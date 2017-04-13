Carmelo Anthony thought he’d get traded during season, now his Knicks future ‘all on me’

Carmelo Anthony recently said there was an “opportunity” of being dealt from the Knicks to Clippers before the trade deadline. But what did that mean? Any potential Anthony trade is complicated by needing the approval of three parties:

Knicks

Another team

Anthony, who holds a no-trade clause

But maybe there was significant headway toward a deal, to L.A. or otherwise. At least Anthony says he thought there was.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

Carmelo Anthony says 'there was a point in time when I didn't think I would be back here (in New York)' prior to the trade deadline. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 13, 2017

If Anthony thought he’d be elsewhere, that means he thought he’d waive his no-trade clause — a telling admission, considering Anthony has always said he wouldn’t allow a trade (though he left open the door to change his mind).

It’ll still take the right circumstances. Anthony won’t approve a trade just anywhere.

But this makes an Anthony trade this offseason appear for more likely, especially because the Knicks are reportedly committed to dealing him.

So, what’s the next step?

Mike Vorkunov:

"It’s all on me at this point," Carmelo Anthony said.

Adds: "I would love to be back. But there’s some things I would love to see different" pic.twitter.com/m2AfcSPjZO — Mike Vorkunov (@Mike_Vorkunov) April 13, 2017

Carmelo thought he'd leave NY as deadline neared. "Then again there wasn’t no communication so I didnt really know which direction to go in" — Mike Vorkunov (@Mike_Vorkunov) April 13, 2017

Anthony keeps giving ominous statements about his future in New York. This one doesn’t require quite as much reading between the lines, though it is vague on its face.

Sure, the Knicks wanted to win this season. But were they truly committed to it? Their main priorities seemed to be driving out Anthony and installing the triangle offense.

It’s hard to see a meaningful change in direction while Phil Jackson remains in charge.

But, remember, it seemed likely a couple years ago Anthony would leave the Knicks for a better team in free agency. He toured and drew plenty of interest. But when push came to shove, Anthony re-signed with New York on a near-max contract.

If Anthony really wants to prioritize winning rather than just talk about it himself, at some point, he’ll have to exit the world’s largest market. It seems the Knicks, with Kristaps Porzingis ascending, are ready to move on. Is Anthony?

As he said, it’s all on him.