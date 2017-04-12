Hawks sitting at least 4 starters against Pacers, who are vying for playoffs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks plan to rest at least four starters in Wednesday night’s season finale as the Indiana Pacers try to clinch a playoff spot.

A win would give Indiana the No. 7 or 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. A loss would open the door for the Bulls and Heat to claim the final two postseason seeds and send the Pacers to the lottery.

Kent Bazemore, Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard are injured for the Hawks, who are already locked into the No. 5 seed. Bazemore has a bruised right knee, Millsap has inflammation in his left knee and Howard has back tightness.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder are getting an extra day of rest before the playoffs start.

Thabo Sefolosha is listed as probable with a strained right groin.

Those six players have combined for 355 starts. Nobody else on the roster has started more than 11 games this season.