Hawks clinch 5th seed in Eastern Conference with win over Hornets

Associated PressApr 12, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) After a maddening, up-and-down season, the Atlanta Hawks seem to be getting hot at just the right time.

Playoff time.

Dwight Howard had 19 points and 12 rebounds as the resurgent Hawks won their fourth straight game, routing the listless Charlotte Hornets 103-76 on Tuesday night to wrap up the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks will face the Washington Wizards in the opening round of the postseason.

“We think we can beat anybody that’s coming our way,” guard Dennis Schroder said. “We’ve still got to get better, but we’re heading in the right direction for sure.”

A week ago, Atlanta’s playoff hopes were in jeopardy after a dismal stretch that included two losses to Brooklyn, the worst team in the NBA.

Then, in a sudden turnaround that epitomized the team’s inconsistent play all season, the Hawks knocked off East-leading Boston and recorded two straight stunning victories over the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, including Sunday’s comeback from a 26-point deficit .

This one was never in doubt. Charlotte played its regular-season finale already eliminated from the playoffs and without its best player, Kemba Walker.

It showed.

Atlanta raced out to a 63-44 lead by halftime, shooting 71 percent (24 of 34) over the first two quarters.

“There was a lot of good stuff at both ends of the court,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said, before adding a word of caution . “We’ve been here before. We’ve got to stay hungry, stay edgy. The last four or five games, it’s been a simple message: compete and play together.

All 13 players scored for the Hawks, who were able to rest their starters in the second half. Paul Millsap and Ersan Ilyasova added 10 points apiece.

“We showed that we’ve got a bunch of guys who are ready to play,” said backup point guard Jose Calderon, who was on the court for more than 17 minutes. “That gives us confidence.”

Jeremy Lamb led the Hornets with 21 points, but it was a forgettable ending to a disappointing year in Charlotte.

“The season was a letdown for us,” Lamb said. “We’ve just to learn from it.”

TIP-INS

Hornets: Closed the season with a five-game losing streak. … Michael Kidd-Gilchrist became the third Charlotte player in the last four seasons to start at least 81 games in a season. Walker and Marvin Williams did it last season. … Lamb is a native of suburban Norcross. … The Hornets shot just 33 percent from the field.

Hawks: Howard posted his 53rd double-double of the season. … Thabo Sefolosha scored four points in 15 minutes after missing eight games with a right groin strain. … Atlanta announced before the game that manager of basketball operations Malik Rose will serve as general manager of their new D-League team beginning next season. … How long had it been since the Hawks defeated the defending NBA champion in back-to-back games? It last happened in February 1984, when Atlanta beat Julius Erving and the Philadelphia 76ers on consecutive nights.

KEMBA SITS

The Hornets shut Walker down for the final two games of the regular season, officially because of left knee soreness but largely to ensure he didn’t sustain a needless injury for a team already eliminated from the playoffs.

Walker finished at 23.2 points a game, the best year of his career.

Charlotte was also without another double-figure scorer, Marco Belinelli, who missed the last three games of the season with a strained left finger.

MILLSAP’S AWARD

Before the game, Millsap received the team’s Jason Collier Memorial Trophy for community service.

The award is named after the former Hawks center who died in 2005 at age 28 from a heart condition.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Summer vacation. Finished at 36-46, a significant drop-off from the 48-34 mark posted by last year’s playoff team.

Hawks: Close the regular season at Indiana on Wednesday night. The game means nothing to Atlanta, but the Pacers are still trying to lock up a playoff berth.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/paul-newberry .

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Report: Cleveland Cavaliers waive Larry Sanders, sign Edy Tavares

By Dane CarbaughApr 12, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers will add Edy Tavares to their roster after waiving Larry Sanders on Tuesday. The team will likely be set from there on out as they look to head to the playoffs.

The move was first reported by Yahoo! Sports, and it’s no doubt disappointing for both parties that Sanders did no work out.

Sanders had originally signed back in March but was sparingly used by Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.

Once a promising prospect, Sanders spent time away from the NBA largely to work on his mental health. He is still just 28 years old, so it’s possible we see Sanders on an NBA team next season.

Report: Knicks C Joakim Noah has torn left rotator cuff, will need surgery and rehab

By Dane CarbaughApr 11, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah will need surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The former Chicago Bull star has months of recovery ahead of him, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski.

Noah, 32, played in 46 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per-game.

The Knicks big man was suspended for 20 games, effectively ending his season, back in March.

Noah also had knee surgery earlier in 2017, and his left shoulder is one he’s injured before.

Meanwhile, Noah still has three full seasons left on a 4-year, $72 million deal he signed in 2016.

Here’s the new Minnesota Timberwolves logo (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 11, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a new logo. You probably knew that already, since the logo apparently leaked on Reddit earlier in the day.

But the new branding is here to stay — complete with Seattle Seahawks coloring.

The new logo was designed by RARE Design, owned by Rodney Richardson. ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently interviewed Richardson for a feature piece about the design, and in it said the Timberwolves wanted the new look to be both a nod to their past without succumbing to being “too nice”. The result is a howling wolf logo that looks similar to their current alternate mark.

Richardson and his team took in all the feedback, scanned Minnesota’s old logos and uniforms, and formed a general idea of what people seemed to want. The actual drawing comes last. Richardson doesn’t sketch anything until he can write out something of a mission statement, confined to a few sentences on a scrap of paper, encapsulating the qualities the logo should represent. His card for the Wolves read:

With fierce determination we will defend, and we will devour. We will be smarter. We will be stronger. We will be together. We will be … a Pack.

The logo was introduced to fans in Minnesota during halftime of their Tuesday night matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team played this video on the big screen to introduce the new look:

Minnesota will also reportedly get rid of their jerseys and floor design, which is a welcome piece of information. The Timberwolves probably have the worst court in the league, so it will be nice to see their harsh two-tone look go away.

Meanwhile, I’m still not personally sold on these colors. They look like the Seahawks, and as a Seattle resident myself I’m not sure they look better than the teal the team had before.

The logo is definitely cool, although the design over the current alternate is negligible. There’s also considerable chatter that the round logo looks a lot like other teams, or perhaps a blog, and that the howling wolf is reminiscent of the Arizona Coyotes.

To each their own I suppose. Here’s hoping Timberwolves fans are digging the look, since they’ll be the ones buying all the teal-and-neon-green gear next season.

Watch Karl-Anthony Towns pass Kevin Love for Minnesota’s single-season scoring record

By Dane CarbaughApr 11, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Move over, Kevin Love. The Minnesota Timberwolves now have a new single season record holder for most points scored.

During Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Karl-Anthony Towns moved into first place for that honor, passing Love on a floating layup from the right side of the floor.

Via Twitter:

A big night in Minnesota.