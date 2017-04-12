2017 PBT Awards: All-Rookie Teams

Kurt Helin
First team
• Malcolm Brogdon
• Jamal Murray
• Dario Saric
• Willy Hernangomez
• Joel Embiid
Second team
• Yogi Ferrell
• Buddy Hield
• Jaylen Brown
• Caris LeVert
• Marquese Chriss
This is a tepid rookie class, and after a few obvious choices it felt like a dozen or more guys could have gotten the final five or six spots. There was not a lot of separation. Also, guys like Skal Labissiere and Ivica Zubac could end up being some of the better players in this class, but they didn’t get enough of a shot this season to make this team.
Note: Helin has an official ballot this year.
Dan Feldman
First team
- Joel Embiid, 76ers
- Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks
- Dario Saric, 76ers
- Willy Hernangomez, Knicks
- Rodney McGruder, Heat
Second team
- Yogi Ferrell, Mavericks
- Jaylen Brown, Celtics
- Jamal Murray, Nuggets
- Marquese Chriss, Suns
- Buddy Hield, Kings
The final first-team spot came down to Rodney McGruder and Yogi Ferrell. The final second-team spot came down to Buddy Hield and Caris LeVert. The other spots fell in line easily enough.
Yes, this was an uninspiring rookie class.
Dane Carbaugh
First team
- Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks
- Dario Saric, 76ers
- Jamal Murray, Nuggets
- Marquese Chriss, Suns
- Joel Embiid, 76ers
Second team
- Willy Hernangomez, Knicks
- Buddy Hield, Kings
- Yogi Ferrell, Mavericks
- Jaylen Brown, Celtics
- Skal Labissiere, Kings
“I mean, y’all know how I feel about the officials, and tonight I really have no faith in them…. So I really don’t have no respect, nothing is there for the officiating. S—– officiating job.”
Paul George knew he was going to get fined as those words were coming out of his mouth Monday night, following his ejection in a loss to the Sixers, and he decided if he was going to write the league a check he might as well get his money’s worth.
Wednesday the league announced a $25,000 fine for George for “public criticism of the officiating.” Gerald Henderson, the Sixers player who George thought the officials were not handling well, also was ejected from that game for a Flagrant 2 and he was also fined $25,000 by the league for that.
Here is the play where Henderson and George each got their first technicals.
Then this play got them ejected, Henderson got a flagrant 2 on the play but George got a technical for his reaction.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oscar Robertson plans to attend Wednesday night’s regular-season finale between the Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, where he will get to see Thunder guard Russell Westbrook play in person.
Westbrook broke Robertson’s single-season record for triple-doubles on Sunday. The Thunder confirmed Robertson’s expected appearance in an email, saying Robertson will attend as part of the Thunder’s effort to honor Westbrook’s season. ESPN first reported Robertson’s plans.
Robertson set the record of 41 triple-doubles for the Cincinnati Royals during the 1961-62 season. Westbrook broke it with a 50-point, 16-rebound, 10 assist performance in Denver on Sunday, and his buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer knocked the Nuggets out of the playoffs. Westbrook also is the first player since Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season.
—
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James understands what it’s like being a kid on the outside looking for hope.
He’s giving them some.
James, who has been committed to helping kids in his hometown through a variety of educational programs, is teaming up with Akron public schools to open the “I Promise School” dedicated to aiding at-risk children who might otherwise be left behind.
“This school is so important to me because our vision is to create a place for the kids in Akron who need it most – those that could fall through the cracks if we don’t do something,” James said. “We’ve learned over the years what works and what motivates them, and now we can bring all of that together in one place along with the right resources and experts. If we get to them early enough, we can hopefully keep them on the right track to a bigger and brighter future for themselves and their families.”
The school, which will be backed by James’ family foundation, will open in the fall of 2018 and focus on children in third and fourth grades. By 2022, the school will expand to accommodate students in grades one through eight.
It’s the latest initiative by the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, whose programs have supported 1,100 kids over the past six years. Details are still being finalized on the new school by committees comprised of area leaders, educators, parents and other experts.
“We are excited about the potential of the I Promise School to provide specialized programming and invaluable resources for our students,” said David James, superintendent of Akron’s Public Schools. “We’ve seen the positive influence of the LeBron James Family Foundation on our students and we look forward to continuing to do everything we can to put our students in a position to be successful.”
James grew up in a single-parent home raised by his mother, Gloria, who was helped by other families in raising her now-famous son. James has previously partnered with the University of Akron to provide a guaranteed four-year scholarship to the school for students in his program who qualify.
For a Wizards team about to go up against a front line with Dwight Howard and Paul Millsap in the playoffs, losing some depth hurts.
On Wednesday, Washington coach Scott Brooks announced that backup center Ian Mahinmi would be out for the team’s final game against the Heat on Wednesday. But the bigger concern is he is going to be out longer than just that one game, reports Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.
On Wednesday, Coach Scott Brooks announced that Ian Mahinmi will miss the team’s regular-season finale in Miami, as well as upcoming games, as he deals with a strained left calf. Mahinmi underwent an MRI exam that revealed swelling. He will be evaluated again in 7 to 10 days.
Although the NBA has not released the playoff schedule yet, the evaluation timeline will likely keep Mahinmi sidelined for at least the opening three games of the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.
“Hopefully he feels better then, but you never know,” Brooks said. “But he’s definitely going to miss the first couple of games [of the playoffs].”
Mahinmi has only played in 31 games for the Wizards this season due to a variety of injuries. He averaged 5.6 points and 4.8 rebounds a game in just shy of 18 minutes a night when he did play, he was solid but not spectacular. That said, he’s a rim protector who, when healthy, would be a boost in the paint for Washington.
This will put a bigger load on Marcin Gortat to start the playoffs, and could mean more Jason Smith for the Wizards. Expect to see the Wizards go small with Markieff Morris playing some five against the Hawks.