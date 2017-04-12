AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

2017 PBT Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

Kurt Helin

1. Rudy Gobert

2. Draymond Green

3. Kawhi Leonard

It was very difficult to choose between Gobert and Green — both are phenomenal defenders, and both teams ask a lot of their players in anchoring their defensive styles and systems. Green was a clear second for me until Kevin Durant went down injured, then when asked to step up Green did and kept the Warriors’ defense strong. I went back and watched a lot of video on these guys, and I went with Gobert just because of how much Utah asks of him in pick-and-roll situations and how no big man I can recall covered the ball handler and roller as well. But it was close.

Note: Helin has an official ballot this year.

Dan Feldman

1. Draymond Green, Warriors

2. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

3. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs

I ever-so-slightly leaned toward Rudy Gobert (who erases the paint – the most important area of the court defensively – and holds his own on the perimeter) over Draymond Green (the NBA’s most versatile defender) most of the season, but Green’s finishing kick was so strong. He gunned for this award from the beginning of the season – and earned it.

Dane Carbaugh

1. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

2. Draymond Green, Warriors

3. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs

This is a tough one to decide. You’ve got three players from the Top 3 defensive teams in the league. They impact the game in different ways. One is the leader in defensive win shares, another is the leader in defensive box plus/minus. The last guy is so good teams literally plan to play 4-on-5 on offense so he can’t negatively effect them. But Gobert has had an outstanding season, and I think there’s room to consider his value to his team’s defensive performance overall.

Lakers’ Brandon Ingram got up and threw it down over Cheick Diallo (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

Welcome back to the NBA, Cheick Diallo.

Diallo spent most of his season getting development in the D-League, but with the season all but over the Pelicans are taking a longer look at the second round pick out of Kansas. He put up a quality 19 points and 10 rebounds against the Lakers Tuesday night in a loss.

He also got dunked on by Brandon Ingram. At least he got over and tried to make the play.

Russell who? Victor Oladipo hits game winner for Thunder (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

Russell Westbrook had the night off Tuesday, and when he’s sat this season the Oklahoma City Thunder have played at about the level of the Phoenix Suns.

But Wednesday night they got the win over Minnesota thanks to a Victor Oladipo game-winner. Ricky Rubio and Minnesota did a good job, showing hard on the pick, taking away the drive and forcing him into a long two, but Oladipo is shooting 50 percent this season from that area of the floor and he drained it.

That’s two tough losses in the Timberwolves last two games (they also lost to the Lakers’ on the D'Angelo Russell buzzer beater). I’m sure Tom Thibodeau is taking it all very well.

Adam Silver told Mark Cuban NBA would not honor Tony Romo contract so he could play

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

Adam Silver stood up to Mark Cuban — and it was the right move.

Tuesday night the Mavericks honored former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo by having him be a “Maverick for a day.” He went through shootaround with the team, went through the layup line pregame, and sat on the bench in uniform for an NBA game. It was a marketing stunt, and while there was plenty of debate about whether it went too far on sports talk radio, it was ultimately harmless.

However, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had wanted to sign Romo to a one-day contract and play him in that game, but Commissioner Adam Silver shot the idea down, Cuban told Todd Archer of ESPN.

If Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had his way, Tony Romo would not only have dressed for Tuesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, he would have found his way into the game.

When he approached NBA commissioner Adam Silver with the idea, Cuban said, “I told him what I was going to do and said, ‘Fine me if you don’t like it.'”

Silver told Cuban the contract would not be honored, which killed the idea but did not stop the Mavericks from honoring the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Good on Silver. That was the right call.

Having Romo in layup lines is one thing, having him play in the game is another. That would be denigrating the game. That would be an insult to all the guys busting it nightly in the D-Leauge just to get a chance to prove they deserve a shot in the NBA. Romo in a game would have been a step too far.

As it was, some fans thought this was a step too far, but Cuban told them to chill — the NBA is entertainment, and that’s all this was. He’s right. But only thanks to Silver.

What tanking? Metta World Peace scores 18 in possible final home NBA game

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

As the Lakers tanked their way toward the end of the season (except for the final five games), there was nothing that made the Staples Center crowd roar like buckets from Metta World Peace. A guy on the Lakers’ roster as much as a mentor as player — he was the professional showing up early to practice, getting in his work, calling young players out when needed — World Peace was getting more run late in the season, and the fans loved it.

In likely his final home game as a Laker (and probably his second to last in the NBA), World Peace gave the fans what they wanted — 18 second half points. He did it mostly with post-up fadeaways, but he also drained pull up three pointers and seemingly everything else he threw up. It was a fun throwback half.

The Lakers beat the Pelicans 108-96, giving Los Angeles five straight wins to end the season (and costing them one spot in the lottery odds race).