Hawks sitting at least 4 starters against Pacers, who are vying for playoffs

Associated PressApr 12, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks plan to rest at least four starters in Wednesday night’s season finale as the Indiana Pacers try to clinch a playoff spot.

A win would give Indiana the No. 7 or 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. A loss would open the door for the Bulls and Heat to claim the final two postseason seeds and send the Pacers to the lottery.

Kent Bazemore, Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard are injured for the Hawks, who are already locked into the No. 5 seed. Bazemore has a bruised right knee, Millsap has inflammation in his left knee and Howard has back tightness.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder are getting an extra day of rest before the playoffs start.

Thabo Sefolosha is listed as probable with a strained right groin.

Those six players have combined for 355 starts. Nobody else on the roster has started more than 11 games this season.

Texas center Jarrett Allen declares for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT

Who will be the first center chosen in the 2017 NBA draft?

The three favorites have firmly entered the race.

Gonzaga’s Zach Collins and Creighton’s Justin Patton already declared, and now Texas’ Jarrett Allen follows.

Texas release:

University of Texas freshman forward Jarrett Allen has decided to hire an agent and remain in the 2017 NBA Draft, the school announced Tuesday.

As strong as this draft is, center is the weakest position. Allen will likely go in the middle of the first round.

Allen has an impressive physical profile: 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-5.5 wingspan and solid mobility. He finishes well at the rim and can even step a bit away and still convert shots.

But Allen’s length covers for a lack of physicality. He blocks shots and snatches rebounds without too much banging. That won’t fly in the NBA.

Though he has hops, it takes him a while to get off the ground. While he’s still loading up to jump, pro players will score by him on one end or get positioned to defend him on the other.

These are far from fatal flaws, but if even his strengths won’t cleanly translate, Allen — whose held back by an unrefined offensive game — is a fairly big project. Team should draft him accordingly.

Gonzaga’s Zach Collins becomes unlikely one-and-done, declares for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT

Zach Collins held a modest recruiting ranking that suggested he’d spend multiple seasons in college. He played one season — in the West Coast Conference. He never even started a game.

Yet…

Gonzaga release:

Freshman center Zach Collins has declared for the NBA Draft, he announced Tuesday. He is exploring his options without hiring an agent at this time, but intends to hire an agent at a later date.

Collins is one of the biggest surprises for the upcoming draft — not that he declared, but that it’s so obvious he should. He’s got a solid chance of going in the lottery and shouldn’t slip past the middle of the fist round.

The 7-footer looks like a nearly complete center. He has nice touch near the basket and a solid stroke from mid-range and occasionally beyond the arc. Not always billed as the greatest athlete, Collins played like one, moving well to block shots and still get into rebounding position.

The catch: Collins isn’t that strong and sometimes got pushed around at Gonzaga. He has never played more than 23 minutes in a game, so even more fatigued foes outmuscled him.

The learning curve for the NBA could be steep. Bt it seemed Collins would take longer to adjust to college basketball, and he thrived immediately.

Report: Michigan State’s likely lottery pick Miles Bridges “leaning heavily” toward staying in school

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

If Miles Bridges came out in this draft, he would almost certainly go in the lottery. DraftExpress has the 6’6″ forward going 11th right now, and plenty of scouts think that may be too low.

However, it looks like he may be staying in school another year, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo sports.

Barring a late change of heart, Michigan State forward Miles Bridges, a projected lottery pick in the 2017 NBA draft, plans to return for his sophomore season, sources told The Vertical.

Despite coach Tom Izzo, family and even Spartans NBA alumni and professional agents encouraging him to leave, Bridges is telling everyone that it’s his intention to bypass the draft, sources told The Vertical.

Nevertheless, Bridges could take through the weekend to finalize his decision, sources said.

This would be a blow to the touted depth of this draft.

It is not unheard of for 19-year-olds to suddenly change their minds. Frankly, it’s the norm. However, if Bridges isn’t comfortable coming to the NBA yet and wants to spend another year in school, he should. It’s his decision. Generally, coaches and NBA teams thing lottery-level picks like Bridges should come out — there is an injury risk that could hurt his draft stock next year, plus he’s taking a year off his window to get paid playing basketball. That said, it’s his life and Bridges should do what he wants with it.

Bridges is incredibly athletic and with a solid frame (230 pounds), he plays bigger than he is, he’s a good passer (he did a lot of shot creation for Michigan State this season) who also is developing a solid shot (38.7 percent from three as a freshman). He has the physical tools to stick around in the NBA for a long time.

Whenever he decides to come out.

Paul George fined $25,000 for criticizing referees, Gerald Henderson fined as well

3 Comments
By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

“I mean, y’all know how I feel about the officials, and tonight I really have no faith in them…. So I really don’t have no respect, nothing is there for the officiating. S—– officiating job.”

Paul George knew he was going to get fined as those words were coming out of his mouth Monday night, following his ejection in a loss to the Sixers, and he decided if he was going to write the league a check he might as well get his money’s worth.

Wednesday the league announced a $25,000 fine for George for “public criticism of the officiating.” Gerald Henderson, the Sixers player who George thought the officials were not handling well, also was ejected from that game for a Flagrant 2 and he was also fined $25,000 by the league for that.

Here is the play where Henderson and George each got their first technicals.

Then this play got them ejected, Henderson got a flagrant 2 on the play but George got a technical for his reaction.