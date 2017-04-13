AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Carmelo Anthony thought he’d get traded during season, now his Knicks future ‘all on me’

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2017, 12:38 AM EDT

Carmelo Anthony recently said there was an “opportunity” of being dealt from the Knicks to Clippers before the trade deadline. But what did that mean? Any potential Anthony trade is complicated by needing the approval of three parties:

  • Knicks
  • Another team
  • Anthony, who holds a no-trade clause

But maybe there was significant headway toward a deal, to L.A. or otherwise. At least Anthony says he thought there was.

 

Ian Begley of ESPN:

If Anthony thought he’d be elsewhere, that means he thought he’d waive his no-trade clause — a telling admission, considering Anthony has always said he wouldn’t allow a trade (though he left open the door to change his mind).

It’ll still take the right circumstances. Anthony won’t approve a trade just anywhere.

But this makes an Anthony trade this offseason appear for more likely, especially because the Knicks are reportedly committed to dealing him.

So, what’s the next step?

 

Mike Vorkunov:

Anthony keeps giving ominous statements about his future in New York. This one doesn’t require quite as much reading between the lines, though it is vague on its face.

Sure, the Knicks wanted to win this season. But were they truly committed to it? Their main priorities seemed to be driving out Anthony and installing the triangle offense.

It’s hard to see a meaningful change in direction while Phil Jackson remains in charge.

But, remember, it seemed likely a couple years ago Anthony would leave the Knicks for a better team in free agency. He toured and drew plenty of interest. But when push came to shove, Anthony re-signed with New York on a near-max contract.

If Anthony really wants to prioritize winning rather than just talk about it himself, at some point, he’ll have to exit the world’s largest market. It seems the Knicks, with Kristaps Porzingis ascending, are ready to move on. Is Anthony?

As he said, it’s all on him.

Schedule/TV info for Game 1s of NBA playoffs

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 11:08 PM EDT

The NBA is still putting the final touches on its 2016-17 regular season, but the playoff matchups are set — and so are the times (Eastern) and TV broadcasts for each Game 1:

Saturday

  • Indiana at Cleveland, 3 p.m. ABC
  • Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Memphis at San Antonio 8 p.m., ESPN
  • Utah vs. LA Clippers TBD 10:30, p.m., ESPN

Sunday

  • Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m., TNT
  • Portland at Golden State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
  • Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m. TNT
  • Oklahoma City at Houston, 9 p.m., TNT

Heat win, but Pacers and Bulls make playoffs over Miami

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 10:29 PM EDT

Jeff Teague limped to the locker room late in the Pacers’ win over the Hawks.

The Heat knew how he felt.

A win with a sour ending.

Miami beat the Wizards, 110-102, Wednesday night. But because the Bulls had already beaten the Nets, 112-73, the Heat needed the Pacers — who were up comfortably in the fourth quarter — to lose to the Nets. Indiana put the final nail in Miami’s coffin a few minutes later, closing a 104-86 win over Atlanta.

Teague’s status for the playoffs is unclear with his turned ankle, but at least the Pacers — and Bulls — are in. That’s more than the Heat can say, though they can take pride in overcoming a 11-30 start to finish 41-41.

The resting Cavaliers lost to the Raptors, 98-83, and the Celtics came back to beat the Bucks, 112-94. That finalizes the Eastern Conference playoff picture:

  1. Celtics vs. 8. Bulls
  2. Cavaliers vs. 7. Pacers
  3. Raptors vs. 6. Bucks
  4. Wizards vs. 5. Hawks

Russell Westbrook thanks Oscar Robertson for paving the way (video)

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT

Oscar Robertson, who cheered along Russell Westbrook‘s triple-double pursuit, is in Oklahoma City for tonight’s Thunder-Nuggets game.

That allowed the only two players ever to average a triple-double for a full season to share this nice moment:

 

Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey declares for NBA draft after excellent NCAA tournament

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

Tyler Dorsey led the NCAA tournament with 23.8 points per game (minimum: two games), shooting a blistering 61% on 3-pointers and 59% on 2-pointers to help Oregon reach the Final Four.

Now, the sophomore is striking while the iron is hot.

Dorsey:

Dorsey looks like a second-round pick.

The 6-foot-4 guard is a knockdown 3-point shooter, and that’s his ticket to the pros. Leveraging that skill, he can beat closing defenders off the dribble.

Oregon didn’t ask him to create much for others. Because he can’t reliably or because they just had other players more suited for that role? Dorsey’s unseen playmaking ability will determine whether he can be a point guard or just another undersized shooting guard at the next level — and therefore how high he should get drafted.

 