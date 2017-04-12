Report: Michigan State’s likely lottery pick Miles Bridges “leaning heavily” toward staying in school

If Miles Bridges came out in this draft, he would almost certainly go in the lottery. DraftExpress has the 6’6″ forward going 11th right now, and plenty of scouts think that may be too low.
However, it looks like he may be staying in school another year, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo sports.
Barring a late change of heart, Michigan State forward Miles Bridges, a projected lottery pick in the 2017 NBA draft, plans to return for his sophomore season, sources told The Vertical.
Despite coach Tom Izzo, family and even Spartans NBA alumni and professional agents encouraging him to leave, Bridges is telling everyone that it’s his intention to bypass the draft, sources told The Vertical.
Nevertheless, Bridges could take through the weekend to finalize his decision, sources said.
This would be a blow to the touted depth of this draft.
It is not unheard of for 19-year-olds to suddenly change their minds. Frankly, it’s the norm. However, if Bridges isn’t comfortable coming to the NBA yet and wants to spend another year in school, he should. It’s his decision. Generally, coaches and NBA teams thing lottery-level picks like Bridges should come out — there is an injury risk that could hurt his draft stock next year, plus he’s taking a year off his window to get paid playing basketball. That said, it’s his life and Bridges should do what he wants with it.
Bridges is incredibly athletic and with a solid frame (230 pounds), he plays bigger than he is, he’s a good passer (he did a lot of shot creation for Michigan State this season) who also is developing a solid shot (38.7 percent from three as a freshman). He has the physical tools to stick around in the NBA for a long time.
Whenever he decides to come out.
Zach Collins held a modest recruiting ranking that suggested he’d spend multiple seasons in college. He played one season — in the West Coast Conference. He never even started a game.
Yet…
Gonzaga release:
Freshman center Zach Collins has declared for the NBA Draft, he announced Tuesday. He is exploring his options without hiring an agent at this time, but intends to hire an agent at a later date.
Collins is one of the biggest surprises for the upcoming draft — not that he declared, but that it’s so obvious he should. He’s got a solid chance of going in the lottery and shouldn’t slip past the middle of the fist round.
The 7-footer looks like a nearly complete center. He has nice touch near the basket and a solid stroke from mid-range and occasionally beyond the arc. Not always billed as the greatest athlete, Collins played like one, moving well to block shots and still get into rebounding position.
The catch: Collins isn’t that strong and sometimes got pushed around at Gonzaga. He has never played more than 23 minutes in a game, so even more fatigued foes outmuscled him.
The learning curve for the NBA could be steep. Bt it seemed Collins would take longer to adjust to college basketball, and he thrived immediately.
“I mean, y’all know how I feel about the officials, and tonight I really have no faith in them…. So I really don’t have no respect, nothing is there for the officiating. S—– officiating job.”
Paul George knew he was going to get fined as those words were coming out of his mouth Monday night, following his ejection in a loss to the Sixers, and he decided if he was going to write the league a check he might as well get his money’s worth.
Wednesday the league announced a $25,000 fine for George for “public criticism of the officiating.” Gerald Henderson, the Sixers player who George thought the officials were not handling well, also was ejected from that game for a Flagrant 2 and he was also fined $25,000 by the league for that.
Here is the play where Henderson and George each got their first technicals.
Then this play got them ejected, Henderson got a flagrant 2 on the play but George got a technical for his reaction.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oscar Robertson plans to attend Wednesday night’s regular-season finale between the Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, where he will get to see Thunder guard Russell Westbrook play in person.
Westbrook broke Robertson’s single-season record for triple-doubles on Sunday. The Thunder confirmed Robertson’s expected appearance in an email, saying Robertson will attend as part of the Thunder’s effort to honor Westbrook’s season. ESPN first reported Robertson’s plans.
Robertson set the record of 41 triple-doubles for the Cincinnati Royals during the 1961-62 season. Westbrook broke it with a 50-point, 16-rebound, 10 assist performance in Denver on Sunday, and his buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer knocked the Nuggets out of the playoffs. Westbrook also is the first player since Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season.
—
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James understands what it’s like being a kid on the outside looking for hope.
He’s giving them some.
James, who has been committed to helping kids in his hometown through a variety of educational programs, is teaming up with Akron public schools to open the “I Promise School” dedicated to aiding at-risk children who might otherwise be left behind.
“This school is so important to me because our vision is to create a place for the kids in Akron who need it most – those that could fall through the cracks if we don’t do something,” James said. “We’ve learned over the years what works and what motivates them, and now we can bring all of that together in one place along with the right resources and experts. If we get to them early enough, we can hopefully keep them on the right track to a bigger and brighter future for themselves and their families.”
The school, which will be backed by James’ family foundation, will open in the fall of 2018 and focus on children in third and fourth grades. By 2022, the school will expand to accommodate students in grades one through eight.
It’s the latest initiative by the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, whose programs have supported 1,100 kids over the past six years. Details are still being finalized on the new school by committees comprised of area leaders, educators, parents and other experts.
“We are excited about the potential of the I Promise School to provide specialized programming and invaluable resources for our students,” said David James, superintendent of Akron’s Public Schools. “We’ve seen the positive influence of the LeBron James Family Foundation on our students and we look forward to continuing to do everything we can to put our students in a position to be successful.”
James grew up in a single-parent home raised by his mother, Gloria, who was helped by other families in raising her now-famous son. James has previously partnered with the University of Akron to provide a guaranteed four-year scholarship to the school for students in his program who qualify.