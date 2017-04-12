Jason Miller/Getty Images

Schedule/TV info for Game 1s of NBA playoffs

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 11:08 PM EDT

The NBA is still putting the final touches on its 2016-17 regular season, but the playoff matchups are set — and so are the times (Eastern) and TV broadcasts for each Game 1:

Saturday

  • Indiana at Cleveland, 3 p.m. ABC
  • Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Memphis at San Antonio 8 p.m., ESPN
  • Utah vs. LA Clippers TBD 10:30, p.m., ESPN

Sunday

  • Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m., TNT
  • Portland at Golden State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
  • Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m. TNT
  • Oklahoma City at Houston, 9 p.m., TNT

Heat win, but Pacers and Bulls make playoffs over Miami

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 10:29 PM EDT

Jeff Teague limped to the locker room late in the Pacers’ win over the Hawks.

The Heat knew how he felt.

A win with a sour ending.

Miami beat the Wizards, 110-102, Wednesday night. But because the Bulls had already beaten the Nets, 112-73, the Heat needed the Pacers — who were up comfortably in the fourth quarter — to lose to the Nets. Indiana put the final nail in Miami’s coffin a few minutes later, closing a 104-86 win over Atlanta.

Teague’s status for the playoffs is unclear with his turned ankle, but at least the Pacers — and Bulls — are in. That’s more than the Heat can say, though they can take pride in overcoming a 11-30 start to finish 41-41.

The resting Cavaliers lost to the Raptors, 98-83, and the Celtics came back to beat the Bucks, 112-94. That finalizes the Eastern Conference playoff picture:

  1. Celtics vs. 8. Bulls
  2. Cavaliers vs. 7. Pacers
  3. Raptors vs. 6. Bucks
  4. Wizards vs. 5. Hawks

Russell Westbrook thanks Oscar Robertson for paving the way (video)

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT

Oscar Robertson, who cheered along Russell Westbrook‘s triple-double pursuit, is in Oklahoma City for tonight’s Thunder-Nuggets game.

That allowed the only two players ever to average a triple-double for a full season to share this nice moment:

 

Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey declares for NBA draft after excellent NCAA tournament

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

Tyler Dorsey led the NCAA tournament with 23.8 points per game (minimum: two games), shooting a blistering 61% on 3-pointers and 59% on 2-pointers to help Oregon reach the Final Four.

Now, the sophomore is striking while the iron is hot.

Dorsey:

Dorsey looks like a second-round pick.

The 6-foot-4 guard is a knockdown 3-point shooter, and that’s his ticket to the pros. Leveraging that skill, he can beat closing defenders off the dribble.

Oregon didn’t ask him to create much for others. Because he can’t reliably or because they just had other players more suited for that role? Dorsey’s unseen playmaking ability will determine whether he can be a point guard or just another undersized shooting guard at the next level — and therefore how high he should get drafted.

 

Kobe Bryant: Final game had to be ‘epic one or the worst one ever’

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT

The last day of the regular season is like the last day of school. A few people might still have final exams, but others are already finished and ready for the summer. There’s a loose, anything-goes vibe that surrounds a tenseness for a few.

In this context, one of the most extraordinary performances happened last year.

Kobe Bryant, in the final game of his career, scored 60 points on 50 shots in a Lakers win over the Jazz.

 

Kobe, via Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘I’m going to rest up and come out here and have this monster game.'”

The plan, as much as there was one, was to delight some fans while avoiding any more serious injuries. “Give them a couple plays, take them down memory lane a little bit,” Bryant tells ESPN. And that would be that.

“After the first couple minutes, I was like, ‘Oh, s—,'” Bryant says. “It became apparent really, really quickly that this night was not going to go down with me just playing OK. It was either going to have to be an epic one or the worst one ever, because they were just going to keep throwing me the damn ball and the crowd wanted me to shoot every time — almost to the point where I felt bad for my teammates, because if they took a shot, the crowd was ready to boo. So it was like, ‘Oh, s—. I gotta go.'”

Most great players end their careers with a whimper. They set the bar so high in their prime, and by the time they’re ready to retire, they can’t meet the massively high expectations. And careers end with a single game. There’s only one crack at a finale.

But Kobe — who played 20 years; won five championships; won MVP, Finals MVP twice and All-Star MVP four times; made 15 All-NBA teams and 18 All-Star teams — somehow found a way to amaze us once again.

Did the game’s outcome matter? No. Was Utah trying its hardest? No. Was he efficient? No.

But we’ll still remember that game forever, and that’s what makes it incredible. Kobe figured out what was asked of him that night, and he delivered.