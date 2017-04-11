Tony Romo says he felt like a “turtle” at Mavericks’ practice, but he hit at least one shot

Go ahead and make your “can he get through warmups without getting injured” jokes, but it’s happening:
Tony Romo is going to be a Dallas Maverick for a night Tuesday, and he went through shootaround and a little practice on Tuesday afternoon. He was asked about it afterward and said he felt like a turtle, but that he’ll get more street cred sitting on the bench as a Mav than he ever did as a Cowboy. You can see the interview above.
Here’s what we know from practice, Romo has a little midrange game.
Paul Pierce elbows in shot to take sole possession of 15th on all-time scoring list (video)
It’s that time of year where Paul Pierce is scoring a season-high 10 points.
His final basket – a wild shot where he pushed the ball in off his elbow while being fouled – in the Clippers’ win over the Rockets yesterday moved Pierce ahead of John Havlicek for 15th on the all-time scoring list:
While we expected improvement out of the Greek Freak this year, his trajectory skyrocketed to All-Star/All-NBA level player when he was made a point-forward by Jason Kidd. He ran away with this award for me. Rudy Gobert’s offensive game made a huge leap this season, and Isaiah Thomas’ offensive improvement — when everyone knew he would be the guy with the ball — kept him ahead of Kemba Walker and other deserving candidates.
Giannis Antetokounmpo should run away with this award. There are only two (invalid) reasons not to pick him: He was overrated last year, and he was so good, so quickly to begin this season, it’s easy to forget he hasn’t long been elite.
Rudy Gobert (far more effective offensively, somehow even better defensively) and Nikola Jokic (easing into an offensive focal point while improving efficiency) add to a relatively star-studded cast of candidates that also includes Isaiah Thomas, Bradley Beal, Jimmy Butler and Russell Westbrook. Another player who didn’t draw All-Star consideration for this award but also deserves mention: Myles Turner.
Dane Carbaugh
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
2. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
3. Myles Turner, Pacers
Giannis beats out Jokic here for me simply because of the jump he’s made while playing heavy minutes. This is the third year Antetokounmpo has been a starter, yet somehow he’s added 8.5 points, 1.5 assists, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per-100 to his production. That’s more impressive than Jokic, who is wildly exciting and great as a full-time starter, but who hasn’t made the same contextual leap. Myles Turner gets a nod here for me too because of the gap at the No. 3 spot and because of his steadying offensive game.
Thunder star Russell Westbrook resting against Timberwolves
The Oklahoma City star is resting for the game on Tuesday night in Minnesota, the first time this season he has missed a game. Coach Billy Donovan says it is the right thing to do with the Thunder already locked in as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and two games left on the schedule.
Westbrook has put together an incredible year, leading the league in scoring while becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for the season. He was one of six players to start every game this season.
The Cavs also signed Jones for their final regular-season game and the playoffs last year, and they won the title. Just sayin’.
The 36-year-old Jones hasn’t played this year after getting cut from Cleveland’s preseason roster. It shouldn’t take much time to acclimate to his role.
Jones can be a nuisance. He infamously hitBismack Biyombo in the nuts during last year’s conference finals, drawing a one-game suspension that cost him a whopping $80.17, because his base salary was for only one day.
But Jones will have a slightly different situation with the Cavaliers this year. Assuming he signs tomorrow — Cleveland doesn’t play today — a one-game suspension would cost him $82.98.