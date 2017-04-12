Russell who? Victor Oladipo hits game winner for Thunder (VIDEO)

Apr 12, 2017

Russell Westbrook had the night off Tuesday, and when he’s sat this season the Oklahoma City Thunder have played at about the level of the Phoenix Suns.

But Wednesday night they got the win over Minnesota thanks to a Victor Oladipo game-winner. Ricky Rubio and Minnesota did a good job, showing hard on the pick, taking away the drive and forcing him into a long two, but Oladipo is shooting 50 percent this season from that area of the floor and he drained it.

That’s two tough losses in the Timberwolves last two games (they also lost to the Lakers’ on the D'Angelo Russell buzzer beater). I’m sure Tom Thibodeau is taking it all very well.

2017 PBT Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

Apr 12, 2017

Kurt Helin

1. Rudy Gobert

2. Draymond Green

3. Kawhi Leonard

It was very difficult to choose between Gobert and Green — both are phenomenal defenders, and both teams ask a lot of their players in anchoring their defensive styles and systems. Green was a clear second for me until Kevin Durant went down injured, then when asked to step up Green did and kept the Warriors’ defense strong. I went back and watched a lot of video on these guys, and I went with Gobert just because of how much Utah asks of him in pick-and-roll situations and how no big man I can recall covered the ball handler and roller as well. But it was close.

Note: Helin has an official ballot this year.

Dan Feldman

1. Draymond Green, Warriors

2. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

3. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs

I ever-so-slightly leaned toward Rudy Gobert (who erases the paint – the most important area of the court defensively – and holds his own on the perimeter) over Draymond Green (the NBA’s most versatile defender) most of the season, but Green’s finishing kick was so strong. He gunned for this award from the beginning of the season – and earned it.

Dane Carbaugh

1. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

2. Draymond Green, Warriors

3. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs

This is a tough one to decide. You’ve got three players from the Top 3 defensive teams in the league. They impact the game in different ways. One is the leader in defensive win shares, another is the leader in defensive box plus/minus. The last guy is so good teams literally plan to play 4-on-5 on offense so he can’t negatively effect them. But Gobert has had an outstanding season, and I think there’s room to consider his value to his team’s defensive performance overall.

Adam Silver told Mark Cuban NBA would not honor Tony Romo contract so he could play

Apr 12, 2017

Adam Silver stood up to Mark Cuban — and it was the right move.

Tuesday night the Mavericks honored former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo by having him be a “Maverick for a day.” He went through shootaround with the team, went through the layup line pregame, and sat on the bench in uniform for an NBA game. It was a marketing stunt, and while there was plenty of debate about whether it went too far on sports talk radio, it was ultimately harmless.

However, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had wanted to sign Romo to a one-day contract and play him in that game, but Commissioner Adam Silver shot the idea down, Cuban told Todd Archer of ESPN.

If Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had his way, Tony Romo would not only have dressed for Tuesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, he would have found his way into the game.

When he approached NBA commissioner Adam Silver with the idea, Cuban said, “I told him what I was going to do and said, ‘Fine me if you don’t like it.'”

Silver told Cuban the contract would not be honored, which killed the idea but did not stop the Mavericks from honoring the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Good on Silver. That was the right call.

Having Romo in layup lines is one thing, having him play in the game is another. That would be denigrating the game. That would be an insult to all the guys busting it nightly in the D-Leauge just to get a chance to prove they deserve a shot in the NBA. Romo in a game would have been a step too far.

As it was, some fans thought this was a step too far, but Cuban told them to chill — the NBA is entertainment, and that’s all this was. He’s right. But only thanks to Silver.

What tanking? Metta World Peace scores 18 in possible final home NBA game

Apr 12, 2017

As the Lakers tanked their way toward the end of the season (except for the final five games), there was nothing that made the Staples Center crowd roar like buckets from Metta World Peace. A guy on the Lakers’ roster as much as a mentor as player — he was the professional showing up early to practice, getting in his work, calling young players out when needed — World Peace was getting more run late in the season, and the fans loved it.

In likely his final home game as a Laker (and probably his second to last in the NBA), World Peace gave the fans what they wanted — 18 second half points. He did it mostly with post-up fadeaways, but he also drained pull up three pointers and seemingly everything else he threw up. It was a fun throwback half.

The Lakers beat the Pelicans 108-96, giving Los Angeles five straight wins to end the season (and costing them one spot in the lottery odds race).

Three games to watch on final day of NBA season Wednesday

Apr 12, 2017

Wednesday is the final day of the NBA season, and while most of the playoff positions are set and plenty of players will be getting the night off for rest, there are still some games that matters. Here’s three races and a few games to keep your eyes on Wednesday.

1) Boston vs. Milwaukee and the race for the No. 1 seed in the East. The Cavaliers have made it clear rest matters far more to them than the No. 1 seed — LeBron James has been to six straight NBA Finals, four times his team got there out of the two seed. The fact that Cleveland rested LeBron last game and will sit him again on Wednesday — as well as possibly Kyrie Irving, although there are mixed signals there — shows they are not worried about home court in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The race for the top seed in the East is simple: Boston has a one-game lead over Cleveland, so if they win against Milwaukee Wednesday, the Celtics have home court advantage through the Eastern Conference playoffs. And the Celtics should win. The Bucks are locked into the six seed (after Atlanta’s win Tuesday) so they have nothing to play for, and four key Milwaukee rotation players — Matthew Dellavedova, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Tony Snell — are not even making the trip to Boston. This is gift-wrapped for the Celtics.

The Cavaliers have the tiebreaker against the Celtics, but the only way they get the top seed is to beat Toronto and have Boston lose. The Raptors have an interest here: They are the three seed, so they will face whoever is the two seed in the second round, and they would much rather have that be Boston than Cleveland. So expect pretty much a full on tank job from Toronto in the name of rest. That will not matter, however, unless the Celtics lay an egg.

2) Washington vs. Miami and the race for the No. 7 and 8 seeds in the East. This is the real drama on Wednesday night: There are three teams — Miami, Chicago, and Indiana — fighting for two playoff spots at the bottom of the East. At the end of the night, someone is not going to have a ticket to the dance.

What to watch starts with Washington at Miami — the Heat have to win or they are eliminated. It’s that simple. Miami should be motivated and Washington has nothing to play for (they are locked in as the four seed) so you have to like the Heat’s chances here. Washington is expected to rest John Wall and others for this game. Still, the entire process starts with Miami needing a win.

Even if they do win, Miami also needs either Chicago or Indiana to lose.

For the Bulls and Pacers Wednesday is simple: Win and you’re in.

The Bulls are hosting the Nets in a game Chicago should win, as Brooklyn is resting three key rotation players in this one: Trevor Booker, Jeremy Lin and Brook Lopez. That said, the Nets have played fairly well since the All-Star break and did beat the Bulls on Saturday. Nothing is guaranteed, but things look good for the Bulls.

Indiana hosts an Atlanta team on the second night of a back-to-back, and since the Hawks locked up the five seed with their win Tuesday they have nothing to play for. Expect a number of key Atlanta players to be rested on Wednesday, setting things up for the Pacers.

All of which is to say Miami has a chance, but it’s a slim one. They need a lot of help.

3) Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers and the battle for home court in the first round. The matchup is already set, the Clippers will face the Jazz in the first round, an interesting series featuring two of the best defensive big men in the NBA in Rudy Gobert and DeAndre Jordan. What we don’t know is who gets home court in that series, both the Clippers and the Jazz are 50-31 heading into Wednesday.

This is very straightforward: The Clippers have the tiebreaker, so if they beat Sacramento they will be home for Game 1 this weekend. The only way the Jazz get home court in this series is if the Clippers lose and then Utah beats San Antonio. Not impossible, but not a likely outcome of events.