Warriors in the early days of Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Thunder drafted James Harden, Watson recalled, and won 50 games.

That’s the plan in Phoenix.